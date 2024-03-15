2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State S Josh Proctor

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ohio State S Josh Proctor.

#41 Josh Proctor/S Ohio State – 6014, 199 pounds (Grad Student)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Josh Proctor 6014/199 8 3/4″ 32″ 78″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.55 1.54 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’1″ 32.5″ N/A

THE GOOD

– Solid frame with ability to add a bit more weight if needed

– Has all-around game and isn’t deficient in a singular area

– Versatile and moved all around the defense, wore every hat and carried out every assignment

– Good eyes and breaks on the ball in zone coverage

– Active against the run and seeks contact as a tackler

– Fills the alley and plays downhill in the run game, makes plays at or behind the LOS

– Flashes big-time hit power

– Technical wrap-up tackler, can bring runners down in open grass

– Experienced special teamer/coverage man

The Bad

– Lacks standout trait

– Average athlete lacking burst and great change of direction, shows a bit of tightness

– Can fall off tackle attempts against tight ends

– Better zone than man defender

– Average ball production

– Meager career stats, heavy rotational/niche player until 2023

– Older than most prospects

Bio

– 53 career games, roughly 27 starts for Buckeyes (spent six seasons in college)

– Career: 112 tackles (6.5 TFL) 14 PDs, 3 INTs, 1 sack

– 2023: 47 tackles (4 TFL), 8 PDs 1 INT

– 24 years old

– Four-star recruit from Owasso, Okla., chose Ohio State over Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State (also recruited by basketball team), and Texas

– Played safety and wide receiver in high school, also starred for school’s basketball team

– Bounced around positions in college from SS to “Adjuster” (rover/overhang) before moving back to FS for 2023 season

– Had five DCs in six seasons, didn’t have same DC until 2022-2023 years

– Suffered broken leg (compound fracture of right leg) in 2021 and was limited to two games; played through high ankle sprain as senior in high school; also battled other injuries throughout high school career

– Father played QB at Murray State in early 90s, mother was standout athlete at Tulsa

Tape Breakdown

Josh Proctor turned down every Southern school and a full-court press from Oklahoma to stick with his commitment to Ohio State. He had a bumpy ride going through different coaching staffs and playing different positions. He considered transferring before returning and having a solid 2023.

Proctor’s well-rounded ability is his calling card. He offers a bit of everything. And he wore every hat at Ohio State. He played free safety, carried No. 2 over slot, played in the box, was used in a rover role, the guy did it all. He flashes hit power and special teams value. Two clips here that show the pop he can bring. He is No. 41 in all these clips.

He takes good angles to the ball and can make open-field tackles. In coverage, he can read and react, jumping this underneath throw and housing it.

Negatively, there isn’t a great standout trait. Everything is good, probably nothing great. Little stiff in his change of direction and doesn’t have great burst. He can fall off tackles against bigger players with a couple misses against Penn State tight ends.

Then there’s some of the more intangible/non-tape concerns. His age, average RAS (7.46), difficulty in staying on the field, overall weak production for how long he was in school, and even injuries that have impacted his career dating back to high school. All must be factored into his evaluation.

Conclusion

Overall, Proctor is a fine prospect. High floor but lacks a top-end ceiling. Should, at worst, be solid on special teams and good in the locker room. Jaquan Brisker is his ceiling but I’ll go with Dean Marlowe as my official comp.

Projection: Mid-Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (6th/7th Round)

Games Watched: at Notre Dame (2023), vs Maryland (2023), vs Penn State (2023)