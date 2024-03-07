2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: LSU WR Malik Nabers

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on LSU WR Malik Nabers.

#8 MALIK NABERS/WR LSU – 6-0 200 POUNDS (JUNIOR)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Malik Nabers 6’0″, 200 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Explodes off the line of the scrimmage

– Gets up to speed quickly and can vary it during the route

– Great athleticism translates into huge jumping ability

– Good route running, often stops on a dime

– Able to compete against bigger players with his physicality

– Reliable hands

– Finds the ball at the highest point, often leaping over defenders

– Run-after-catch monster with exceptional quickness and elusiveness

– Understands coverage and finds weak spots against zone

– Also lines up as a mismatch on the inside

THE BAD

– Gives up on plays not coming his way

– Release against press could use some work

– Misses great top speed in the vertical game

– Needs to create more separation downfield

– Gets off his route from time to time

BIO

– Turns 21 in July

– 31 career starts

– Career stats: 38 games, 189 receptions, 3,003 yards, 15.9 average, 21 touchdowns

– 2023 stats: 13 games, 89 receptions, 1,569 yards, 17.6 average, 14 touchdowns

– No notable injuries

– Four-star recruit out of Youngsville, LA

– Missed his final year at high school due to a denied transfer waiver

– Participated in football, basketball, and track and field

– First committed to Mississippi State before switching to LSU

– Freshman All-SEC 2021

– Led SEC in receptions in 2022 & 2023 and receiving yards in 2023

– Number 33 on Bruce Feldman’s 2023 Freaks List

– Biletnikoff Award finalist 2023

– Unanimous consensus All-American 2023

– First-team All-SEC 2023

– Did not test/measure at the NFL Scouting Combine

– After his career, he likes to run a paintball play space

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Malik Nabers made himself a name early in his college career with his speed and explosiveness off the line. He effortlessly closes up to the defender and often blasts by without losing any speed.

He can accelerate in a hurry but also stop suddenly. Cornerbacks usually open up their hips early to match his speed, which is Nabers’ moment to break it down right in front of them. By doing so, he leaves them no chance of covering him in the underneath game.

Nabers understands coverage well and finds the right spots in between. He has the feel for linebackers leaving their zone and just sits in the middle of the field wide open. With that much space, he finds space to carry it up the field.

Especially when the safety is playing the deep zone conservatively, you can see Nabers reducing his pace and playing away from the outside cornerback.

Because he knows where the defenders are around him, he can gain additional yards with the ball in his hands. Nabers has the physical tools to break tackles but also the elusiveness to shift and get around them.

Just watch him get the ball in the flat on 1st and 10 in the next play. With a cornerback directly on him, he breaks down and spins out of the tackle. With no blockers in front, he jukes the next defenders for a first down, leaving four Aggies in the dirt.

Nabers is not only a smart and elusive player. He also uses his freakish athleticism and physicality deep down the field to leap defenders. He attacks the ball in the air and goes up to the catch point. Even if he is not the tallest wide receiver to play downfield, he will make up for it with great jumping and the ability to anticipate the ball in the air.

As I mentioned his qualities on deep passes, he relies on them to beat defenders. Unfortunately, he misses great top speed after he gets past his cornerback, leaving the door open to get them back in the play. On the next level, with everyone being stronger and faster, he has to find a way to create more separation. Obviously, he will have the tools for this.

Finally, there is one thing that really angers me: His tape is full of plays in which he stops playing. Especially when the ball is going to the other side, he will stop working. On the next play, you can see QB Jayden Daniels navigating through the pocket, looking for a way out. Nabers stops running his route and finds a free spot, and starts watching Daniels successfully escape. Daniels might have the individual advantage to do so, but you will not come away with it so easily in the NFL.

CONCLUSION

Malik Nabers is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL Draft and will hear his name called early in the first round. He will only turn 21 before the season, but he already brings a high floor to the NFL. His athleticism, physicality, and understanding of coverage will fit into every offense. He has great talent as a route runner, although his route tree could use more variety. In college, he played deep balls easily, which will translate to his role in the NFL.

Nabers can play in any role, outside or inside, being a true X-Receiver in one-on-one situations or a shifty matchup mismatch underneath. The Steelers, unfortunately, should not have any chance of landing him at pick 20, as he should leave the board inside the top five. Even with a run on quarterbacks, Nabers will definitely be a top-ten pick.

Projection: Top 10 Pick

Depot Draft Grade: 9.6 – Pro-Bowl Talent/Day 1 Starter (Top 10 Pick)

Games Watched: vs Florida State 2023, at Alabama 2023, vs Texas A&M 2023