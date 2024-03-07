NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas

Posted on
Xavier Thomas

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas.

#3 XAVIER THOMAS, EDGE, CLEMSON — 6022, 244 lbs. (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Xavier Thomas 6022/244 9 1/8″ 32 7/8″ 78 1/4″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.62 1.65 DNP DNP
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’0″ 32.5″ 26

The Good

-Possesses an explosive first step that allows him to gain ground upfield as a pass rusher, helping him turn the corner.
-Really good length for the position; hand usage and leverage stand out as EDGE defender
-Consistently uses his hands to stay clean defending the run or as a pass rusher; hands never stop working
-Has a quick closing burst to help finish off plays in pursuit
-Good motor that runs hot trying to bend the edge; relentless in his pass-rush pursuit
-Translates speed to power efficiently and with good success
-Displays good bend to dip and race around the corner without losing speed
-Able to process quickly and has good eyes to take him to the football in the run game
-Strong feel for what blockers are trying to do to him

The Bad

-Thin, wiry frame; dropped a lot of weight after documented weight issues in 2020 and 2021.
-Lacks that true go-to move in got-to-have-it situations as a pass rusher
-Knows how to use his hands but must refine usage to win more often as a pass rusher
-Play strength is a concern; some reps where he gets tossed around in the run game, failing to set the edge
-Former high-pedigree recruit that never quite lived up to the billing in college
-Lack of production across 61 career games is quite concerning
-Has not developed a true counter to his game; needs to add that as the next part of pass rush plan

Bio

-Played in 61 career games for Clemson with 30 starts
-Finished six-year career with 133 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and seven passes defensed with the Tigers
-Recorded 25 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defensed in 2023
-Best season came in 2018 when, as a freshman, he recorded 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks
-Named a Unanimous Freshman All-American in 2018
-Names All-ACC in 2019 and 2021 with Clemson
-Spoke openly about struggling with depression during COVID season, which led to weight gain and a decline in production
-Former 5-star recruit and the top player in the country in 2018

Tape Breakdown

Flash back to the summer of 2018 after Xavier Thomas committed to Clemson, it seemed like the South Carolina native was destined to be the next star pass rusher in not only college football, but eventually the NFL, too.

Six years later, things didn’t exactly pan out the way Thomas expected in college, as he never quite lived up to the hype as the best player in the country. Nevertheless, Thomas has a real opportunity to be better in the NFL than he was in college as a true EDGE defender who can set the edge and get after the passer with some great athleticism and intriguing physical traits.

Though he had just 17.5 sacks in 61 career games, Thomas was an accomplished pass rusher, one that showed the ability to bend the edge, and also played well with leverage, converting speed to power consistently to win.

Here against Duke in the season opener, watch how Thomas translates his speed rush to a long-armed bull rush, putting the Duke right tackle into the quarterback’s lap.

He’s certainly not the biggest or the strongest EDGE in the class, but those reps are all over his tape.

Thomas can rush inside or outside. Though he’s on the smaller side from a height perspective, he uses his reach well and plays with great leverage, overpowering larger linemen throughout his time at Clemson.

Lined up over right guard against South Carolina last season, Thomas surprisingly went with the bull rush and nearly sacked quarterback Spencer Rattler through the guard.

Great rep with good leverage and power to bull his way into the quarterback, collapsing the pocket from the interior.

Though Thomas uses his hands well and consistently fights to stay clean, he still needs to develop as a hand fighter. If he can become more efficient with his hand usage, look out.

The speed, power, and ability to turn the corner are all there. Improving his hands would make him really dangerous.

Thomas’ get-off is very impressive. He flies out of his stance with an eye-opening burst, and his stride allows him to cover a ton of ground, putting offensive tackles at a disadvantage.

You can’t really try to quick-set him, and when he sees early on that tackles simply can’t stick with him upfield, he’ll lean into his speed rushers over and over again, disrupting quarterback timing.

Where Thomas impressed me most, though, was as a run defender.

Again, he doesn’t have the biggest or strongest frame, but he fights his tail off as a run defender and consistently finds himself around the football.

He has a good feel for what linemen are trying to do, and he allows his eyes to take him to the football to make plays.

Conclusion

While Thomas didn’t live up to the sky-high hype he generated coming out of high school, he still put together a decent career at Clemson. He battled through some mental health issues during the 2020 season that set him back a bit prior to the 2023 season. Healthy physically and mentally in 2023, Thomas had a strong final campaign with the Tigers and then impressed at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas.

He added to an impressive pre-draft cycle with a strong showing at the Combine, testing well for the position. Those testing numbers back up the tape Thomas had in 2023, showing an explosive athlete who is still trying to truly round out his game as a pass rusher. He has all the physical tools and traits teams look for in pass rushers. He needs a bit more refinement. That might be concerning for a player who spent six seasons in college and turned 24 in late December, but the payoff with Thomas in the right situation with the right coaching plan could be huge.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.3 Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: Duke (2023), Florida State (2023), Notre Dame (2023), North Carolina (2023), South Carolina (2023), Kentucky (2023)

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany

 

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!