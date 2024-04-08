Carney: Steelers’ Issuing Of Jersey Numbers Remains Rather Confusing — And Frustrating

At this point in the offseason, it’s hard to be frustrated with anything the Pittsburgh Steelers have — or haven’t — done under GM Omar Khan.

It hasn’t been a perfect offseason, but there has been a lot to like from a decision-making standpoint. Some key players were added, positions addressed, making the roster entering the 2024 season a stronger one than what finished the 2023 season in the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills.

But there is some nit-picking when it comes to a decision the Steelers have made so far this offseason. That would be the issuing — or non-issuing — of jersey numbers.

It’s something I had a Terrible Take on just last Thursday.

There are a lot of great traditions that are still upheld today within the Steelers’ organization, like the logo on just one side of the helmet, the team still being run by the Rooney family, stability in the coaching staff with Mike Tomlin entering Year 18, no cheerleaders, and more.

But the one tradition that continues to be rather irritating is the issuing or non-issuing of jersey numbers by the franchise. It popped up again this offseason with the decision to not let new quarterback Justin Fields wear No. 1. It’s not just about Fields and the No. 1, either. It’s much more than that.

In the Steelers’ history, just three numbers are retired: No. 70 for Ernie Stautner, No. 75 for Joe Greene, and most recently No. 32 for Franco Harris. They also have a number of other numbers that aren’t officially retired, but simply aren’t in circulation, like 12, 36, 47, 52, 58, 59 and 68.

Those jersey numbers, which represent all-time greats like Terry Bradshaw, Jerome Bettis, Mel Blount, Mike Webster, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham and L.C. Greenwood, shouldn’t be reissued either. Those players hold a special place in franchise lore, and quite honestly should simply have the numbers officially retired.

But the fact that the Steelers aren’t letting Fields wear No. 1 — a number he’s worn since his high school days — because of that “unofficial” retirement of the number for Gary Anderson is, quite frankly, absurd.

It’s not absurd that the Steelers hold Anderson in such a high regard. He should be, considering he played 13 seasons with the Steelers and scored 1,343 points, converting 309 field goals in his tenure. But he shouldn’t be held in such high regard that the No. 1 jersey doesn’t get reissued to anyone. In fact, the only player to wear No. 1 since Anderson’s time with the Steelers came to a close in 1994 was former quarterback Anthony Wright, who wore No. 1 in 1999 before switching to No. 2 quietly in OTAs ahead of the 2000 season.

It’s simply the fact that the Steelers refuse to reissue certain numbers and pick and choose when they want to do it. There is no rhyme or reason. They just do what they want when they want. They certainly have that right, considering all the Rooneys have done for the city and for the NFL. But some clarity on the jersey numbers would be ideal.

Just look at the Steelers’ history and some of the numbers that should be considered iconic and not reissued yet continue to be handed out with ease.

The No. 10 is iconic in Steelers history for the likes of kicker Roy Gerela, quarterback Kordell Stewart and wide receiver Santonio Holmes — the co-author of one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history. Yet the likes of quarterback Mitch Trubisky and now wide receiver Marquez Callaway get to wear it.

The No. 53 belongs to one of the greatest centers in Steelers history in Maurkice Pouncey. He’s right there with Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson in Steelers lore. In fact, they handed out No. 53 right away after his retirement to rookie offensive lineman Kendrick Green.

No player has worn the No. 63 for Dawson since he retired in 2000, and only one player has worn the No. 52 since Webster retired in 1982, that being journeyman outside linebacker Ryan Anderson for five games in 2022. He shouldn’t even have been issued No. 52, but again, the Steelers don’t make much sense when it comes to the numbers and who does or doesn’t get to wear them.

What about the No. 34? The late Andy Russell is, at least for my money, one of the most important players in Steelers history. He was a key piece that bridged the gap from the struggles of the 60s into the success of the 70s. Russell played in 168 games with the Steelers, won two Super Bowls, went to six Pro Bowls and earned one second-team All-Pro accolade while part of arguably the greatest linebacker trio in NFL history with Lambert and Jack Ham at the end of his career. No player gets to wear No. 58 or No. 59, but No. 34 is fair game.

The likes of Walter Abercrombie, Tim Lester, Verron Hayes, Rashard Mendenhall, Terrell Edmunds and even Chandon Sullivan just last season get to wear No. 34.

Russell’s example isn’t the only one, either.

Safety Mike Wagner is in the Steelers Hall of Honor and is one of the best ball-hawking safeties in NFL history with 36 career interceptions, which still holds its place in NFL history coming from a time in which the passing game wasn’t what it is today. That No. 23 was iconic during the Steel Curtain dynasty days. And yet, now it’s handed out to any defensive back, such as Damontae Kazee, Mike Mitchell, Joe Haden, Keenan Lewis and Tyrone Carter, to name a few.

What about No. 20? Rocky Bleier is a remarkable story through and through. He’s a great ambassador for the Steelers, too and was outstanding on the field during his time in the NFL, carving out a place in Steelers history forever. The No. 20 has been worn 12 times since Bleier walked away from football in 1981, most recently by cornerback Patrick Peterson, who honored his cousin, Bryant McFadden, who wore the number from 2005-2012.

Then, there are numbers like No. 31 (Donnie Shell), No. 80 (Jack Butler), No. 82 (John Stallworth) and No. 88 (Lynn Swann) that are still in circulation today. All of those players are Hall of Famers and important players in Steelers history, yet their numbers are handed out with ease.

The way the Steelers pick and chose when and how to issue numbers is exhausting. Keeping the No. 1 away from Fields for Gary Anderson, but letting guys wear iconic numbers in Steelers history boggles the mind.

I get that they are just numbers, and there are only a select few that are available within the game of football. But the way the Steelers pick and choose when and how to issue the numbers is frustrating and simply doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.

The Rooney family and the Steelers either need to officially retire the numbers that they want to keep out of circulation or make them open to players, period. That, or make it much clearer why certain numbers are out of circulation but other iconic ones from all-time greats in franchise history are fair game.