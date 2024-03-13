2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: USC WR Tahj Washington

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on USC WR Tahj Washington.

#16 TAHJ WASHINGTON/WR USC – 5096, 174 pounds (REDSHIRT SENIOR)

NFL Scouting Combine Participant

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tahj Washington 5096/174 8 3/8 29 1/8 70 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’2’’ 35 N/A

THE GOOD

– Gets off the line quickly

– Reliable hands

– Catches the ball well in traffic

– Plays bigger than his size

– Good blocker, even on the outside

– Great runner in the open field

– Change of speed

– Experience as a kick returner

THE BAD

– Release against press coverage

– Explosiveness out of cuts

– Lacks separation on routes

– Lacks the size to stand a chance in contested situations

– Game speed is not ideal

BIO

– Turns 23 in May

– 45 starts in 54 games for Memphis and USC

– Career stats: 209 receptions, 3,224 yards, 15.4 average, 21 touchdowns

– 2023 stats: 59 receptions, 1,062 yards, 18.0 average, 8 touchdowns

– Returned 22 kicks for an average of 19.9 yards

– No notable injuries

– Three-star recruit out of Marshall, Texas

– Participated in football and track and field

– Committed to Memphis in 2019 and played for Tigers before transferring to USC in 2021

– Took a redshirt season in 2019

– FWAA Freshman All-American 2020

– All Pac-12 Honorable Mention 2022

– Paul Hornung Award Watch List 2023

– Standout at the East-West Shrine Bowl

– “Chef Tahj” has his own cooking YouTube channel

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Even though Tahj Washington is one of the smaller prospects at his position — he only weighed in at 175 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine — the first thing that stands out from his tape are his blocking skills and willingness to initiate contact. He has good angles to block in the run game and even gets in front of the defender in the open space to generate additional yards.

Washington actually likes to go up against bigger defenders and give them the best he can in the run game. His physical sensibilities are unique for a guy his size in this draft class.

When we have a look at his receiving skills, it becomes evident that he wins with quickness and sharp changes of direction. Washington gets off the line quickly and also has the ability to get into his cuts suddenly. When he closes up to the defender, he will certainly keep the defender guessing to the last second.

He has a good sense for zones and knows where to sit down across the middle. Against man coverage, he attacks the cornerback’s hips and suddenly breaks down when the defender opens his hips. QB Caleb Williams is constantly looking for these mismatches and getting the ball into his playmakers’ hands.

Washington lacks ideal speed, which leads to defenders closing up on him, but he also has great hands, especially in traffic. His explosiveness out of breaks does not match his get-off at the line of scrimmage.

He really shines when he gets the ball in the open field. Washington not only has the balance to absorb the first hit and keep running, but he also uses his shiftiness to move around defenders.

His elusiveness will almost certainly give him an early shot as a return specialist. Washington showed he is tough to bring down by a single defender, which should land him a job on kick and punt returns. Even working as a gunner should be a reasonable ask of him.

CONCLUSION

Tahj Washington is an interesting prospect, one who rarely comes in his size. He likes to be physical in the run game and is willing to stick his nose in his opponent’s chest to block. Unfortunately, it does not quite translate to his receiving game as he is just too small to go up for contested catches. He is at his best when he gets a free release into open space. His ability to change directions quickly and understanding of coverage are a good foundation for a slot receiver. Paired with his movement skills, he could produce as a No. 3 receiver.

His early calling card will be his special teams value. The Steelers not only have a need at his position but are also short on true slot receivers. Washington could be an option if the front office decides to address the position later in the draft. The return job in Black and Gold will also be up for grabs.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: vs San Jose State 2023, vs Washington 2023, vs UCLA 2023