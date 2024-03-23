2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus.

#3 Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon – 6030, 283 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Brandon Dorlus 6030/283 9 3/8″ 33 1/4″ 80 7/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.85 1.68 4.85 7.43 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’3″ 30.5 DNP

THE GOOD

— Natural leader who’s constantly praised for his work ethic and mentality

— Three years of high-quality PAC-12 tape

— Explosive on stunts

— Plans his rush attack; his pass rush sets are controlled

— Places his hands under linemen’s pads to win and assert leverage

— Relentless defender who fights through blocks until the play is over

— Wins on second effort moves late in the play

— Rushes from both the inside and outside

— Contorts his body to take angles and avoid pass blocks

— Uses strong rip moves to shed blocks when locked in

— Sets up his bull rush with hesitation moves

— A well-rounded pass rusher with a variety of moves

The Bad

— His build better resembles an edge rusher; Dorlus is a textbook tweener

— Release is not very explosive

— Stumbles too much when bumped from surrounding blockers

— Not as disruptive in run defense, size in the interior adds to this

— He can be moved off the ball in run defense

— Lacks the bend to be a consistent outside winner

— Not a 2-gapper or run stuffer

Bio

— Turns 23 in March of 2023

— 2,243 career college snaps

— 41 career college starts

— Four sacks, 14 TFL’s and 46 pressures in 2023

— He flipped to Oregon after originally committing to Virginia Tech

— 11 sacks, 68 TFL and 160 pressures in his college career

— No significant injury history

— Dorlus originally pursued basketball over football

— Three-star prospect out of Deerfield County, Florida

— 76.9 overall PFF grade in 2023, 76.8 pass rush grade, 73.8 run defense grade

— All PAC-12 First Team (2021, 2023), All Pac-12 Second Team (2022)

Tape Breakdown

Following a productive 2022 season, many analysts projected Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus as a Day Two pick in the draft. Surprising many, Dorlus opted to return to Oregon for a final year. He bet on himself and his team, and both paid off. Oregon had one of their best seasons in the past decade, with Dorlus solidifying his status as the team’s star defender.

With over 40 starts in college, Dorlus has developed a refined and diverse pass-rush arsenal. He attacks with strong rip moves, using his powerful arms to shed blocks. He’ll counter with a swim move to use a lineman’s weight against him. His entire pass rush is planned out with complete physical control over all his movements. This strategic approach helps him outmaneuver and outsmart his opponents, making him a constant threat in the backfield.

Below, Dorlus faces Washington’s fantastic offensive line, which recently won the Joe Moore Award for the best blocking unit in the country. He’s lined up against projected first-rounder Troy Fatuanu, a testament to the level of competition he faced in college. Dorlus engages with a power rush, but Fatuanu wins leverage and stops Dorlus’ momentum. Dorlus fluidly counters to a swim move. He shifts his body to the inside in a single motion and beats Fatuanu to the quarterback.

Dorlus’ most dangerous move is his bull rush. Although he has the brute strength to push defenders backward, it’s his refined technique that truly elevates the effectiveness of this maneuver. Dorlus masterfully sets up his bull rush with strategic hesitations and fakes. He’ll let the blocker adjust to hesitation and quickly trigger the bull rush. His hand placement is excellent, and he’ll continue to churn his legs and generate force.

Here’s a perfect example of Dorlus executing the bull rush. He plants his hand right below the guard’s shoulders, preventing the guard from latching on with his right arm. Dorlus works through the block, continuously pushing the guard’s arms upwards. At the same time, Dorlus doesn’t lose any momentum and pushes the guard back into the quarterback.

Dorlus rarely quits on a play and will chase the ball carrier no matter the distance. His motor is outstanding; coaches will be able to play him the whole game. I was able to interview a few Oregon prospects at the Senior Bowl, and everyone raved about Dorlus’ work ethic and leadership skills. Speaking to Dorlus himself, it was clear he has a love for football and is motivated to constantly improve. Dorlus was the clear leader of Oregon’s defensive line and can be seen making adjustments at the line of scrimmage.

Dorlus is a talented prospect, but NFL coaches may struggle to properly utilize his skillset. At 603 and 283 lbs, he is a textbook tweener. He’s a better pass rusher from the inside but a better run defender at the edge. Dorlus lacks the bend to be a consistent edge threat but struggles more to defend power inside runs. His weight is only in the 20th percentile for interior defenders.

Dorlus is pushed around when rushing and ends up on the ground too often. Even when he performs a successful pass-rush move, nearby linemen are able to knock him down. Here, Dorlus executes a spin move and has a path to the quarterback. Dorlus starts to stumble, and the guard pushes him to the ground. This event seems random, but happened too often this season. It’s an issue of both balance and strength that must be cleaned up.

He has the quickness to defend outside and zone runs, but Dorlus can struggle to prevent power runs. Burly guards were able to move him off the ball and push Dorlus backward. Even on passing downs, Dorlus could get lost in the trenches.

Conclusion

Dorlus’ NFL usage will heavily rely on the team and scheme he’s drafted into. He’s best suited as a pass-rushing interior that can rotate outside for heavier packages. Dorlus isn’t a liability on rushing downs, but he’s less valuable as an interior run stuffer. He’ll instantly be a reliable pass rusher and can disrupt an offense if moved around efficiently. Dorlus flashed his high-end pass rush traits at the Senior Bowl and ran a blazing 4.85 forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Even with the scheme questions, Dorlus has the work ethic to thrive in any situation. He might not have an All-Pro ceiling, but he should have a long career as a starter.

Projection: Early/Middle Second Round

Depot Draft Grade: 8.4 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2023 vs Oregon State, 2023 at Washington, 2023 vs USC, 2022 at Georgia, 2022 vs Utah, 2022 vs UCLA