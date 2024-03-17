2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Louisiana OT Nathan Thomas

Nathan Thomas

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Louisiana OT Nathan Thomas.

#50 NATHAN THOMAS/OT LOUISIANA – 6050, 332 LBS. (SENIOR)

NFL Combine 

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Nathan Thomas 6050/332 10 3/4″ 33 3/4″ 83″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.19 1.76 N/A 8.01
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
8’11″ 25″ N/A

THE GOOD

– Densely built frame; long and well-proportioned
– Easy power profile; possesses strong hands and lower half
–  Good overall foot quickness and flexibility
– Clear understanding of body positioning
– Stays compact and controlled playing in reverse
– Moments of sheer dominance on film
– Excels on move; power to displace the edge and flexibility to cut off from the backside
– Physical profile to fit at tackle or inside at guard 

THE BAD

– Uncomfortable working deeper sets in pass protection
– Poor hand placement and timing
– Plays tall; lacks consistent bend on hips
– Doesn’t consistently sustain blocks
– Can lunge in the run game; some issues with balance 

BIO

– Born August 22, 2001 (22 years old)
– Started 25 games during career at Louisiana
– Participated in 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl
– Participated in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
– Chose Louisiana over offers from Grambling State, McNeese State, and Northwestern State
– Rated as a two-star recruit and the No. 244 offensive tackle in the 2019 recruiting class
– Attended Chalmette in New Orleans, Louisiana 

TAPE BREAKDOWN

From a physical perspective, Thomas is a well-built and physically put-together offensive lineman with a lot of raw power built into his frame. He is also a smooth lateral mover who can create plenty of movement with his feet and power. On this rep, Thomas works from his left tackle spot and completely displaces the defensive end he’s working against. You can see his natural torque and explosiveness. 

As a base blocker, Thomas’ combination of length and power can be overwhelming. His boxy frame is hard for defensive players to work through. When he strikes with a good base, reps can be over early. The power profile is a lot to build off of. 

As a down blocker, Thomas has some really good moments. He can get a little far over his toes at times, but when he keeps a good base and drives his feet on contact, he can be overwhelming. Thomas has tremendous upside in a power or pin and pull-based system. 

One of the more underrated aspects of Thomas’ game is his athleticism. Yes, he has a mauling presence and demeanor to him but he is also a very solid lateral mover. On this outside zone run, you can see Thomas work to his right. When there is no pressure on the front side, he works all the way back and hinges against the defensive end. The running back cuts the play all the way left, with Thomas providing a key seal block.

On the front side of the zone run, Thomas is quick out of his stance and really gains momentum on the move. He is able to win against the edge and completely wash him toward the sideline. Thomas provides an easy read and cut for the running back. Whether on the front or backside of zone, he has tremendous upside. 

Thomas has an uncanny understanding of how to get his body aligned and create easy running lanes. His footwork is not always the most efficient but when he gets in position, he is able to comfort his body in good positioning to create some big plays. You can see it on the particular run when working up to the second level. 

Thomas is a mixed bag as a pass blocker. He does have all the requisite foot quickness and length to last on the edge, but he appears uncomfortable playing in reverse. As a short setter, Thomas excels. When he gets hands-on, he is a hard person to disengage from. That’s where his power profile and length can really shine. 

While Thomas has the requisite size, length, and athleticism to play outside, he does not always look overly comfortable working on an island. His best position may be best moving inside at guard, where he has some legitimate developmental potential. He will need to improve his flexibility and hang usage in order to develop into a legitimate contributor down the road. 

CONCLUSION

There is a lot to like about Thomas, but also a lot of development that is needed. Whenever you have this blend of size, length, and athleticism, you are going to have a chance. If Thomas hits, he has the developmental upside to be a key reserve or low-end starter. If not, his overall physical profile should, at worst, contend for a roster or practice squad opportunity. Attention to detail and early development will tell the story of whether Thomas can hit his upside. 

Projection: Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth/Seventh Round)
Games Watched: vs Georgia State (2023), vs Minnesota (2023), vs Troy (2023), vs South Alabama (2023)

 

