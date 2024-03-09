2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan OG Zak Zinter

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Michigan guard Zak Zinter.

#65 Zak Zinter Guard Michigan – 6057, 309 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Zak Zinter 6057, 309 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

— Experienced starter with over 2,500 snaps

— Uses straight-line speed as an effective puller

— Cerebral blocker who switches well and picks up free rushers

— Correctly places his hands inside the defender’s pads to control the point of attack

— Finishes blocks with second effort

— Tons of run-blocking reps will be able to slide in immediately in a gap scheme

— Solid, pure strength and power to seal blocks

— Delivers high-impact pancake blocks

— Longer arms as an interior blocker

— True competitor who finds work when he’s given open space

— Offensive captain with high-end intangibles and leadership skills

— Elite competition level and winning experience

The Bad

— He can lunge at his hips instead of bending his knees

— Below average flexibility with upper body stiffness

— Overall balance is questionable and may get exposed by stronger defensive tackles

— Poor lateral mobility leads to cross-body losses

— He has trouble blocking in space

— Leg injury caused him to miss the entire draft process

Bio

— Turns 23 in April

— 2,514 career college snaps

— 42 career college starts

— Zero sacks allowed, five pressures allowed in 2023

— Three sacks allowed, 36 pressure allowed in college career

— Broke his fibula and tibia late in 2023 and is still recovering

— Led a group of Michigan players that would go to a local high school and create care packages for a Michigan Army National Guard unit stationed in Iraq

— Two-star prospect out of Grand Rapids, Michigan

— 76.6 overall PFF grade in 2023, 73.8 pass-blocking grade, 75.8 run-blocking grade

— Unanimous First Team All-American (2023), Michigan’s captain (2023), 2X Joe Moore Award Winner (2021,2022)

Tape Breakdown

Michigan rode its running game all the way to a championship. While they boasted a formidable backfield, their offensive line paved the way for many big runs. Zak Zinter led this group and is hoping for the same success in the NFL

Zinter is a burly tackle with broad shoulders. Having started the last three seasons, he’s super comfortable at the guard position. Zinter recorded over 2,500 snaps at Michigan and has the mind of a seasoned pro.

Zinter switches quickly between defenders in pass protection and regularly identifies blitzers and stunts. He’ll shift over to cover his teammates and make pre-snap adjustments across the offensive line.

His intelligence is most evident in the running game, where he’ll angle himself perfectly to create run lanes. Zinter understands the nuances of gap runs and can run nuanced gap concepts immediately. Below, Michigan calls a duo concept run to the right. Zinter doubles the defensive tackle, opening up the A and B gaps. However, Penn State blitzes their linebacker to plug the hole in the middle.

While engaged in the double team, Zinter keeps his eyes on the linebacker, allowing him to quickly disengage and seal off the Penn State defender. Blocks like this require instincts that are acquired through experience and practice. Michigan’s offensive line creates a beautiful hole in the B-gap for Blake Corum to run through, but Penn State’s edge gets away with tripping, which brings Corum down.

Beyond his cerebral skills, Zinter possesses a rare combination of intangibles. His teammates praised his work ethic and competitiveness. I couldn’t find a single play with poor effort, which is what NFL coaches first look for in a prospect. It’s one thing to captain an offensive line, it’s another to captain one of, if not, the best offensive lines in the nation and win the national championship with them. Even when injured, the leadership experience that Zinter gained throughout his time at Michigan is unquantifiable and may cause a team to draft him higher than many expect.

Zinter is a powerful guard with the strength to seal blocks. He delivers pancake blocks and uses his straight-line speed to punish defenders as a pulling guard. Here, Michigan pulls Zinter over to the left side. He attacks the free rusher head-on and seals the left side of the line, giving Donovan Edwards free space to run.

His arms measured 34.5”, which is long for an interior lineman. He uses his length to his advantage to keep defenders at bay and lock them in. Zinter uses correct hand placement on most blocks and will strike defenders within their pads.

Although there is plenty to get excited about with Zinter’s profile, he comes with many issues. While powerful, Zinter lacks the flexibility that most NFL teams now look for in guards. His upper body is stiff, and he’ll allow defenders to cross his face before he can twist in time. Just as important is Zinter’s fluidity. Zinter doesn’t have high-end fluidity and will lunge at his waist instead of bending his knees.

This issue has plagued countless rookie offensive linemen, exposing them to whiffs and missed blocks. Below, Zinter takes on Adisa Isaac, one of the better college edge rushers. Isaac springs from the outside and quickly shifts to an inside rush. Zinter is unable to rotate his torso in time, and Isaac easily wins across his face. Zinter loses the rep and may have gotten away with a holding penalty here.

Zinter is not very nimble-footed and can struggle to stay on his feet. When faced with heavy contact, he can lose balance and end up on the ground. This isn’t due to a lack of technique but a pure product of his athletic traits. It also shows up on second-level runs, where he can struggle to block in open space.

Zinter brings a specific skill set that won’t fit every team. Teams may opt for a more versatile lineman with a more well-rounded athletic skillset. Zinter broke his leg towards the end of 2023, causing him to miss the entire draft process. He was unable to attend the Senior Bowl or participate in Combine testing, which could’ve tremendously boosted his stock. While he definitely wowed teams in his interviews, other linemen were given the opportunity to jump ahead of him in the draft order.

Conclusion

Zinter perfectly fits into a gap-blocking scheme. He has the strength to seal blocks and the football IQ to build run lanes. Michigan leaned heavily on their running game, so Zinter’s pass blocking is more unknown. He won’t be the best athlete and will lose flexibility battles in the trenches. Without a full draft process, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Zinter slide in the draft. He can become a starter in a gap-blocking scheme with the intangibles that will keep him in the league for a long time.

Projection: Late Third/Early Fourth

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (3rd Round)

Games Watched: 2023 at Penn State, 2023 at Minnesota, 2023 Vs Ohio State, 2023 Vs Rutgers