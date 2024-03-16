2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Southern California RB MarShawn Lloyd

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on USC running back MarShawn Lloyd.

#0 MARSHAWN LLOYD, RB, USC — 5086, 220 lbs. (RS. Junior)

Event Name

-2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl and 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan MarShawn Lloyd 5086/220 8 3/4″ 30 3/8″ 73 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.46 1.56 DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’10” 36″ 25

The Good

-True home-run speed with impressive burst in the open field with the ball in his hands

-Explosive runner overall who is shot out of a cannon quickly

-Has patience and runs with tempo, picking his way through the hole; sets up blockers well, manipulating second-level defenders

-Slippery runner who makes defenders miss consistently

-Good contact balance

-Compact, stout build; brings toughness and want-to in pass protection

-Limited usage as a receiver, but shows good awareness of finding space against zone coverage and is a heady player when things break down

The Bad

-Tends to run a bit too upright at times, especially late in games, leaving him open to big blows

-Showed some issues with ball security at USC

-Durability a real concern; torn ACL at South Carolina, missed time at USC this past season with undisclosed injury

-Not really asked to do too much as a receiver; might be only a two-down running back at next level

-Tries to hit the home run too often; has to learn to slam it up between tackles and take what’s there at times

Bio

-Appeared in 32 career games in college; 11 at USC, 21 with South Carolina. Started 19 career games

-Rushed for 820 yards and nine touchdowns on 116 carries for USC in 2023; added another 13 receptions for 232 yards with Trojans

-In career at South Carolina, Lloyd ran for 801 yards and 10 touchdowns on 175 carries, adding 21 receptions for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns

-Attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland, where he was a four-star recruit

-Chose South Carolina over Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas, among others

-Sat out entire 2020 season after tearing ACL in left knee in fall camp

-Was selected for the Opening Finals, the Under Armour All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl coming out of high school as one of top recruits in the country

Tape Breakdown

The running back class in the 2024 NFL Draft is largely viewed as weak, at least compared to previous ones. There is no true game-changing back in the class, but there are a bunch of talented players who should step into the NFL as serviceable role players in a running-back-by-committee approach.

Southern California’s MarShawn Lloyd is one of those players.

A transfer from South Carolina, Lloyd made a name for himself at USC in 2023, emerging as a playmaking weapon under head coach Lincoln Riley, especially late in a rather trying season for the Trojans.

Checking in at 5086, 220 pounds, Lloyd has a compact, well-proportioned frame for the running back position. He plays like it too, for the most part. In 11 games last season with the Trojans, Lloyd rushed for 820 yards and 9 touchdowns, and was consistently a home-run threat. He has great speed and burst, and when he gets the ball in his hands with green grass in front of him, look out.

Watch the initial burst to get up to top speed as soon as the ball is pitched to him on the option.

He’s an angle eraser with the football in his hands. He can run away from defenders in the blink of an eye, which he did here against Notre Dame.

One thing I really like about Lloyd’s game is the tempo with which he plays as a runner. While he has the speed to hit the home run, he also knows how to play within the “slow to and fast through” mantra for the position from a coaching standpoint.

Great rep here against Utah last season.

Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.

Once he gets the handoff, Lloyd does a good job of pressing the line of scrimmage, but then watch the head shimmy to set up the linebacker, taking him to his offensive lineman. He’s able to manipulate the second-level defender, which creates a seam. He sees it and hits it, running away from everyone on the defense for the 45-yard touchdown.

Similar play here on the road against Oregon.

Lloyd isn’t in a rush at the line of scrimmage. He’s a patient runner who knows how to press the line of scrimmage, which helps his linemen out immensely.

He has good vision overall, and he’s a slippery running back, too. Great job of slowing his tempo just a bit in the backfield and then stepping through a would-be tackle before powering home for the touchdown.

One thing that really stood out on tape with Lloyd was his ability to make defenders miss, especially 1-on-1.

He’s not the biggest back, but he is shifty and really gave defenders fits at the tackle point.

This is the exact situation you want to create offensively: a running back coming downhill against a safety 1-on-1 in space.

Good job by Lloyd winning the situation. He does well to initially set up the linebacker, staying tight to the hole to allow his lineman to get a hat on him. Once he sets up the initial block, he’s bouncing the run and creating the 1-on-1 against the safety.

It’s nothing fancy from Lloyd, but he just has the speed to get outside and has good contact balance overall to step right through the initial tackle.

Though he wasn’t really used as a receiver at USC last season — just 13 catches – when he did get his opportunity in the passing game, Lloyd made the most of it.

Again, that ability to make defenders miss showed up in a big way.

That’s just a really simple swing route out of the backfield designed for Lloyd against pressure.

Fantastic job making one defender miss, and then you can see the vision and ability in the open field, weaving his way down the field for the explosive play.

Conclusion

Overall, there are some things to like about MarShawn Lloyd as a Day 3 option at the running back position. He has tremendous home-run speed that shows up quite often on tape, as does his ability to make defenders miss. But the injury concerns, especially the undisclosed one he dealt with last season that caused him to miss time, can’t be overlooked. Add some of the ball security issues that popped up in 2023 and the lack of production as a receiving option in a pass-first offense at USC, and there are fair questions about Lloyd.

He has a really nice blend of long speed, burst and agility that will have him become a productive member of a running back committee at the next level, but he doesn’t have the look or the feel of a guy who can be a true No. 1 option in the NFL. Lloyd reminds me of veteran running back Ty Johnson, a guy who can hit the home run and will flash with his speed as a runner, but is not a guy who can be consistently called upon as a three-down running back.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 — End Of Roster/Practice Squad — (6th Round)

Games Watched: Notre Dame (2023), Utah (2023), UCLA (2023), Oregon (2023)