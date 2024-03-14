2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Penn State DB Johnny Dixon

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State DB Johnny Dixon.

#3 Johnny Dixon/DB Penn State – 5106, 188 lbs. (Senior)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Johnny Dixon 5106/188 8 5/8″ 29 1/2″ 72″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.48 1.57 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 11’3″ 42″ N/A

The Good

– Displays a want to contribute in the run by being physical against blockers and making a break to the ball carrier

– Effective blitzing off the edge due to being able to make blockers miss

– Often finds the ball pretty well when he sets himself up in a good position

– Burst is one of his best traits and allows him to make up ground

– Plays fine in zone and understands his role

– Communicates on the field to his teammates

– Shows really solid hands, which allow him to not drop interceptions

– Lot of starting experience for multiple teams, which can allow him to be a plug-and-play guy for a team with weak corner talent

The Bad

– Didn’t test at the combine due to Senior Bowl glute injury

– Awkwardly attacks the run, making his good effort not to show up with tackles

– Becomes very grabby any chance he gets, which could be an issue for penalties

– Lacks great ball production with only four interceptions and 18 pass deflections in five college seasons

– Trails too much in man on tape, which is going to result in getting burnt

– Frame and skillset bring into question if he can play on the boundary in the NFL like he did in college

Bio

– 23 years old (2001)

– 34 starts in 59 combined games played for South Carolina and Penn State

– 96 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four interceptions, 18 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in his college career

– 26 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one interception, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble in 2023

– 2024 glute injury at the Senior Bowl, missed most of his high school junior year due to an undisclosed injury

– Three-star CB in his 2019 high school class from Tampa, FL

– In 2022, finished tied for sixth in the Big Ten in pass breakups (10) and led all cornerbacks in the Big Ten in sacks (3)

– Majoring in recreation, park, and tourism management.

Tape Breakdown

From a numbers perspective, the thing that really stands out about Johnny Dixon is his seven-and-a-half sacks from the corner position. The good thing for Dixon is that on tape his pass rush ability also stands out. In this clip, Dixon is lined up right outside of the right tackle, who calls him out on the blitz. Despite the running back being aware of the blitz, Dixon is able to set him up with a stutter that freezes the back’s feet since the stutter entails Dixon threatening both sides of the blocker’s frame. This ends up allowing Dixon to accelerate for the pressure and, ultimately, a Penn State interception.

I really like the urgency Dixon plays with against the run. Despite the urgency being there, he still is a pretty raw run defender who, at this moment, struggles with it. Dixon is the corner, lined up at the top of the screen, and makes a quick burst to the outside once he sniffs out the run. This ends up putting him in a bad position to make the tackle when the back doesn’t bounce it outside and you can see Dixon fall trying to turn back inside. This is due to him turning his shoulders before moving his feet in the other direction causing the slip. Dixon essentially takes himself out of this play due to bad fundamentals. It’s just a relief for him and Penn State that it wasn’t a play he needed to make a tackle on.

The amount of trailing on Dixon’s tape should be pretty concerning, considering he’s allowing them a pretty high chance to catch the ball. Dixon is the corner at the top of the screen, and the receiver does a good job off the line. He gets the inside leverage on Dixon and is able to keep it throughout the route. Dixon ends up being a step behind and without having that inside leverage, makes it very difficult to play the ball. You can see Dixon make a last-ditch effort to fight back inside and make a play on the ball but can’t do it and allows a completion.

Here is a successful example of Dixon in almost the same exact situation. Lined up at the top of the screen against Marvin Harrison Jr., Marvin sets Dixon up the same exact way the last Illinois receiver did. The only difference is this time Dixon really isn’t a step behind and is in a more neutral position rather than allowing Marvin the full inside leverage. This allows Dixon to make a play on the ball and force third down.

This is an example of the grabbiness Dixon displays on tape that can be very concerning. He often does it when he gets beat which can easily be a recipe for a pass interference. In this video, not only is he called for a PI against Brendan Rice, but he allows the touchdown out of it due to once again trailing and being in a bad position to make a play on the ball.

Conclusion

Johnny Dixon is a guy who brings a very unique skill set to the table for any NFL franchise. He can more than likely play both corner and safety at the next level due to his great communication and zone ability. But regardless of where he plays, his ability to blitz off the edge is bound to show up, considering his knack for setting up running backs in bad positions to block him. His hands show up whenever he is in a position to catch the ball. Even in a difficult catch situation like against Central Michigan (2022), he is able to come down with it. Dixon is a guy who didn’t stand out at the Senior Bowl, which will hurt his stock along with the injury he sustained there.

That injury that he sustained prevented us from having his testing numbers which I also think hurts his stock. This is someone who, aside from his burst, really does not stand out as an athletic freak. His ball production is going to raise some concerns, considering he’s well below the average draft prospect statistical level. I think there are a handful of concerns with Dixon as a prospect that all seem to pile up and will tank his stock.

At a minimum, I think he is able to make a roster as a special teamer and a rotational player but lacks that ceiling you want to see out of a 23-year-old prospect.

Projection: Mid-Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.2 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: Ohio State (2023), Illinois (2023), Senior Bowl (2023), Maryland (2023), Central Michigan (2022)