2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Mississippi State CB Decamerion Richardson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Mississippi State defensive back Decamerion Richardson

#3 DECAMERION RICHARDSON, CB, MISSISSIPPI STATE (SR) — 6022, 188 lbs.

Combine

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Decamerion Richardson 6022/188 8 7/8″ 32 3/8″ 77 7/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.34 1.48 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’8″ 35″ N/A

The Good

— Very good size and speed

— Good arm length

— Experience in Man and Zone coverage

— Good timing and punch in Press coverage

— Easy speed to hang with any receiver

— Solid downhill change of direction

— Good awareness of receivers in Zone

— High tackle numbers and willing participant in run defense

— Profiles as a strong special teams player

The Bad

— Zero interceptions and limited ball production

— Balance is inconsistent in coverage

— Lateral agility is adequate; shows hip tightness

— High pad level in backpedal

— Gives up too much space in deep Zone, allowing easy throws underneath

— Gets turned sideways in underneath Zone

— Too handsy in coverage

— Marginal getting his head around to find the ball in coverage

— Struggles to get off blocks the farther he gets from LOS

Bio

— Career: 177 tackles, 106 solo, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 10 PBU, 1 FR

— 2023: 79 tackles, 43 solo, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 7 PBU

— 45 games/26 starts

— Led SEC corners in tackles (2022, 2023)

— Was transferring to Ole Miss before deciding to declare for the NFL Draft

— Lettered in track and field in high school

— Finished second in the 100 meters at Louisiana 3A-4A-5A state track meet (10.75)

— Placed third in the 200 meters (21.63)

— Likes to ride horses in his free time

— Majoring in interdisciplinary studies

— Birthday March 16, 2001 (23)

Tape Breakdown

Decamerion Richardson has very good size, length, and speed. Physically, he hits the profile the Steelers have gone after in recent years. He played primarily on the left side of the games watched but also played on the right and in the slot occasionally. The Bulldogs’ defense used a variety of Man and Zone coverages.

Against the pass, when playing in Press coverage he displayed solid timing and play strength on his punch. When mirroring the receiver at the line of scrimmage he displayed solid footwork and has plenty of speed to match on crossing and deep routes. In Off Man coverage, he displayed solid change of direction to get downhill.

Speed is a nice asset to have on crossers and deep routes.

A couple of pass breakups.

In Zone coverage, when playing the deep third, he gets plenty of depth and has a good awareness of receivers coming into his area. In the underneath Zone, he displayed solid spacing and was solid jamming receivers through his area.

Coming downhill to stop the tight end.

Against the run, he is a willing participant. He will make an effort to set the edge to funnel to the inside. When near the line of scrimmage, he displays good tackling ability, getting low, and wrapping up with good physicality. He attacks blocks near the line of scrimmage with a good punch and pad level to get off and get to the ball.

Balance was inconsistent for him, playing on his heels at times and other times looking like he caught a toe on the turf when moving forward. His pad level in his back pedal is inadequate, standing too high, and his hips look tight. From off-coverage, his lateral change of direction was just adequate, leading to him having to use his speed to catch up.

He did bite on some double moves earlier in the season showing improvement later in the year. In Cover 3, he allowed too much space for easy throws underneath him in the intermediate area. In the underneath Zone, he gets turned sideways and even occasionally with his back to the quarterback. He was too handsy at the catch point, and he was marginally getting his head around to find the ball, which led to disappointing ball production with zero interceptions. The farther he gets from the LOS, the ability to get off blocks and the tackling efficiency goes down.

He’s in good position here but doesn’t get his head around. He did get better at finding the ball later in the year.

In Cover 3, he gives up nearly ten yards of space. With his speed, he doesn’t need to give up that much space.

Conclusion

Overall, Decamerion Richardson has good size, speed, and good length. He has experience in Zone and Man concepts and has played on both sides for the formation. In Press, he has a good punch, solid footwork, and easy speed to hang with receivers. His ability to click and close on plays in front of him and use his speed to catch up are good as well. He displays good awareness in Zone coverage and looks to jam receivers in his area. Against the run, he is physical and willing to take down ball carriers.

Areas to improve include his pad level and balance in coverage, as well as reading the receiver to match lateral breaking routes. He must become less handsy and get his head around to improve his ball production. Understanding his role and positioning in underneath Zone could add value to his game as well as get off blocks quicker downfield.

Decamerion Richardson has the size and speed to be successful, and that alone should be enough to get him drafted. I can’t remember seeing a cornerback with over 160 tackles in two seasons, so he is very willing as a tackler. Additionally, I think he could profile as a core special team player and could be a very good gunner on punt coverage.

His coverage ability needs a lot of work, but if a team could add him as the number four or five cornerback, work on his technique, and let him play special teams, they could get some value from him right away. His best fit would be in a man-heavy scheme where he can concentrate on just one guy.

For a comp, I’ll go with a familiar name, Darius Rush. They have similar size and measurables. Both have some hip tightness and need to work on coverage techniques.

Projection: Mid-Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 Backup/Special Teamer (5th Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – Vs LSU, Vs Alabama, Vs Kentucky, At Texas A&M, Vs Mississippi