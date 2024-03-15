2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State S Josh Proctor

Posted on
Josh Proctor

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ohio State S Josh Proctor.

#41 Josh Proctor/S Ohio State – 6014, 199 pounds (Grad Student)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Josh Proctor 6014/199 8 3/4″ 32″ 78″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.55 1.54 N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’1″ 32.5″ N/A

THE GOOD

– Solid frame with ability to add a bit more weight if needed
– Has all-around game and isn’t deficient in a singular area
– Versatile and moved all around the defense, wore every hat and carried out every assignment
– Good eyes and breaks on the ball in zone coverage
– Active against the run and seeks contact as a tackler
– Fills the alley and plays downhill in the run game, makes plays at or behind the LOS
– Flashes big-time hit power
– Technical wrap-up tackler, can bring runners down in open grass
– Experienced special teamer/coverage man

The Bad

– Lacks standout trait
– Average athlete lacking burst and great change of direction, shows a bit of tightness
– Can fall off tackle attempts against tight ends
– Better zone than man defender
– Average ball production
– Meager career stats, heavy rotational/niche player until 2023
– Older than most prospects

Bio

– 53 career games, roughly 27 starts for Buckeyes (spent six seasons in college)
– Career: 112 tackles (6.5 TFL) 14 PDs, 3 INTs, 1 sack
– 2023: 47 tackles (4 TFL), 8 PDs 1 INT
– 24 years old
– Four-star recruit from Owasso, Okla., chose Ohio State over Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State (also recruited by basketball team), and Texas
– Played safety and wide receiver in high school, also starred for school’s basketball team
– Bounced around positions in college from SS to “Adjuster” (rover/overhang) before moving back to FS for 2023 season
– Had five DCs in six seasons, didn’t have same DC until 2022-2023 years
– Suffered broken leg (compound fracture of right leg) in 2021 and was limited to two games; played through high ankle sprain as senior in high school; also battled other injuries throughout high school career
– Father played QB at Murray State in early 90s, mother was standout athlete at Tulsa

Tape Breakdown

Josh Proctor turned down every Southern school and a full-court press from Oklahoma to stick with his commitment to Ohio State. He had a bumpy ride going through different coaching staffs and playing different positions. He considered transferring before returning and having a solid 2023.

Proctor’s well-rounded ability is his calling card. He offers a bit of everything. And he wore every hat at Ohio State. He played free safety, carried No. 2 over slot, played in the box, was used in a rover role, the guy did it all. He flashes hit power and special teams value. Two clips here that show the pop he can bring. He is No. 41 in all these clips.

He takes good angles to the ball and can make open-field tackles. In coverage, he can read and react, jumping this underneath throw and housing it.

Negatively, there isn’t a great standout trait. Everything is good, probably nothing great. Little stiff in his change of direction and doesn’t have great burst. He can fall off tackles against bigger players with a couple misses against Penn State tight ends.

Then there’s some of the more intangible/non-tape concerns. His age, average RAS (7.46), difficulty in staying on the field, overall weak production for how long he was in school, and even injuries that have impacted his career dating back to high school. All must be factored into his evaluation.

Conclusion

Overall, Proctor is a fine prospect. High floor but lacks a top-end ceiling. Should, at worst, be solid on special teams and good in the locker room. Jaquan Brisker is his ceiling but I’ll go with Dean Marlowe as my official comp.

Projection: Mid-Late Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (6th/7th Round)
Games Watched: at Notre Dame (2023), vs Maryland (2023), vs Penn State (2023)

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson WR Brenden Rice
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. DL Jaden Crumdey CB Andru Phillips WR Tahj Washington
CB Josh Newton DB Johnny Dixon
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!