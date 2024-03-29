2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Washington State EDGE Brennan Jackson

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Washington State EDGE Brennan Jackson.

#80 BRENNAN JACKSON– (R-SENIOR) 6037, 264 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Brennan Jackson 6037, 264 10 1/8″ 32 3/4″ 79 1/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.69 seconds 1.62 seconds N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’6″ 33.5″ 21

THE GOOD

– Plays with outstanding motor and effort

– Legitimate power profile; tough to handle when getting inside position

– Violent hands; consistently shocked opposing offensive lineman

– Alignment versatile defensive lineman; experience playing multiple outside techniques and reducing down in sub-package

– Good overall change of direction

– Closing speed is notable; good job finishing plays

– Productive and experienced player; has played a ton of snaps

– Does the little things; sets the edge, works point of attack, moves around

THE BAD

– Limited bend in his lower half; won’t bend the outside track consistently

– Below average length; can struggle getting off blocks of longer offensive lineman

– Not a quick winner as a pass rusher; limited upside in that area

– Needs to add moves to pass rusher arsenal

BIO

– Started 41 games during his Washington State career

– Finished 2023 season with 57 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, 3 pass breakups and 4 fumble recoveries

– During his Cougar career, collected 164 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, an interception, 3 forced fumbles, 9 pass breakups and 5 fumble recoveries

– Participated at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

– Attended Great Oak High School in Temecula, California

– Rated as a three-star recruit by every major recruiting platform

– Chose Washington State over offers from Arizona, Iowa State, Cal, San Diego State, New Mexico and Princeton

TAPE BREAKDOWN

As a pass rusher, Jackson brings a tremendous blend of power and relentlessness. On this particular rep working against the left tackle, you can see his nice get off to threaten the outside shoulder. Once Jackson has the offensive tackle’s momentum heading outside, he sticks his foot in the ground and gets inside of his chest. From there, Jackson is able to get off the block and finish at the quarterback. When Jackson can get inside, his power can be overwhelming at times.

Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State Speed-power working against the LT. Quickly collapses the pocket, and works off for the sack. The power Jackson plays with is impressive, as well as the motor. pic.twitter.com/h6qc0r5tEY — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 25, 2024

While Jackson isn’t the most bendy rusher of all time, he is able to win outside the track with good initial upfield burst and effort. Jackson continues to work the upfield shoulder, eventually able to get the strip sack. While not flashy, those are the types of plays that can flip the momentum of football games. Jackson has a habit for always being around the football.

Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington Outstanding motor to keep fighting to win the outside track. Eventually flattens against the LT and gets the strip sack. pic.twitter.com/VQHwj7KnmW — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 25, 2024

Despite Jackson being a bit of a tightly wound athlete, he does showcase some surprising change of direction. Here against Oregon State, the bootleg goes toward him off of the play action. Jackson takes a steep angle in pursuit, but is able to redirect and close quickly on the quarterback. That’s impressive fluidity for a defensive end his size.

Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State Bootleg off of play action. Jackson takes a steep angle working in pursuit. He’s able to redirect well and close quickly for the quarterback. Impressive fluidity. pic.twitter.com/kXoDWUMRkZ — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 25, 2024

Jackson’s upfield bust has the ability to force offensive tackles to overset at times. On this play against Arizona, he forces Jordan Morgan to attack the upfield shoulder and quickly wins inside. From an inside move and counter perspective, Jackson brings substantial upside to work with.

Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State Takes advantage of the overset by Jordan Morgan. Slips inside for the pressure, shows off closing speed for the big sack. pic.twitter.com/MxMyZADJWU — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 25, 2024

Once again, Jackson wins inside of the left tackle on a simulated pressure. He is a slippery rusher who has shown not only can he win inside, but he can also reduce down in subpackages as well. Jackson should give an NFL team alignment possibilities in rush packages.

Simulated ➡️ 5 man pressure. Jackson slips inside of the left tackle, showcases closing speed for the big stop. Nice blend of size and explosiveness to work with. pic.twitter.com/VXjXc5q1PK — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 25, 2024

That is again evident in this play working against the left guard. Jackson is just too quick and explosive working against interior offensive lineman. That is a massive mismatch for him.

Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State Working against the LG inside. Jackson wins to the inside shoulder and finishes for the sack. That alignment versatility in obvious passing situations brings nice upside. pic.twitter.com/il6pIIgEbU — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 25, 2024

Against the run, Jackson does a lot of the little things. Of course he plays with a good blend of power and leverage, but he also plays with proper technique. On this play, Jackson is working against a read play. The quarterback keeps the football, which Jackson is able to close on after shuffling and redirecting well. That is a tremendous combination of change of direction ability and technique.

Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State Shuffles down the line against the read… closes down for the inside run, able to redirect and finish the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage. Good combination of technique and COD. pic.twitter.com/PTCgDeZhWl — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 25, 2024

Some of Jackson’s best plays won’t often show up on a box score. On this play working from the left side, Jackson wins inside of the left tackle and forces quick penetration. The running back has to change his track, eventually stopped behind the line of scrimmage.

Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State Won’t get credit in the box score but Jackson’s quick penetration forces the RB to change his track. He is stopped for a loss, with Jackson being a big reason for it. pic.twitter.com/iLOfT7y40J — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 25, 2024

Speaking of doing the little things, Jackson is able to win across the tight end’s face on the goal line. His quick penetration allows him to make a big stop before the runner can get in for the score. These types of plays really exemplify Jackson. It’s his effort, physicality and ability to always be around the football that really show out.

Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State Beats the tight end across his face. Squeezes down and makes the stop near the goal line. Jackson does a lot of the little things that go unnoticed by fans, but not coaches. pic.twitter.com/Q2Kc8UQ8ja — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 25, 2024

As an athlete, Jackson is good linearly, but doesn’t bring a ton of flexibility to the table. That ability to consistently turn the corner will limit his upside as a pass rusher, winning more with power and effort. The lack of dynamic ability may also limit Jackson from being a full time starter, instead projecting as a role or depth player on the next level. To maximize his impact at the next level, Jackson will need to play with more of a plan. Without it, his lack of bend and length could hinder his impact to make plays in the backfield consistently.

CONCLUSION

Brennan Jackson is the type of edge rusher who will never get the main headlines, but will also provide value to an NFL team. He does a lot of the dirty work, including hand fighting at the point of attack, setting the edge and playing with a consistent motor. The box score may not always indicate how valuable he is, but Jackson will make his impact felt and assume a valuable spot in a rotation at the NFL level.

Projection: Early-Mid Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: vs Arizona (2023), vs Cal (2023), vs Oregon State (2023), vs Washington (2023)