2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

#1 MARCUS ROSEMY-JACKSAINT/WR GEORGIA – 6011, 195 LBS. (SENIOR)

Senior Bowl

Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 6011/195 10 33 77 3/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’11” 35 N/A

THE GOOD

– Well-built frame with solid length and big 10″ hands

– Good play strength, can absorb hits while catching the ball

– Good hands, able to catch away from his frame and readjust to the ball in the air

– Flashes hands late, making it difficult for DBs to defend the ball in the air

– Very good blocker; high-effort and good execution

– Good competitive toughness, plays to the whistle

THE BAD

– Low production in college in a loaded Georgia offense

– Lacks breakaway speed to stretch the defense vertically

– Not very creative with the ball in his hands, limiting YAC

– Play strength doesn’t show as a ball carrier as much

– Limited route tree in college

– Doesn’t have much shake as a route runner, limited separation

BIO

– Originally a four-star prospect out of St. Thomas Aquinas HS in Pompano Beach, Fla.

– Just turned 22 in January

– Earned his first four starts in 2021, went on to start 23 total games at Georgia

– Totaled 74 receptions, 1,028 yards, seven touchdowns at Georgia

– Won a national championship with Georgia in 2021 and 2022

– Suffered gruesome ankle injury in 2020, missing rest of season

– Missed two additional games in 2021 with an undisclosed injury

– Ran the 200-meter (24.13) in track as well as triple jump (39’10”) in high school

– Born with six fingers and six toes on each limb

TAPE BREAKDOWN

The best part of Rosemy-Jacksaint’s tape was the blocking. Some receivers are high-effort, low-execution blockers or vice versa, but he is both. He plays to the whistle and finishes. As a blocker, he can be nasty and finish with DBs left on the ground. He can also transition into a blocker downfield after running a route. This also all lends itself well to him being an impact special teams player.

He is good at catching the ball and can readjust to the ball in the air and catch away from his frame really well. He is also able to absorb large hits while catching, or shortly after catching the ball.

Rosemy-Jacksaint isn’t the most refined route runner, partially because he doesn’t have the long speed to threaten defensive backs consistently. He does have a solid understanding of his relationship to defenders and knows how to take the right angles to create separation.

And here is a beautiful touchdown catch. He caught the ball over his shoulder in stride and took it to the house.

CONCLUSION

Overall, Rosemy-Jacksaint is a high-effort player who does a lot of things well. He has sure hands, he blocks well, and he is physical while catching the ball. He doesn’t have top-end athleticism and his production in college was low overall, albeit on a loaded Georgia offense. He projects as an impact special teamer and though he didn’t play there much in college, he might project better in the slot where he can get involved as a blocker closer to the line of scrimmage. The Steelers just released Allen Robinson II who has a similar skill set. He isn’t as big, but he compares well to Robinson’s game.

Projection: Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.5 – Rotational Player (4th round)

Games Watched: vs Kentucky (2023), at Alabama (2023), vs South Carolina (2023)