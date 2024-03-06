2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac.

#20 Adisa Isaac/EDGE Penn State – 6043, 247 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Adisa Isaac 6043/247 9 5/8″ 33 7/8″ 81″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.74 1.64 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’5″ 34.5 N/A

The Good

– Finesse is the strength of his game due to really solid bend on the edge

– Comfortable in two-point, three-point, and four-point stances

– Able to drop back into coverage and not look out of place

– Fared well in the explosion testing part at the NFL Scouting Combine finishing with an 80th-percentile vertical jump and 92nd-percentile broad jump

– Dominant Senior Bowl where he displayed his bags of moves and was even named Louis Riddick’s practice week MVP; flashes the ability to implement power more into his game

The Bad

– Undisciplined on the edge reading handoffs allowing a free quarterback run on a read option

– Power isn’t used as readily in his game as it should be for a more diverse array of moves

– 20th-percentile weight can hold him back at the next level

– Only one forced turnover since 2019

– A handful of production did come unblocked like against Michigan (2023)

– Really question his ability to play in any scheme outside of a traditional 3-4

Bio

– 22 years old

– 40 games played for Penn State

– 14.5 sacks, 31.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 92 total tackles in his Nittany Lions career

– 7.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, and 37 total tackles in 2023

– Missed the 2021 season due to an Achilles injury

– Four-star EDGE in his 2018 high school class from Brooklyn, N.Y.

– Named team captain during fall camp in 2023

– Had 25 sacks as a senior in high school, which set a school record

– Lettered in track and field in high school

Tape Breakdown

To get the most out of Adisa Isaac, an NFL team is going to have to drop him into coverage occasionally. Right here, Isaac is lined up as a five-tech outside shade of the left tackle in a three-point stance. Despite everything about his alignment alluding to a rush, he drops back into zone coverage and is forced to play the screen coming to his side. Not only does he play the screen at a high level by making a secure tackle, but he also forces the ball out for a fumble. This is very similar to how Detroit has used Aidan Hutchinson, which is very good company for Isaac to be a part of.

Isaac does a good job here using a combination of speed with some power mixed in. Lined up as a standup five-tech outside of the left tackle, he attacks the outside shoulder before using a powerful pop and crossing face back inside for the sack. Isaac most often is used as a standup rusher no matter where he is lined up and that helps with his ability to throw off the timing of the tackle with his change of pace.

Isaac is really great for versatility along the line as he played everything for Penn State. Here he is lined up as a standup one-tech ahead of the center. He starts the rush by crossing the center’s face, which causes the center to lose ground. Isaac ultimately cuts back across again forcing the center in a hard position where he holds Isaac. This clip is very impressive. Isaac is pretty much playing a foreign position but still manages to get interior pressure and draw a holding penalty on third down.

Isaac isn’t the best pure run defender, but I definitely would take his ability in that aspect over his teammate Chop Robinson, whom many believe is the better overall player. Isaac is lined up as the five-tech outside the left tackle and ends up being unblocked on this run play. Through this clip, you see the slight hesitation in Isaac’s pursuit, which is good because that shows his assignment awareness to seal the edge and prevent a jump cut to the outside. This is a pretty rare thing from Isaac considering his film is very rush-first-and-ask-questions later, but this shows he can be aware of protecting the edge.

Speaking of rarities, Isaac has so much more potential if he uses his power more. As shown in this clip where he is lined up as a standup five-tech outside the Ohio State left tackle, he gets a great get-off straight into power and forces a much larger Josh Simmons (71) back into Kyle McCord (6). Isaac shows he can go against the big guys being an inch shorter and 63 pounds lighter than Simmons, but it really isn’t shown much besides a few flashes.

Conclusion

Adisa Isaac is a very intriguing prospect who has the athletic ability and refinement to be good early in his career. He had a devastating Achilles injury in 2021 but bounced back, having 11.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss in the two seasons that followed. Through these last two years, he’s at least flashed everything you want in an NFL edge rusher. He has performed well at both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. Showing he’s not afraid of being tested and he’s actually thriving in that environment.

I was expecting him to perform better in the speed part of the Combine considering he lettered in track back in high school and is on the lighter side weight-wise. Isaac scored a 1.68u (unofficial) 10-yard split, which ranks in the 63rd percentile and a 4.75u 40-yard dash, which ranks in the 79th percentile for edges. Though those numbers are still not official and above average for his position, I just expected more.

However, he did not disappoint in the explosion portion with an 80th-percentile vertical jump and 92nd-percentile broad jump. This really does show up in his film when you consider his great get-off and change-of-pace ability. As a finesse first rusher, his ability to implement power and coverage occasionally into his game really makes him stand out from others at the position. He will fit best in a system that allows him to be a 3-4-style outside linebacker but can definitely adjust and play in a different system.

Projection: Early-Mid Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.3 – Future Quality Starter (Second Round)

Games Watched: Michigan (2023), Maryland (2023), Senior Bowl (2023), Ohio State (2023)