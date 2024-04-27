‘Steelers Suck!’: Haloti Ngata Shades Pittsburgh While Announcing Ravens Pick

The rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens runs quite deep. Though there is plenty of respect there, the two teams simply do not like each other.

The Steelers signing linebacker Patrick Queen away from the Ravens in free agency certainly added to the rivalry this offseason. Then, on Friday night, former defensive tackle Haloti Ngata sent some serious shade to Pittsburgh.

Announcing the Ravens’ pick of Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac at No. 93 overall, Ngata — on stage with his three sons — stated that they were raised to know one thing:

“The Steelers suck!” the Ngata family shouted.

Check out the video from ABC.

Well then!

Ngata has an important place in the Steelers-Ravens rivalry.

The nose tackle played for the Ravens from 2006-2014 coming out of Oregon. He is most infamous for breaking Steelers’ star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s nose in 2010.

During his retirement press conference in 2019, Ngata even recalled that moment as one of his favorites during his time with the Ravens.