Report: Steelers Were Interested In Trading For 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Asking Price Was Too High

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first two picks of the draft now with offensive line help in Washington OT Troy Fautanu and West Virginia C Zach Frazier. They still have a glaring need at wide receiver, and reports indicate they were working the phones to try and make that happen via trade. Mike Silver reported on X that the Steelers were trying to make something happen with the San Francisco 49ers, but not for Brandon Aiyuk. They were after Deebo Samuel.

“For what it’s worth, I’m told the Steelers had interest in trading for Deebo Samuel but were unwilling to meet the 49ers’ asking price.”

Someone replied to him asking if the trade is still on the table or if the window had passed. He thinks the opportunity is likely passed.

The Steelers will now have to wait 33 spots until their next pick where they can hopefully address the WR position with a top player. The options are dwindling with a large run on the position at the end of the first round and the beginning of the second. They had the option to select Texas receiver AD Mitchell at No. 51 overall, but went with Frazier instead.

Samuel is currently under contract with the 49ers, and the Steelers would’ve had to clear some additional cap space to accommodate the trade, or send a player in return to help offset the salary cap hit, but it appears that is a moot point now.

Much of the WR trade speculation has surrounded Brandon Aiyuk with the 49ers, but recently, Samuel emerged as a trade target as well. Last season, he had 60 receptions for 892 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Super Bowl runner up. It would have been an exciting addition to the Steelers’ roster to give Russell Wilson another weapon, but that will have to wait for now.