2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas.

#3 XAVIER THOMAS, EDGE, CLEMSON — 6022, 244 lbs. (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Xavier Thomas 6022/244 9 1/8″ 32 7/8″ 78 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.62 1.65 DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’0″ 32.5″ 26

The Good

-Possesses an explosive first step that allows him to gain ground upfield as a pass rusher, helping him turn the corner.

-Really good length for the position; hand usage and leverage stand out as EDGE defender

-Consistently uses his hands to stay clean defending the run or as a pass rusher; hands never stop working

-Has a quick closing burst to help finish off plays in pursuit

-Good motor that runs hot trying to bend the edge; relentless in his pass-rush pursuit

-Translates speed to power efficiently and with good success

-Displays good bend to dip and race around the corner without losing speed

-Able to process quickly and has good eyes to take him to the football in the run game

-Strong feel for what blockers are trying to do to him

The Bad

-Thin, wiry frame; dropped a lot of weight after documented weight issues in 2020 and 2021.

-Lacks that true go-to move in got-to-have-it situations as a pass rusher

-Knows how to use his hands but must refine usage to win more often as a pass rusher

-Play strength is a concern; some reps where he gets tossed around in the run game, failing to set the edge

-Former high-pedigree recruit that never quite lived up to the billing in college

-Lack of production across 61 career games is quite concerning

-Has not developed a true counter to his game; needs to add that as the next part of pass rush plan

Bio

-Played in 61 career games for Clemson with 30 starts

-Finished six-year career with 133 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and seven passes defensed with the Tigers

-Recorded 25 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defensed in 2023

-Best season came in 2018 when, as a freshman, he recorded 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks

-Named a Unanimous Freshman All-American in 2018

-Names All-ACC in 2019 and 2021 with Clemson

-Spoke openly about struggling with depression during COVID season, which led to weight gain and a decline in production

-Former 5-star recruit and the top player in the country in 2018

Tape Breakdown

Flash back to the summer of 2018 after Xavier Thomas committed to Clemson, it seemed like the South Carolina native was destined to be the next star pass rusher in not only college football, but eventually the NFL, too.

Six years later, things didn’t exactly pan out the way Thomas expected in college, as he never quite lived up to the hype as the best player in the country. Nevertheless, Thomas has a real opportunity to be better in the NFL than he was in college as a true EDGE defender who can set the edge and get after the passer with some great athleticism and intriguing physical traits.

Though he had just 17.5 sacks in 61 career games, Thomas was an accomplished pass rusher, one that showed the ability to bend the edge, and also played well with leverage, converting speed to power consistently to win.

Here against Duke in the season opener, watch how Thomas translates his speed rush to a long-armed bull rush, putting the Duke right tackle into the quarterback’s lap.

He’s certainly not the biggest or the strongest EDGE in the class, but those reps are all over his tape.

Thomas can rush inside or outside. Though he’s on the smaller side from a height perspective, he uses his reach well and plays with great leverage, overpowering larger linemen throughout his time at Clemson.

Lined up over right guard against South Carolina last season, Thomas surprisingly went with the bull rush and nearly sacked quarterback Spencer Rattler through the guard.

Great rep with good leverage and power to bull his way into the quarterback, collapsing the pocket from the interior.

Though Thomas uses his hands well and consistently fights to stay clean, he still needs to develop as a hand fighter. If he can become more efficient with his hand usage, look out.

The speed, power, and ability to turn the corner are all there. Improving his hands would make him really dangerous.

Thomas’ get-off is very impressive. He flies out of his stance with an eye-opening burst, and his stride allows him to cover a ton of ground, putting offensive tackles at a disadvantage.

You can’t really try to quick-set him, and when he sees early on that tackles simply can’t stick with him upfield, he’ll lean into his speed rushers over and over again, disrupting quarterback timing.

Where Thomas impressed me most, though, was as a run defender.

Again, he doesn’t have the biggest or strongest frame, but he fights his tail off as a run defender and consistently finds himself around the football.

He has a good feel for what linemen are trying to do, and he allows his eyes to take him to the football to make plays.

Conclusion

While Thomas didn’t live up to the sky-high hype he generated coming out of high school, he still put together a decent career at Clemson. He battled through some mental health issues during the 2020 season that set him back a bit prior to the 2023 season. Healthy physically and mentally in 2023, Thomas had a strong final campaign with the Tigers and then impressed at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas.

He added to an impressive pre-draft cycle with a strong showing at the Combine, testing well for the position. Those testing numbers back up the tape Thomas had in 2023, showing an explosive athlete who is still trying to truly round out his game as a pass rusher. He has all the physical tools and traits teams look for in pass rushers. He needs a bit more refinement. That might be concerning for a player who spent six seasons in college and turned 24 in late December, but the payoff with Thomas in the right situation with the right coaching plan could be huge.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.3 Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: Duke (2023), Florida State (2023), Notre Dame (2023), North Carolina (2023), South Carolina (2023), Kentucky (2023)