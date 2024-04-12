2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ole Miss CB Deantre Prince

Deantre Prince

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ole Miss CB Deantre Prince.

#7 Deantre Prince/CB Ole Miss – 6000, 183 pounds (Fifth-Year Senior)

Shrine Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Deantre Prince 6000/183 8 1/2″ 30 3/4″ 73 3/4″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.38 1.55 N/A 7.46*
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’5″ 37.5″* 12*

*Pro Day Numbers

The Good

– Physical and attacking player
– Strong and quick tackler who stops momentum and gets runners on the ground
– Good athletic testing overall
– Shows recognition in zone to match routes and finds the football in the air, good zone eyes
– Closes space and shows burst downhill
– Aggressive and fills the run with authority, involved in run game with plus production
– Plus hands and ball skills, can high point ball and finish plays
– Physical in jam and reroute to bump receivers off coverage
– Experience at both outside corner spots, strong starting experience against top competition

The Bad

– Skinny frame with small hands and lacks length
– Struggles to defend vertical throws, too often beaten and unable to compete at catch point
– Can bite on double-moves and take the cheese of head fakes and stop ‘n gos
– Gets stuck on blocks and has trouble shedding
– Tight-hipped and can be late to turn, furthered by poor three-cone figure (7.46 is 0.69 on RAS table)
– Zone corner who won’t fit man schemes
– Older prospect
– Very little slot experience

Bio

– 33 career starts for Runnin’ Rebels
– 23.5 years old
– Career: 146 tackles (six TFL) 1 sack, 6 INTs, 2 FFs
– 2023: 36 tackles (five TFL) 1 sack, 1 INT
– Three-star recruit from Charleston, Mississippi, chose Ole Miss over Auburn, Georgia and Michigan, among other schools, citing a desire to play close to home so mother could watch him play
– Initially a light recruit with offer from UL-Monroe before receiving one from Georgia, leading to a flurry of Power 5 offers
– Played for Ole Miss in 2019 but, citing mental health reasons (close friend went to jail, lost family members), transferred to Northeast Mississippi Community College for 2020 season, picking off 2 passes in five games
– Returned to Ole Miss in 2021 as walk-on, earning scholarship
– Considered declaring for 2023 NFL Draft but suffered groin injury that required surgery
– Has 2-year-old daughter
– Enjoys playing video games and meditating
– Wore four different jersey numbers during Ole Miss career (No. 5, No. 7, No. 22, No. 24)
– Picked off Joe Burrow in 2019, one of only 6 INTs he threw all season
– All-around athlete in high school, played QB, RB, WR, returner and CB

Tape Breakdown

Deantre Prince was largely tight-lipped about his recruiting process coming out of high school, but stayed close to home to be near family. After flashing as a freshman in 2019, he left school for mental health reasons, joining a community college he referred to as being in the “middle of nowhere.” He returned in 2021 as a walk-on and worked his way back up the ladder to leave as a starting corner.

On tape, Prince almost feels more like a linebacker than a corner. He’s among the most physical and willing corners against the run. His hit power may not be tremendous, but he shows no fear about tackling and playing downhill to attack the run, fitting well in the alley and making repeated open-field stops. He’s not a super jacked guy either, but he’s sound with want-to and gets the job done.

Prince shows good zone eyes. Most often working out of a Cover 2 alignment (press and sink) or Cover 3 bail technique, he reads the quarterback well and can break on the football. He finishes with good hands and ball skills. Two examples of his picks: one off of Joe Burrow back in 2019 and one in 2021 against Vanderbilt, a toe-tapper to seal the Ole Miss win.

But Prince struggles to defend the ball vertically. Facing top SEC competition, he had issues with LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. and Georgia’s Ladd McConkey. Two tough dudes, no doubt, but the NFL is full of them. He has trouble running step-for-step downfield and was prone to getting beat on double-teams. The long speed he showed in his 40 doesn’t translate on tape.

Conclusion

Overall, Deantre Prince is a Cover 2/Cover 3 corner best fit for zone schemes and will struggle in man-heavy systems. His aggression and tackling could make him a quality gunner and special teamer, but he wasn’t tight enough in coverage to play down-to-down. A No. 4/5 cornerback for a roster. My NFL comp is Rock Ya-Sin, though he’s unlikely to even have that productive of a career as a defensive starter and won’t be drafted nearly as high.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth/Seventh Round)
Games Watched: at Alabama (2023), vs LSU (2023), at Georgia (2023), INT Cut-ups

 

