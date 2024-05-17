2024 Stock Watch – DL Logan Lee

Player: DL Logan Lee

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: The Steelers used their first of two sixth-round draft picks to add to their defensive line with Logan Lee. The Iowa product is largely a prototypical 3-4 prospect for the Steelers’ line coming from a pro-ready system. With that said, he comes in with the necessity to compete for a roster spot in a crowded room. Fortunately for him, that crowd is not overly impressive.

The Steelers could potentially roster their entire draft class for a second year in a row. To the best of my knowledge, they never did that before in history prior to last year (with Cory Trice Jr. on the Reserve/Injured List as a significant caveat). For the class of 2024, it’s really up to sixth-rounders Logan Lee and Ryan Watts to hold up their end.

Given the current lack of depth at cornerback, Logan Lee probably has a tougher road than Ryan Watts. Indeed, Lee comes in facing a lot of bodies, even if his direct competitors are not overly distinguished. They primarily consist of recent draft picks who have accomplished little thus far.

The starting unit consists of Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, and Larry Ogunjobi. You can pencil in Dean Lowry and especially Montravius Adams as soft locks behind them. That leaves only one or two spots for DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and the rookie Lee. You can include Breiden Fehoko in that last if you want, as well, though he has longer odds.

By and large, Lee fits the 3-4 defensive end prototype at 6-5, 286 pounds. The Steelers likely want him to put on some weight, but he should come in largely pro-ready out of Iowa. He might offer a little more spark in the pass rusher than his competitors, though they thought the same of Leal when they drafted him in the third round in 2022.

Two years on, however, Leal is facing significant job insecurity, and Loudermilk has faced that situation his entire career. Potentially, both of them may find themselves on the outside looking in for 2024. And Logan Lee would likely play a very significant role in that should the scenario play out that way.

As the season progresses, Steelers players’ stocks rise and fall. The nature of the evaluation differs with the time of year, with in-season considerations being more often short-term. Considerations in the offseason often have broader implications, particularly when players lose their jobs, or the team signs someone. This time of year is full of transactions, whether minor or major.

A bad game, a new contract, an injury, a promotion—any number of things affect a player’s value. Think of it as a stock on the market, based on speculation. You’ll feel better about a player after a good game, or worse after a bad one. Some stock updates are minor, while others are likely to be quite drastic, so bear in mind the degree. I’ll do my best to explain the nature of that in the reasoning section of each column.