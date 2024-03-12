2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Purdue RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Posted on
Tyrone Tracy

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Purdue running back, Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

#3 TYRONE TRACY JR., RB, PURDUE (R-SR) — 5111, 209 pounds

Combine

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Tyrone Tracy, Jr. 5111/209 9 1/8″ 31 3/4″ 76 5/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.48 1.53 4.06 6,81
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’4″ 40″ N/A

The Good

— Nice testing numbers
— Experienced in Zone heavy scheme
— Good hands and adjust to the ball
— Tracks the ball well and can take a hit after the catch
— Willing and effective in pass protection
— Solid creating yards in space
— Solid patience and vision to find running lanes
— Use jump cuts and spin moves to avoid tacklers
— Kickoff return experience

The Bad

— Lean frame/can he hold up in the NFL running game
— Pad level is too high
— Doesn’t lower shoulder/break tackles with physicality
— Gets turned sideways or back to the defense, taking away any power
— Consistency reading blocks
— Lateral agility is adequate; lacks suddenness
— Play speed doesn’t match testing numbers
— Older prospect; already 24 years old

Bio

— Career: 146 carries, 947 yards, 6.5 YPC, 10 TD, 113 receptions, 1,201 yards, 10.6 YPR, 5 TD
— Career: 17 KR for 428 yards, 25.2 YPR, 1 TD, 3 PR for 14 yards, 4.7 YPR
— 2023: 113 carries, 716 yards, 6.3 YPC, 8 TD, 19 Receptions, 132 yards, 6.9 YPR
— At Iowa four years before playing at Purdue the last two
— Played wide receiver at Iowa
— Academic All-Big Ten (2023)
— 2023 Second Team All-Big Ten (AP 2023); Third Team All-Big Ten – Return Specialist (Coaches 2023)
— 25 games, 14 starts at Purdue
— 38 games, 12 starts at Iowa
— High school Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana
— In high school, earned four letters in basketball and three in track as a sprinter and long jumper
— Birthdate: Nov. 23, 1999 (24)

Tape Breakdown

A sixth-year senior, Tyrone Tracy, Jr. began his career as a wide receiver at Iowa. The last two seasons he was part of the running back rotation for Purdue. Their running game consisted of a lot of Zone concepts with occasional Power/Gap runs thrown in there. He operated primarily in shotgun, flanking the quarterback with occasional snaps in the pistol formation and in the slot.

In the passing game, he ran a limited route tree from the backfield but obviously does have experience as a receiver. From the backfield, he ran routes including the Angle, Swing, Flat, Leak, and Seam routes. He has solid hands, can adjust around his frame, take a hit, and hold on to the ball. He was solid tracking the ball on downfield throws and solid creating after the catch in space.

A couple of plays catching the ball.

In pass protection, he displayed very good mental processing, knew his assignment, and had a good awareness of the most dangerous rusher. He could often be seen communicating with the offensive line before the snap to ensure the protection. Using good balance, a wide base and solid hand placement he was willing to step up and take on free rushers inside and on the edge.

As a runner, he shows solid patience and good vision to find gaps. He displays solid acceleration and can slip through small creases. To avoid tacklers, he has a solid jump cut and will use a spin move as well. In space, he has solid agility and sees the field well. He keeps the legs churning and can be difficult to bring down on first contact.

Jump cuts and slipping through gaps using vision and patience.

He wasn’t asked to run outside often but showed enough speed to get to the edge.

On special teams, he returned a kickoff and took one to the house in week one of 2023.

His frame is lean, and there could be questions about holding up physically as a runner. With the ball in his hands, his pad level is too high running upright. He doesn’t lower his shoulder into contact and doesn’t run behind his pads. Often, he will end up sideways or with his back to the defense, losing any power to his running. More consistency in the ability to read and set up blocks is needed. There isn’t a lot of suddenness to his game and his lateral agility is adequate. His running style doesn’t match his explosiveness numbers; he glides more than bursts. He doesn’t break a lot of tackles for big gains after contact.

Here he cuts back early before allowing the gap to open to the left side.

Conclusion

Overall, Tracy has experience as a receiver, running back, and kick returner. He has shown good hands, the ability to adjust around his frame and track the deep ball. A good pass protector, he shows good mental processing, balance, and physicality to take on blocks. In the running game, he has patience and good vision and is more of a one-cut runner. He will use a jump cut, spin move and keep his legs churning at contact.

Areas for improvement include running with a better pad level, adding play strength to break tackles, and continuing to develop his ability to read and set up blocks.

While relatively new to the position, Tracy shows some positives as a runner, particularly in pass protection. However, he looks like a receiver playing running back. His play speed didn’t seem to match his testing, but his experience as a receiver and kick returner adds value to his game. He could carve out a role as a backup and special team player at the next level.

For a comp, I’ll go with JaMycal Hasty. Tracy is a little taller, but both have good mental processing, can find daylight in tight lanes and are willing to pass protect.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 End of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)
Games Watched: 2023 – Vs Wisconsin, Vs Illinois, At Michigan, Vs Minnesota, At Northwestern

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!