Steelers Receive Positive Draft Grades On All Three Day-Two Picks By CBS Sports

Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft is now in the books, and it started with a bang with several trades consummated in rapid succession. The Pittsburgh Steelers did not panic and stayed with their original pick for all three of their Day-2 selections and it worked out very well in their favor.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso released draft grades for Round 2 and Round 3 picks. The Steelers’ draft grades were all very positive.

Round 2

Pick No. 51 — West Virginia C Zach Frazier: A-

The beginning of the second round was about as nerve-racking as it gets. The Steelers had already landed an offensive tackle on Day 1, but with Graham Barton off the board, there were 18 picks before their next pick and just two starter-ready centers left on the board. Jackson Powers-Johnson came off the board at No. 44 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Most fans were thinking it was time to trade up, but the Steelers stayed put and watched Frazier fall all the way to them at No. 51.

Here is what Trapasso had to say about the pick:

“Ultra-experienced battler at center. Mobility and leverage are fantastic. Awareness is arguably the best in the class. Low center of gravity helps him anchor like a champ. Doesn’t have freaky burst but flexible. Wrestling background. Exactly the type the Steelers need up front.”

Round 3

Pick No. 84 — Michigan WR Roman Wilson: B-

The wide receivers were flying off the board fast, and many of the targets that had been most closely linked to the Steelers like Ricky Pearsall Jr., Malachi Corley, and Ladd McConkey were already long gone. There were reports that the Steelers tried to trade for San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel during the draft, but there was no deal with the asking price too high. A WR2 opposite George Pickens was the top priority, but would there be a player available the Steelers liked? Once again, a player who was projected to go higher fell into their lap.

Mike Tomlin showed interest in him at the Senior Bowl in January and called him one of the best WRs at the showcase as he orchestrated a matchup between Wilson and Quinyon Mitchell. A matchup that Wilson won, by the way.

Here is what Trapasso wrote about the B- grade for Wilson:

“Slot wideout who doesn’t quite play to his timed speed but has nice burst/lean early in route. Super-reliable hands and has great feel for soft spot in zone. Not going to be much of a YAC type in NFL. Not noticeably quick. Should be decent separator. Adequate Diontae Johnson replacement.”

Pick No. 98 — NC State ILB Payton Wilson: A-

With three of their top needs filled, cornerback was next up on the list. The only issue is, there was a massive run on corners in the second and third rounds, leaving little value at pick No. 98. While the Steelers added Patrick Queen in free agency, they are unsure about the status of Cole Holcomb as he rehabs from his knee injury. It was clear that they were going to draft an ILB at some point, as they brought Wilson and Junior Colson in for pre-draft visits and sent ILB coach Aaron Curry to a few stops on the pro day trail. On talent alone, Wilson is a first- or maybe a second-round guy. Medical flags pushed him down the board, but he was healthy for his last two seasons of college.

Here is what Trapasso wrote on the A- grade for Wilson:

“First-round film. Do-it-all LB. Coverage skills are awesome. Elite athlete. Ball production was there in college. Range, block-sifting skill. Blitzing. Fine tackler too. Just older, incredibly short arms and vast injury history. Very Steelers pick.”