2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Rice WR Luke McCaffrey

From now until the 2022 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.

#10 LUKE MCCAFFREY, WR, RICE (SR) — 6015, 198 pounds

Combine

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Luke McCaffrey 6015/198 9 5/8″ 30 1/8″ 74 1/2″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.46 1.52 4.02 6.70 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’1″ 36″ N/A

The Good

— Good size and tested well

— Used on all three levels

— Route running improved over the course of the season

— Mental processing is a strong part of his game

— Incredible bloodlines with father Ed, brother Christian

— Good hands and makes some impressive one-handed grabs

— Creates space and yards after catch with creativity and changes of speed

The Bad

— Just two years as a receiver; still much to learn

— Lean frame and lacks play strength

— Don’t see and extra gear to run away from defenders

— Physical defenders are going to give him trouble

— Route running is still a work in progress

— Marginal arm length

— Majority of run attempts led to zero or negative yards

— Lacks physicality to sustain blocks

Bio

— Career: 131 receptions, 1,732 yards, 13.2 YPC, 19 TD; 157 carries, 927, 5.9 YPC, 7 TD

— Career: 88 completions, 152 attempts, 921 yards, 57.9 Comp%, 5 TD, 10 INT

— 2023: 71 receptions, 992 yards, 14 YPC, 13 TD, 15 carries, 117 yards, 7.8 YPC

— Team captain

— Senior Bowl invitee

— All-AAC First team (2023 Coaches, Phil Steele, PFF)

— Led conference in TD receptions

— George Martin Award for team MVP (2022, 2023)

— Birthday: April 2, 2001 (22)

— Son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and brother of 49er running back, Christian

Tape Breakdown

The NFL bloodlines are strong with the McCaffrey clan. Next up is former Nebraska quarterback turned Rice wide receiver, Luke McCaffrey. Coming off his second year as a pass catcher, you could see the strides he has made adapting to the new position which his father played.

As a receiver, he aligned inside and outside while also taking direct snaps. His route tree consisted of usage on all three levels. He has solid acceleration off the line of scrimmage and gets to top speed quickly. His hand usage at the line of scrimmage and winning the route is solid and at the break point. He is more savvy than sudden using hesitations and timing to create separation. On comeback routes, he executes a solid hip drop to change direction. His awareness in zone is very good to settle in the open area and he has good awareness in the scramble drill.

He uses a variety of hesitation to create space and is fearless going over the middle.

Overall, his hands are good, and he adjusts well to the ball outside of his frame. There is no fear to go over the middle and he is solid in contested catches. He made a couple of fantastic one-handed receptions, with each hand, in the red zone in the games I watched. After the catch, he displays creativity over athleticism. He will attempt to use stiff arms and subtle changes of speed and direction to make a guy miss.

He uses subtle moves and slides to create after the catch.

Who needs two hands? Blanketed by DB’s, McCaffery was able to corral these throws.

He has a really lean frame, and his play strength is marginal, allowing physical defenders to give him trouble. I don’t see a second gear to allow him to run away from defenders. He doesn’t create separation with speed or physicality. As a blocker, he is marginal. The effort is generally solid, but the play strength is tough to sustain and be effective. In the run game, all the run attempts I saw except one ended up in no gain or negative yards.

Play strength is an issue and it shows up in his blocking ability.

Conclusion

Overall, McCaffrey has good size and tested well, but has marginal arm length. A former QB turned WR, he aligned inside, outside and took direct snaps. He was used on all three levels, has good hands and creates space with timing and mental processing. There is no fear in his game and his awareness in zone coverage is high. Areas to improve include adding play strength, working on his release, adding ways to create space and better sustain as a blocker.

Still new to the position, there was clear improvement in 2023, and still room to improve. He has the work ethic to make the necessary efforts to improve his game. Some of his receptions were very impressive, but his route running and ability to create separation are not up to NFL standards yet. Additionally, I’m not convinced his current skill set fits as a special team player which he will have to do.

A year on the practice squad to improve his game would be very beneficial. His best role would eventually be as a slot receiver who can step outside occasionally. For a comp, I will give you former Tulane WR Ryan Grant. They have similar measurables and Grant had good hands, lacked the physicality to play outside and quickness for the slot. He did carve out a six-year NFL career.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.1 End of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – At Texas, Vs Houston, At South Florida, At Tulsa, At Charlotte