Dayton QB/WR Cole Dow Attending Steelers Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another camp arm to their rookie minicamp roster. According to @_MLFootball, Dayton QB Cole Dow has accepted an invitation to the team’s three-day tryout this Friday through Sunday.

BREAKING: Dayton QB Cole Dow is attending Pittsburgh #Steelers Rookie Minicamp, his camp tells @_MLFootball.@coledow1 was the Tropical Bowl offensive MVP, and league sources tell me he is an excellent athlete who will likely play WR in the #NFL. pic.twitter.com/Se2Xp8mqk6 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 7, 2024

Dow also shared the news on his Instagram page.

The MLFootball account notes Dow could be in line for a position switch to wide receiver. It’s not clear what his role will be with the Steelers.

Attending the Northwestern Pro Day, Dow weighed in at 5116, 208 pounds. He tested well, running a 4.63 40-yard dash with a gaudy 38-inch vertical, 10’7″ broad jump, and 6.82 three-cone. When considered a receiver, he has a 9.00 RAS.

Cole Dow is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 340 out of 3402 WR from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/tzl8FqXxp7 pic.twitter.com/BvRJMSt7TY — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 17, 2024

Starting three games in 2023 for the Flyers, Dow completed 36 of his 75 attempts for 311 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He carried the ball another 77 times for 374 yards and seven scores while chipping in four receptions. Prior to 2023, his college production was light and his bio notes he moved to wide receiver during the 2022 season, though he did not catch a pass. This interview with The Gridiron Crew also notes Dow played running back during his final season, and his highlight reel shows some designed runs.

Dow started as a senior at Main South High School, throwing for 26 touchdowns and rushing for nine more.

Should Dow play quarterback, he’ll join rookie UDFA John Rhys Plumlee and tryout Aeneas Dennis from Benedict College for the weekend. Pittsburgh should release their full minicamp schedule in the coming days. It will consist of the team’s seven draft picks, five undrafted free agent signings, select first-year players, at least one veteran in CB Anthony Averett, and likely 20-plus tryout players. Pittsburgh has four open roster spots on its roster and could sign a handful of names following the weekend. They have 87 players on the roster, but UDFA Julius Welschof is exempt as an international player. He was born in Germany.