2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State TE Cade Stover

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report Ohio State TE Cade Stover.

#8 Cade Stover TE Ohio State – 6037, 247 pounds (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Cade Stover 6037, 247 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

— NFL-ready frame with a muscular build

— Very reliable target, no dropped passes in 2023

— Decent fluidity and quickness for his size

— Active run blocker who will move to make multiple blocks

— Strong base to block in pass protection

— Decent release with adequate suddenness on his routes

— High-effort blocker and was able to block one versus ones

— Natural receiver instincts

— He can fake defenders out with his eyes

— Knows how to find open space in zone and will sit behind LBs in coverage

The Bad

— Is not a twitchy receiving threat

— Not a dynamic receiver, lacks high-end pass-catching traits

— Not a natural athletic separator

— He’ll turn 24 before his first NFL game

— He can run routes with a high posture, which makes it difficult to turn on routes

— Lacks the traits to run a full route tree in the NFL

Bio

— Turns 24 in June

— 821 career college snaps on passing downs

— 37 career college starts

— 41 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns in 2023

— 82 catches for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns in college career

— Stover plans on being a farmer after retiring from the NFL

— Played linebacker and running back in high school

— A few nagging injuries in college, but nothing significant

— Four-star linebacker prospect out of Ohio, fifth ranked linebacker in the nation

— 75.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2023, 79.4 receiving grade, 68.6 pass blocking grade

— Third-team All-Big Ten (2022)

Tape Breakdown

After Brock Bowers, the likelihood of any tight end being selected in the top 50 picks is slim. However, the draft still offers several intriguing prospects in later rounds. Ohio State’s Cade Stover stands out as a seasoned starter who can make an immediate impact on a team.

At 6-4 247 pounds, Stover is on the smaller side for a tight end but compensates with his muscular build and power. Stover absorbs hits while punishing defenders with pure strength. He’s a physical route runner who will fight through contact to makes catches.

Stover’s physical prowess becomes most evident when he has the ball in his hands. After catching the ball, Stover quickly stiff-arms the Indiana defender with ease. The second stiff-arm is textbook form. Stover attacks the defender in the chest and is only brought down by a late jersey tackle.

While top NFL tight ends are typically elite athletes, Stover’s movement skills leave something to be desired. He lacks twitch on his routes and has an average release. Stover moves decently well for his size, but shows nothing that will force defenders to adjust. He won’t stretch the field or threaten vertically with his speed or juice. Simply put, Stover is a relatively average NFL athlete.

Stover is a skilled pass catcher with reliable traits. He has safe hands, not recording a single drop last season. He’ll catch anything that comes his way and can be a dependable security blanket for a young quarterback. His receiver instincts are refined. Stover knows when to turn upfield, break on routes and find holes in defensive zones.

Stover exhibits all those qualities below. Running a curl route, he allows the cornerback to drift backwards and sit in an empty spot in the zone. He tracks the ball quickly and effortlessly, giving him time to turn upwards before the cornerback can make the tackle. He instinctively turns upfield, shedding the first tackle and nearly getting the first down.

While Stover has commendable receiving skills, he’s not a dynamic threat in the passing game. Stover isn’t separating deep or consistently beating linebackers in man coverage. He’s not a true separator and won’t be a premier receiving option on any team. Physical defenders were able to blanket him on routes, with Stover lacking the twitch to break away and create space. Here, Stover is running on the top of the screen. He runs directly into the cornerback and attempts to turn to the outside. The cornerback gives him no space and is clearly unthreatened by Stover’s route running and speed. Stover is bottled up and the route fails.

Stover’s blocking abilities, however, are a significant asset. He isn’t a truly elite blocker but blocks well in a variety of scenarios. Stove has a stout base and can handle one-on-one situations in pass protection. He’ll mirror rushers and help double team premier edge rushers. In the run game, Stover is an extremely active blocker and moves between defenders in zone runs. He has the awareness to flip his hips and seal blocks.

Here, Ohio State runs a toss to the right with Stover as a leading blocker. Stover quickly chips the edge and gets to the second level. He takes on the linebacker head-on and moves him backwards. The running back hesitates inside, seemingly giving the linebacker the upper hand. Stover flips his hips to the outside, sealing the linebacker to the inside, creating space for the back.

Conclusion

In the NFL, there are a handful of standout tight ends, followed by a large group of competent starters. Stover’s short of any special traits but has enough to be a long-term contributor. His experience shows and he can step in immediately as a secondary tight end. He’ll be used in blocking packages with the hands and instincts to be an occasional receiver target. At nearly 24 years old, Stover is unlikely to improve much after he is drafted. Teams looking for an offensive playmaker will pass on Stover, but teams that heavily emphasize 12 personnel will value him.

Projection: Late Day 2/Early Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (3nd Round)

Games Watched: 2023 at Penn State, 2023 vs Michigan, 2023 vs Notre Dame, 2023 at Michigan State