2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Kansas OL Dominick Puni

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Kansas OL Dominick Puni,

#67DOMINICK PUNI, OL, KANSAS– (R-SENIOR) 6050, 320 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Dominick Puni 6050, 320 10 1/8″ 33 3/8″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.35 1.86 4.4 7.47 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 8’11″ 30.0″ N/A

THE GOOD

— Has great size, height, and the length desired in an NFL offensive lineman

— Size and power allow him to displace defenders off the line of scrimmage

— Able to pull and make blocks at the second level on defensive backs and linebackers

— Functional blocker out in open space, able to make blocks while on the move

— Can adjust to moving targets in space as a run blocker

— Has strong hands to neutralize pass rushers after landing his punch

— Does a good job timing his punches and extending his arms to keep pass rushers at bay

— Tape shows independent hand usage as a blocker, being able to hit and replace

— Has experience starting at both tackle spots as well as inside at guard

— Took snaps at center at the Senior Bowl and could figuratively factor in there

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal athleticism in terms of play speed and explosiveness

— Plays with poor him and knee bend, standing straight up on many of his blocks

— Will need to improve pad level to play with better leverage in the pros

— Has slow feet when it comes to his pass set to defend the corner at tackle

— Doesn’t have that raw power to dominate competition across from him

— Can stand to play with a wider base both as a run blocker and as a pass protector

— Will get caught crossing his feet over trying to adjust to athletic pass rushers

— Power rushers can knock him back due to poor pad level and tight hips

— Will be a 24-year-old rookie

BIO

— Redshirt Senior prospect (6th year) from St. Charles, MO

— Born February 24, 2000 (age 24)

— Attended Francis Howell Central High School, did not allow a sack in his HS career

— Two older brothers, Derrick and Devin, who both played football at Central Missouri

— Sister, Brianna, who played basketball at Illinois State and Eastern Michigan

— Also competed in volleyball for four seasons and track and field as a senior in high school

— Not ranked by Rivals or the top recruiting sites coming out of high school

— Committed to Central Missouri out of high school

— Started final three games in 2018 at right tackle

— Started all 13 games at left tackle in 2019

— Did not play in 2020 due to the team’s season being canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic

— Played in only one game in 2021 due to injury

— Transferred to the University of Kansas in 2022

— Started all 24 games he played in during his two years with the Jayhawks, starting in 2022 at left guard and 2023 at left tackle

— Took snaps at center in spring ball of 2023 to prepare to play there in a pinch, as well as hone his skill set in case he was asked to play there in the NFL

— First-team All-Big 12 (2023), honorable mention MAIAA (2019)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Dominick Puni has had quite the journey as he knocks on the door of becoming a professional football player. He had a stellar high school career at Francis Howell Central High, where he didn’t allow a sack in his entire career, being a multi-sport athlete from an athletic family. Still, Puni was lightly recruited and committed to play at in-state Missouri Central, spending four seasons with the Mules. He transferred to Kansas in 2022 and racked up All-Conference honors this past season, becoming a key cog in the Jayhawks’ offensive line, where he showcased his versatility by getting starts at both tackle and guard.

When you pop in the tape on Puni, you see a big, strong blocker who was made for the running game. He is a capable blocker in space who can make blocks on the move to pave running lanes for the back. Watch this rep against Texas, where Puni climbs to the second level and picks up the linebacker on the toss to the left, turning him away from the ball, and proceeds to toss him to the turf for the nice takedown block.

Standing 6-5 320 pounds, Puni has great size to overwhelm defenders as a run blocker, as well as the arm length and punch to extend them from getting him on his frame. Check out the clips below against Illinois, where Puni drives the defender off the ball into the end zone in the first clip, clearing a path for the ball carrier to reach pay dirt. In the second clip, you see Puni get out in space and drive the defender away from the ball to the sideline, creating a hole for the runner to pick up the first down.

As you can see in the clip below, he has the size and strength to knock defenders off their spots as a run blocker. He takes the defensive lineman and shocks him back with a long-arm punch with his right hand, allowing the runner to come off his backside and reach the first-down marker.

In pass protection, Puni uses independent hands to hit and replace his target and his arms to keep pass rushers from getting on his frame. He does a good job neutralizing pass rushers with first contact, as you can see in the clips below, getting hands on them as he stalls their rush and keeps them from turning the corner into the pocket.

However, Puni does have his issues in pass protection as he plays high-hipped often, lacking the hip bend as well as the anchor to stop counter rushes. He can get caught off-balance, as you can see in the clip below, fighting to cut off the pass rusher from getting the corner, but gets too high as the defender spins off to the inside, nearly hitting the passer before he delivers the ball to his intended target.

You see this lack of hip bend and high pad level throughout Puni’s game. He will lunge into blocks and drop his head, leaving him susceptible to inside counters, as you can see in the clips below against Illinois.

Puni started at left tackle this past season with the Jayhawks and logged starts at both left and right tackle at Central Missouri. He also has started numerous games at left guard and took snaps there, as well as at center during the Senior Bowl practices down in Mobile. Most draft evaluators expect Puni to move inside at the next level to mask his athletic limitations and capitalize on his strengths as a run blocker.

CONCLUSION

Dominick Puni is an experienced offensive lineman with good size and the versatility to play both inside and outside. His best fit at the next level is likely at guard, where he can continue to excel making blocks out in space as a puller or climbing up to the second level, having his issues of playing tall with poor hip flexion masked compared to playing at tackle where he can be on an island against athletic speed rushers teeing off on him. He could factor in at center as well but would need further development there before being able to be considered a serious option.

When comparing Puni to a pro, Alex Cappa comes to mind as another small-school tackle who converted to guard at the NFL level and has similar measurables and play style to Puni. Cappa was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and became a starter with the Buccaneers before earning a big-money deal with the Bengals.

I could see Puni going in a similar range as a potential starter inside at guard down the road, playing his best ball as a run blocker while having some issues in pass protection covered up by kicking inside. Pittsburgh appears set at guard for the 2024 season, but Puni’s versatility could make him an attractive option in the middle rounds of the draft.

Projection: Late Day 2/Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: vs Illinois (2023), at Texas (2023), vs Kansas State (2023), Senior Bowl