2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Louisville WR Jamari Thrash

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Louisville WR Jamari Thrash.

#1 JAMARI THRASH, WR, LOUISVILLE – (SENIOR) 6000, 188 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jamari Thrash 6000, 188 8 5/8″ 31″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.46 1.54 N/A 7.16 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’0″ 34.0″ N/A

THE GOOD

— Has good speed and burst for the position

— Can stack defenders vertically down the field

— Has the acceleration to pull away from defenders after the catch

— Subtle route runner that sets up coverage defenders to get open on routes

— Does a good job utilizing a jab step and head fakes to get the coverage to bite

— Will freeze the safety with choice routes, allowing him to uncover

— Smooth athlete who has easy speed and clean routes

— Can make tight cuts back to the football, putting coverage defenders in a bind

— Does a good job tracking the ball down the field as a deep threat

— Able to play the scramble drill well and get to open space

— Utilized out wide and in the slot as well as in-motion pre-snap

— Makes the most of screen passes, looking to follow his blocks and get upfield

THE BAD

— Lacks desired bulk and play strength relative to his height

— Willing blocker, but doesn’t bring much bite to the table

— Can struggle to make combative catches in close quarters

— Below-average hand size can affect effectiveness at the catch point

— Press corners can throw him off his route and affect timing

— Can struggle to haul in throws outside of his framework at times

— Will turn 24-years-old during his rookie season

BIO

— Senior prospect from LaGrange, GA

— Born December 19, 2000 (age 23)

— Had 134 receptions for 2,839 yards and 31 touchdowns in high school, first-team all-state receiver

— Three-star prospect according to Rivals

— Likes listening to Lil Baby pre-game, favorite NFL player is Chad OchoCinco

— Committed to Georgia State and caught two passes for 17 yards as a true freshman in 2019

— Played as a reserve in 2020 and had nine receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns

— Became a starter in 2021 and had 32 receptions for 452 yards and three touchdowns

— Broke out in 2022 for Georgia State, having 62 receptions for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns

— Transferred to Louisville prior to the start of the 2023 season

— Started 12 games in 2023 and totaled 63 receptions for 858 yards and six touchdowns

— First-team All-Sun Belt (2022), Second-team All-ACC (2023)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Jamari Thrash opted to stay close to home when he started college, signing with Georgia State. However, after a breakout season in 2022, the star pass catcher transferred to Louisville to get more exposure to NFL scouts against bigger competition, being recognized as a second-team All-ACC selection. At first glance, thrash may look like an average wide receiver prospect, but when you turn on the tape, you see several qualities of Thrash that intrigue NFL evaluators for what he can do at the next level.

When you pop in the tape on Thrash, you see a receiver with average height, length, and size as well as decent athleticism, yet not having that eye-popping 40 time. Still, Thrash knows how to use his speed to get on top of defenders in coverage as well as pull away from the defense after the catch. He has a second gear when the ball is in his hands, like you see on this reception against Murray State, catching the slant route in-stride between two defenders where he then turns on the jets to pull away from the defense in pursuit for the house call.

Thrash does a good job getting upfield after the catch, following his blocks as he looks to pick up as much YAC as possible. This makes him a good option on screen passes as we see below against NC State, catching the tunnel screen and getting upfield immediately, following his blocks toward the sideline as he evades a couple of tackles himself to pick up the first down before getting escorted out of bounds.

A key attribute of Thrash’s game that sticks out on tape is his route running and, more specifically, his ability to freeze defenders or get them committed to going one way while breaking open in the opposite direction. Take a look at the clips below and watch as Thrash effortlessly gets open against the coverage, freezing the safety in the first clip with a stop-and-go route to get on top of him for the easy score. In the second clip, watch as Thrash works to get an outside release against the Florida State corner before breaking back to the football, dropping his hips while taking short, choppy steps to slow his momentum and turn back to the football. The defender in coverage loses his footing and falls to the ground, unable to adjust to Thrash’s quick change of direction.

Thrash’s route-running savvy also shows up when he ties longer routes together down the field to shake the coverage. Watch this touchdown catch against Notre Dame and how Thrash runs the post corner route to perfection, getting an inside release as he sells his inside break to get the defender in coverage to commit, then whipping back outside to get open in the back corner of the end zone for the score.

Thrash does a great job tightening his routes and being able to make catches in tight spaces over the middle of the field as well as working vertically down the sideline. Watch this clip against the Wolfpack as Thrash runs the slant over the middle of the field and makes the catch in between two defenders for a nice gain, holding onto the ball as the defender comes in to make the tackle.

Still, Thrash’s big knock is his lack of play strength. He can get thrown off his route by bigger press man corners and struggle in contested catch situations when facing physical coverage defenders. He also can have issues making catches outside of his framework due to his size and his smaller hands, like the one you see below. He has to extend to make the catch but is unable to reel it in, as it results in a drop.

CONCLUSION

Jamari Thrash is a quality receiver prospect who has the speed to challenge defenses vertically as well as the route-running prowess to uncover against man coverage rather routinely. He is a quality option after the catch and has the versatility to play both inside and outside. He may get pegged for more of an inside role in the league due to his lack of ideal play strength, but he should b able to contribute as an outside receiver as well in the league if he either learns how to better work against press coverage along with further developing his release package in the pros.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Thrash, Jordan Addison came to mind as a player with similar size, speed, elusiveness, and inside/outside versatility. Addison is a better combative catch receiver than Thrash and was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he too lacks outstanding measurables and athleticism but continues to make plays despite his average physical attributes thanks to his craftiness as well as his competitive demeanor.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use more receiver help with Diontae Johnson out of town following a trade, and Thrash would add another quality route runner to the room that has the versatility to line up outside or in the slot. Should Pittsburgh wait on a receiver early in the draft, Thrash would make for a good value pick in the later rounds

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.5 – Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: vs Notre Dame (2023), at NC State (2023), vs Florida State (2023)