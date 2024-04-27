Evaluating the Value: Michigan WR Roman Wilson

The pick is in.

The 2024 NFL Draft is Omar Khan’s second year as the Pittsburgh Steelers general manager and like in past years we want to evaluate the value of each pick. Based on projections for each player by draft outlets as well as our own reports, we want to see if the pick’s value is above or below how they were ranked coming into the draft.

Round 3 (Pick 84) – Roman Wilson WR Michigan

With the offensive line thoroughly addressed in the first two rounds, Pittsburgh moved on to another position of need. Players they were in contact with before the draft who were still on the board included linebackers Cedric Gray, Tommy Eichenberg and Payton Wilson and Cornerbacks Elijah Jones and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Receivers Roman Wilson, Troy Franklin, and Devontez Walker were also there. There was a lot to choose from and the choice is Wilson.

Daniel Jeremiah had him ranked 58th in his Top 150. He did not have a write up for him.

Lance Zierlein’s profile of him at NFL.com gave Wilson a 6.30 grade (Will Eventually Be Plus Starter). He was the 10th-ranked receiver on his board. Zierlein opined, “Smooth strider with alarming speed once he touches top gear. Wilson primarily focused on attacking the intermediate and deep portions of the field, adding an explosive element to the Wolverines’ ground-and-pound approach. Wilson is an electrifying athlete, who should push his stock up, but he’ll need to learn to level up his skill getting from Point A to Point B as a route-runner to reach his potential. Wilson has good hands and can run after the catch down the field, but he’s not really a catch-and-go option underneath. He has the separation potential to make a quarterback’s life easier and figures to continue his ascension as a starting slot talent.”

Dane Brugler had Wilson listed 41st overall in his Top 300 and in his draft guide, The Beast. He was the No. 8 wide receiver on his list. His profile states, “A three-year starter at Michigan, Wilson worked primarily out of the slot in offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore’s pro-style scheme, running mostly in-breakers, like crossers, slants, etc. (71.7 percent of his catches in 2023 came between the numbers). He became the go-to weapon for the Wolverines’ national championship team and was one of just 10 FBS players in 2023 with at least 12 receiving touchdowns (79.2 percent of his catches resulted in a first down or touchdown). Wilson has a strong sense of the biomechanics of his athleticism to make crisp speed cuts without breaking stride, which creates separation and gives his quarterback a target. However, not every route is a race, and he needs further development with his pacing, early (releases) and late. Overall, Wilson is a speedy slot with the hands and competitive makeup to pester defenses and consistently move the sticks. He has the talent to win a starting role for an NFL offense.”

CBSSports.com had Wilson as the 98th player on its board and the No. 18 receiver. “Wilson is a reliable, chain-moving slot type who in a pinch can play on the outside. Great burst and lean early in the route, but not a WR who’ll separate on juice alone. Runs quality routes and has just enough flexibility to get some separation after the top of his route. Super reliable hands despite having a smaller catch radius. Short arms, too. Reads coverages quickly, will find soft spots in zone and run in front/behind certain defenders to give his QB a lane. Essentially no YAC talent because of lack of acceleration/cutting skill. Burst is the only attribute that helps him after the catch. Overall, Wilson is a QB’s best friend type who will be in the right place and the right time often.”

Our profile on Wilson by Jonathan Heitritter gave him an 8.1 grade (Future Quality Starter, 2nd Round). He compared him to Tyler Lockett and analyzed his play by saying, “Roman Wilson is a well-rounded receiver who brings the skill set of a nuanced route runner to the table as well as the athleticism to win vertically down the field and after the catch. He displays competitive toughness as both a receiver and a blocker, playing bigger than his listed size. He does lack ideal height and weight, making his projection as an outside receiver at the next level a little tricky. However, Wilson would be best utilized in a slot receiver role while having the release package to see some action on the outside. He would do his best work as an inside receiver matched up against slot corners, linebackers, and safeties.”

Overall, the team once again went with a combination of need and best available. There were other receivers available, but Wilson was the one they had the most contact with before the NFL draft. These profilers consider him a slot receiver. Some of the terms used like “alarming speed,” “go-to weapon” and “nuanced route runner” sound rather good to me. Based on these reports I think the value of this pick is good.