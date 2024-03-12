2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Purdue RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Purdue running back, Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

#3 TYRONE TRACY JR., RB, PURDUE (R-SR) — 5111, 209 pounds

Combine

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tyrone Tracy, Jr. 5111/209 9 1/8″ 31 3/4″ 76 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.48 1.53 4.06 6,81 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’4″ 40″ N/A

The Good

— Nice testing numbers

— Experienced in Zone heavy scheme

— Good hands and adjust to the ball

— Tracks the ball well and can take a hit after the catch

— Willing and effective in pass protection

— Solid creating yards in space

— Solid patience and vision to find running lanes

— Use jump cuts and spin moves to avoid tacklers

— Kickoff return experience

The Bad

— Lean frame/can he hold up in the NFL running game

— Pad level is too high

— Doesn’t lower shoulder/break tackles with physicality

— Gets turned sideways or back to the defense, taking away any power

— Consistency reading blocks

— Lateral agility is adequate; lacks suddenness

— Play speed doesn’t match testing numbers

— Older prospect; already 24 years old

Bio

— Career: 146 carries, 947 yards, 6.5 YPC, 10 TD, 113 receptions, 1,201 yards, 10.6 YPR, 5 TD

— Career: 17 KR for 428 yards, 25.2 YPR, 1 TD, 3 PR for 14 yards, 4.7 YPR

— 2023: 113 carries, 716 yards, 6.3 YPC, 8 TD, 19 Receptions, 132 yards, 6.9 YPR

— At Iowa four years before playing at Purdue the last two

— Played wide receiver at Iowa

— Academic All-Big Ten (2023)

— 2023 Second Team All-Big Ten (AP 2023); Third Team All-Big Ten – Return Specialist (Coaches 2023)

— 25 games, 14 starts at Purdue

— 38 games, 12 starts at Iowa

— High school Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana

— In high school, earned four letters in basketball and three in track as a sprinter and long jumper

— Birthdate: Nov. 23, 1999 (24)

Tape Breakdown

A sixth-year senior, Tyrone Tracy, Jr. began his career as a wide receiver at Iowa. The last two seasons he was part of the running back rotation for Purdue. Their running game consisted of a lot of Zone concepts with occasional Power/Gap runs thrown in there. He operated primarily in shotgun, flanking the quarterback with occasional snaps in the pistol formation and in the slot.

In the passing game, he ran a limited route tree from the backfield but obviously does have experience as a receiver. From the backfield, he ran routes including the Angle, Swing, Flat, Leak, and Seam routes. He has solid hands, can adjust around his frame, take a hit, and hold on to the ball. He was solid tracking the ball on downfield throws and solid creating after the catch in space.

A couple of plays catching the ball.

In pass protection, he displayed very good mental processing, knew his assignment, and had a good awareness of the most dangerous rusher. He could often be seen communicating with the offensive line before the snap to ensure the protection. Using good balance, a wide base and solid hand placement he was willing to step up and take on free rushers inside and on the edge.

As a runner, he shows solid patience and good vision to find gaps. He displays solid acceleration and can slip through small creases. To avoid tacklers, he has a solid jump cut and will use a spin move as well. In space, he has solid agility and sees the field well. He keeps the legs churning and can be difficult to bring down on first contact.

Jump cuts and slipping through gaps using vision and patience.

He wasn’t asked to run outside often but showed enough speed to get to the edge.

On special teams, he returned a kickoff and took one to the house in week one of 2023.

His frame is lean, and there could be questions about holding up physically as a runner. With the ball in his hands, his pad level is too high running upright. He doesn’t lower his shoulder into contact and doesn’t run behind his pads. Often, he will end up sideways or with his back to the defense, losing any power to his running. More consistency in the ability to read and set up blocks is needed. There isn’t a lot of suddenness to his game and his lateral agility is adequate. His running style doesn’t match his explosiveness numbers; he glides more than bursts. He doesn’t break a lot of tackles for big gains after contact.

Here he cuts back early before allowing the gap to open to the left side.

Conclusion

Overall, Tracy has experience as a receiver, running back, and kick returner. He has shown good hands, the ability to adjust around his frame and track the deep ball. A good pass protector, he shows good mental processing, balance, and physicality to take on blocks. In the running game, he has patience and good vision and is more of a one-cut runner. He will use a jump cut, spin move and keep his legs churning at contact.

Areas for improvement include running with a better pad level, adding play strength to break tackles, and continuing to develop his ability to read and set up blocks.

While relatively new to the position, Tracy shows some positives as a runner, particularly in pass protection. However, he looks like a receiver playing running back. His play speed didn’t seem to match his testing, but his experience as a receiver and kick returner adds value to his game. He could carve out a role as a backup and special team player at the next level.

For a comp, I’ll go with JaMycal Hasty. Tracy is a little taller, but both have good mental processing, can find daylight in tight lanes and are willing to pass protect.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 End of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – Vs Wisconsin, Vs Illinois, At Michigan, Vs Minnesota, At Northwestern