2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be a scouting report on Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland.

#44 Marshawn Kneeland Edge Western Michigan – 6030, 267 lbs. (Junior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Marshawn Kneeland 6030, 267 9 1/8″ 34 1/2″ 83 3/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.75 1.66 4.18 7.02 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’11” 35.5 21

THE GOOD

— Bigger frame with long 34.5” arms

— “Pop” in his hands at impact point

— Explosive release and a quick get-off

— Can convert speed to power

— Attacks with a consistent and successful bull rush

— High motor and impressive effort

— Utilizes his strength to push linemen off balance

— Length and power to be a quality run defender

— Good pad level, which helps him win leverage

— Can line up and attack from any defensive stance

— He’s shown promising development on his countermoves

— Standout performer against better competition at the Senior Bowl

— Clear improvement every year at Western Michigan

The Bad

— Faced subpar competition at Western Michigan

— Lacks a well-rounded pass rush arsenal and resorts to using the same few moves

— His hands need to be more active in pass rush

— He’s still learning how to dissect run blocks and fill complex run lanes

— He hasn’t developed counter moves to use on a consistent basis

— He’s not a threat to win around the edge with below-average bend and outside speed

— Explosive testing didn’t match high expectations, with 8.45 RAS (84%)

— Older prospect without the refinement that scouts look for in older players

Bio

— Turns 23 in July

— 1,602 career college snaps

— 35 career college starts

— 16 Sacks, 38 TFL and 37 Pressures in 2023

— 10 Sacks, 96 TFL and 98 Pressures in college career

— No significant injury concerns

— Primarily a Tight End in high school

—He entered the transfer portal following his 2022 season but returned to WMU

— Two-star prospect out of Grand Rapids, Michigan

— 89.7 overall PFF grade in 2023, 84.7 pass-rush grade

— Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week, 2023 Second Team All-MAC

Tape Breakdown

During the draft process each year, small school prospects have the opportunity to compete with top prospects and rise up draft boards. Western Michigan’s Marshawn Kneeland is having a tremendous draft process as one of the most polarizing players in the class.

Playing in the MAC, Kneeland stands as a man amongst boys. At 6’3”, 267 lbs he is easy to spot on the field and plays with a noticeable size advantage. He instinctively attacks with his length, using his 34.5” arms to dominate the point of attack. Kneeland’s hands carry “pop,” and he’ll move the lineman back at first contact.

Kneeland pairs that length with his go-to bull rush. He drops his head and rushes straight on with his hands pushed forward. He lowers his pad level to place his hands directly on the lineman’s chest. With how often Kneeland resorts to this move, it’s clear he’s broken it down to a science. Even when he doesn’t immediately win the rep, the force from the bull rush can fully collapse the pocket. Here, Kneeland rushes from the top of the line and is met by a blocker who’s fully expecting the move. Kneeland lowers his helmet and drives his upper body into the blocker. He doesn’t add or combo any other pass rush move, yet moves the blocker straight into the quarterback.

Kneeland is often labeled as a “developmental” player, so it’s extremely promising that he has clearly improved every year in college. His PFF grade and pressure numbers have significantly jumped yearly as a starter. He’s clearly working on his pass rush selection and counter moves. Kneeland has started to string rush moves together while working toward the quarterback. He has ways to go, but the signs of development are visible.

Below is a perfect example, with Kneeland attacking the right tackle. Kneeland hits the tackle with his patented bull rush, but the blocker stops him in his tracks. The tackle is using all his strength to stop Kneeland’s bull rush, which Kneeland uses against him. Kneeland disengages his right arm, which causes the tackle to shift forward. Then, Kneeland quickly switches to a swim move, working his left hand above the blocker’s head and shedding the block. Plays like this need to appear more often in Kneeland’s tape, but he’s gaining the instincts to perform this move more often in a single fluid motion.

As a run defender, Kneeland has the traits to blow up plays in the backfield. His strength and motor are the perfect base for an impactful run defender, but he lacks the refinement to contribute early on. Kneeland must learn to fill run lanes and attack gaps to stop runs. These skills will come with time but may limit Kneeland as a pass rush specialist early on.

The biggest concern with Kneeland is his pass-rush versatility. He relied on his strength and arm length frequently and is far from boasting a complete pass-rush arsenal. Linemen who countered Kneeland’s power moves won most reps. Below, the lineman defends Kneeland’s bull rush perfectly. Kneeland doesn’t even attempt a countermove and resorts to muscling his way forward. He’s completely unsuccessful and the tackle has an easy time locking him up. NFL tackles will be much stronger, with more answers for Kneeland’s power profile.

The clips so far have had a striking similarity: all were examples of Kneeland attacking the offensive line head-up. As an edge rusher, Kneeland rarely rushes to the outside. He lacks the bend to turn the corner, and while explosive, he doesn’t have the quickness to beat tackles to the outside. This makes Kneeland’s game even more predictable and gives linemen a blueprint for stopping him. He must diversify his pass-rush attack or counter to the outside to open up his pass-rush options.

Here’s an instance of Kneeland attempting an outside speed rush. He uses a ghost move, flashing a bull rush before dropping his hands and ducking under below the tackle’s grasp. The move works and catches the tackle off balance, but Kneeland cannot capitalize. His lack of bend is apparent here, where Kneeland must slow down to turn the corner. This adjustment allows the tackle to catch up and shut the rush down.

With clear questions on Kneeland’s competition level and pass rush refinement, the Senior Bowl was a massive opportunity. He took full advantage of the week in Mobile, looking like one of the best players on the field. His power moves were just as dangerous and put multiple tackles on their heels. He won most of his 1v1’s and was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

Conclusion

Kneeland had much to prove at the Senior Bowl and Combine, and he quieted many concerns at both levels. He clearly has the length and frame to be a starting Edge and is a good enough athlete to be a high-level pass rusher. His pass-rush plan must continue to improve, and the step up in competition will be challenging at first. Prospects with Kneeland’s power profile don’t come around too often, so it’s unlikely he will make it out of day two. Kneeland needs time to develop as both a pass rush and run defender, but he has the tools to be a quality NFL starter.

Projection: Late Second/Early Third

Depot Draft Grade: 8.1 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2023 at Iowa, 2023 at Syracuse, 2023 Vs Central Michigan University