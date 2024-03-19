2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner.

#15 Dallas Turner/EDGE Alabama – 6026, 247 pounds (Junior)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Dallas Turner 6026/247 9 7/8″ 34 3/8″ 83″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.46 1.54 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’7″ 4.5 N/A

THE GOOD

– Very nice fluidity in coverage, which allows versatility in how a coordinator can use him

– Really solid get-off due to extreme quickness

– Can two-gap & fight against the grain in run defense

– Really good balls to the wall’ rusher

– Disciplined in how he attacks being unblocked, making sure he secures the edge instead of blindly running in

– Really solid age for future development

– Between the vertical jump, broad jump, 10-yard split, 20-yard split, and 40-yard dash at the combine, nothing tested below the 90th percentile

– Shows flashes of speed to power conversion and can be elite at it if he gains more weight

THE BAD

– Hasn’t displayed great stunts on film consistently

– Undersized with the 34th percentile height and 20th percentile weight

– Is held pretty often, but needs to sell it better to try and draw a flag off of it instead of just being taken out of the play

– Lacks secondary move when his initial one fails to create push

A lot of pass rushing where he doesn’t use his hands to chop or swipe the tackle away

– Hasn’t shown much alignment versatility along the line

Bio

– 21 years old (February 2nd, 2003)

– 27 starts in 42 combined games played for Alabama

– 120 tackles, 22.5 sacks, 1 pass deflection, 32.5 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles in his college career

– 53 tackles, 10 sacks, 1 pass deflection, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 2 forced fumbles in 2023

– Didn’t participate during 2023 spring practices due to recovering from an injury that required surgery

– Five-star EDGE in his 2021 high school class from Fort Lauderdale, FL

– Initially attended American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida, where, as a junior, he was named the area Defensive Player of the Year by the Sun-Sentinel before transferring to St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

– Teammates with Broncos corner Patrick Surtain, Dolphins wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, Jaguars corner Tyson Campbell, and 4-star University of Miami corner Damari Brown at American Heritage School

Tape Breakdown

Like every EDGE, Dallas Turner tends to have reps where he doesn’t create a great rush. This is one of those plays against LSU. Turner is lined up as the five-tech outside shade of the left tackle. Aside from keeping the tackle at bay an arm’s length away, there’s no further attempt at creating pressure. Despite this, Turner is able to play the passing lane and perfectly time the throw to bat it up for an interception. This shows Turner’s intelligence and willingness to not give up on the play despite not winning the rush.

Turner shows the ability to play the run as well. Here is a dump pass from the quarterback to the receiver behind the line of scrimmage, where Turner is lined up as the five-tech outside shade of the left tackle. The entire line slides left, and Turner threatens the tackle with an inside hesitation and then bursts outside his frame. The tackle is too slow to react, and Turner ends up in the backfield, gaining a tackle for loss to the stat sheet.

Despite not having the best bend, a good enough one paired with Turner’s elite speed is plenty to win on the edge. Here, Turner is lined up as the five-tech outside shade of the left tackle. It seems he attempts a dip and rip around the tackle but never really rips through. Instead, he dips his shoulder and just outruns the tackle. After getting past the tackle, he is able to pounce on the quarterback for a sack.

On this play, Turner is lined up as the five-tech outside shade of the left tackle and uses power to win this rep. He gets the inside hands and is able to drive the tackle back while still gaining ground on the edge, where he can then use his speed to track down the quarterback for another sack.

Turner is lined up as the five-tech outside shade of the left tackle here, and he is being used as an inside stunt. It is very clear here how game-changing his burst and speed are, as he’s able to take his time letting the stunt set up while still being the first to hit the quarterback. If a lineman has Turner as a responsibility and questions for a second who to pick up, Turner is already going to be blown by them while making a play.

Conclusion

Dallas Turner is a draft prospect who, since high school, has played with the best of the best on his team. Despite this, he has always managed to flourish and shows he deserves to be considered in the same conversation with those guys. Turner was highly recruited out of high school with his five-star grade and was an instant contributor for Alabama in 2021, racking up eight-and-a-half sacks. His best season came his final year at Alabama in 2023, where he had a career-high in sacks, tackles, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles.

Despite this great production, he is still only 21 years old, which is great from a development standpoint. Along with that, his testing measurables at the combine prove how much of a freak athlete he is. If he is able to be further developed in the NFL to where he can use his hands better and create more power, we are looking at an all-pro caliber player. That high of a ceiling alone is worth a top-15 pick, but then you consider, at worst, he can add immense value as a starter speed rusher. I can see him being very similar to Haason Reddick in the NFL. The difference is that Turner is two years younger than Reddick was as a rookie.

Be prepared when Turner comes in and dominates the NFL because it is inevitable.

Projection: Top 10

Depot Draft Grade: 9.2 – Pro Day Talent (Top Ten Pick)

Games Watched: LSU (2023), Ole Miss (2023), Texas A&M (2023)