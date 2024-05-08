‘If Pickens Wasn’t Getting It, I Wasn’t’: Roman Wilson Knew Not To Ask Steelers To Wear No. 1

During his time at the University of Michigan, and especially in the 2023 season, new Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson made a name for himself in the No. 1 jersey for the Wolverines, making some iconic plays for Michigan during its run to a perfect season and a national championship.

He’ll have to do that in a different number in the Black and Gold, though.

Wilson, who was officially given the No. 10 by the Steelers, said that while he wasn’t super happy with the No. 10 compared to other numbers he’s had in the past, he believes it’s a good number and is looking to make his mark in it.

But the topic of the No. 1 jersey in Steelers history, which came up during his appearance on the “Steel Here” with Kevin Adams and Barstool’s Jersey Jerry, was one number that Wilson wasn’t even going to attempt to ask the Steelers for.

I knew if [George] Pickens wasn’t getting one, I wasn’t getting it. So, I didn’t. I didn’t even ask,” Wilson said regarding the No. 1 jersey, according to video via Jersey Jerry’s YouTube page.

Pickens tried making a play for the No. 1 jersey earlier in the offseason after new quarterback Justin Fields revealed he was going to wear the No. 2 after Pittsburgh acquired him via trade from the Chicago Bears. Fields wore No. 1 throughout his high school, college and NFL career before joining the Steelers.

Pickens wore No. 1 in high school and college at Georgia, but upon entering the NFL, he switched to No. 14 despite trying to get Pittsburgh to let him wear the No. 1 in 2022.

Like Wilson said, if Pickens wasn’t getting the No. 1 despite asking twice, the Steelers weren’t going to give him the No. 1, so he didn’t bother asking.

The No. 1 just hasn’t been handed out due to the Steelers’ policy on jersey numbers, though that policy and the reasoning behind it remain very murky. Of course, the Steelers had unofficially retired it for kicker Gary Anderson, who kicked for the Steelers from 1982-94 and is the organization’s all-time leading scorer.

But there is also the belief that the Steelers won’t hand out No. 1 because of what it might signify, that someone is all about themselves and potentially above the team, as silly as that might sound.

So, No. 1 hasn’t been handed out. It won’t be handed out anytime soon, either.

For Wilson, despite wanting deep down inside to wear No. 1 in the NFL, he’s good with the No. 10, stating on “Steel Here” that the No. 10 in the Black and Gold looks good historically.

” I don’t wanna say I was like super happy, but I mean, it’s a good number,” Wilson said of his new number. “I feel like it fits good. Like, in the Steelers’ colors, too. I figure it looks good.”

If Wilson becomes the player many believe he can be, it won’t matter what number he is wearing, as long as he’s in the Black and Gold. But man, it sure would be fun to see him or even Pickens wearing the No. 1 for the Steelers in today’s NFL.