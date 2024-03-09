2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Washington RB Dillon Johnson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Washington RB Dillon Johnson.

#7 Dillon Johnson/RB Washington – 5115, 217 lbs. (Senior)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Dillon Johnson 5115/217 9 3/8″ 30″ 72 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.68 1.62 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’9″ 31.5 11

The Good

– Good size and filled-out frame

– Tough runner with leg churn who wants to fall forward and pick up extra yards

– Quick and light feet, shows change of direction ability to make defenders miss

– Able to create outside structure of the run when defense takes away the front side

– Natural hands, catches away from his body, and apt receiving back comfortable out of the backfield

– Gets vertical and runs downhill without much dancing

– Willing pass protector with some success

– Tough and plays through injury

– Regarded as high-character and solid teammate

The Bad

– Lacks top end and home run speed coupled with ugly 40 time

– More quick than fast

– Shows moderate burst but doesn’t have second gear and won’t win the edge with his wheels

– Tends to run a little tall and upright, allowing defenders to get under him and hamper his power

– Games looks maxed out with capped upside and growth

– Only one year as lead runner

Bio

– Career: 462 carries, 2,393 yards (5.2 YPC) 27 TDs, 173 receptions for 1,054 yards and 1 TD

– 2023: 233 carries, 1,195 yards (5.1 YPC) 16 rushing TDs

– Transferred from Mississippi State to Washington for 2023 season

– Caught 65 passes for Mississippi State in 2021

– Completed 2-of-2 passes with one touchdown in 2023 with Huskies

– Terrific HS career, rushed for over 1,600 yards and 24 TDs as a senior, passed for 957 yards as a junior, team won three-straight state titles

– Was RB as high school sophomore, played quarterback final two seasons

– Star basketball player, once scored a school-record 53 points

– Played with broken bone in foot suffered Nov. 18, also battled two ankle injuries and wasn’t fully healed for Combine workout

– Three-star recruit from Greenville, Mississippi, chose Miss St over Ole Miss, Oregon (recruited as a LB), and Missouri, among others

– Committed to play under HC Joe Moorehead but fired before Johnson came to campus, playing under Mike Leach’s Air Raid instead

– Said Leach “is glad I am leaving” in transfer decision post in late 2022 after audio from Leach leaked saying Johnson wasn’t tough

– Mother is a dentist for Mississippi State Prison facility

– Father of young son, Dillon Jr.

– Had two close friends die in high school; one killed in ATV crash, other died from broken neck in football game, has jersey number (No. 2) of one friend tattooed on his shoulder and played in honor of him throughout HS

Tape Breakdown

Dillon Johnson turned down a heavy recruiting press from Oregon to commit to Mississippi State in part due to the Ducks being the only team to recruit him defensively and in part because he always wanted to be a Bulldog. However, the school fired Joe Moorehead before Johnson came to the school, replacing him with the pass-heavy Mike Leach. Still, he stayed in school for several years before transferring to Washington for 2023, the lead back in the Huskies’ high-powered offense.

Johnson has the classic size a team like the Steelers look for. He runs with effort and aggression, churning his legs and trying to push the pile forward. His power isn’t overwhelming but he finishes and high tackles won’t get the job done.

Johnson separates himself with quick feet and change of direction. He can make defenders miss in the backfield and in space with decisive and quick cuts. A couple examples.

Johnson is a natural athlete and receiver, a terrific high school athlete who had to catch the ball in Mississippi State’s pass-happy offense. It didn’t go for a ton of yards, but check out this awesome diving catch in the flat. Don’t see a lot of true wide receivers, let alone running backs, make this kind of play.

But Johnson lacks juice and burst. Even in the context of an ugly and slow 40 time, bothered by ankle and foot injuries that haven’t fully healed, there isn’t much of a second gear or speed to win the edge. Watch him unable to get to the corner here.

And Johnson can run a little tall and upright, allowing defenders to get under and rob him of his power and finish.

Conclusion

Overall, Johnson brings power and hands with some quickness to make defenders miss and create in short spaces. He’s also reportedly high character, a great teammate, and tough as nails. But a lack of long speed is limiting, and his game looks maxed out. For what the Steelers are looking for, it’s a fit, and he checks most boxes. My NFL comp is Samaje Perine.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (6th-7th Round)

Games Watched: at Ole Miss (2022 – Miss St), vs Arizona (2023), at Michigan State (2023), vs Utah (2023)