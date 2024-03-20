2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida State RB Trey Benson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Florida State RB Trey Benson.

#3 TREY BENSON, RB, FLORIDA STATE (rJR) — 6002, 216 lbs.

Combine

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Trey Benson 6002/216 9 1/4″ 31 1/2″ 76 3/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.39 1.52 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’2″ 33.5″ N/A

The Good

— Good size, sturdy build, powerful legs

— Light usage in college, lots of tread on the tires

— Experience in multiple running schemes

— Good vision and patience to use his blocks

— Good burst through gaps and speed to take it the distance

— Excellent contact balance and keeps the legs churning

— Good hand, adjusts well to the ball, can create after the catch

— Very good mental processing in pass protection

— Good ball security

The Bad

— Bends more at the waist then lowering his hips

— Didn’t show the speed to turn the corner on outside runs

— Tries to create too much when there is no gap

— Tentative in pass protection

— Technique pass blocking is marginal

— Needs to be more physical as a blocker

— Whiffs when trying to chip on the edge

Bio

— Career: 316 carries, 1,918 yards, 6.1 YPC, 24 TD, 33 Receptions, 371 Yards, 11.2 YPR, 1 TD

— 2023: 156 carries, 906 yards, 5.8 YPC, 14 TD, 20 receptions, 227 Yards, 11.4 YPC, 1 TD

— 2022: 5 KR for 192 yards, 1 TD, 38.4 YPR

— First FSU player with an 80-yard touchdown catch and 80-yard touchdown rush

— 35 games, 16 starts

— Began career at Oregon (2020-2021)

— Second team All-ACC (2022, 2023)

— Bobby Bowden Leadership Award (2023)

— December 2020 tore his ACL, MCL, both his lateral and medial meniscus and his gracilis tendon (hamstring)

— Also played basketball in high school

— July 23, 2002 (21)

Tape Breakdown

Trey Benson was the lead ball carrier for Florida State yet averaged just twelve carries per game. The run scheme was variable with Power/Gap and Zone concepts. He was primarily lined up in shotgun or pistol formation but occasionally took direct snaps and lined up outside as a receiver.

As a runner, on Gap/Power runs he shows good patience and very good vision to tuck in behind linemen to set up blocks and hit open holes. On Zone, runs he again shows good patience to press gaps before cutting up field. After locating the hole, he shows good burst to get down field quickly and good lateral agility making cuts on the second level. His vision again shines in traffic showing the ability to pick through traffic and tight gaps.

Visions, lateral cuts, and balance are highlights of his running style.

He has good play strength and powerful legs to run through arm tackles on the second and third levels. Additionally, he has the speed to turn good runs into great ones, with acceleration that takes away the defender’s angles. His contact balance is very good, allowing him to absorb hits and keep moving forward. Holding the ball high and tight and covering up at contact, he displays good ball security.

Benson uses his speed to take away the angles of the defensive backs.

In the passing game, he was used primarily in the short area on routes to the flat, leaking through the offensive line and on screens. They also used him quite a bit on wheel routes out of the backfield. He has good hands and adjusts well around his frame. On screens, he shows patience and vision and looks to use his blockers downfield.

Nice adjustment on these throws. First the back shoulder wheel and then going up high for the screen pass.

In pass protection, he has good mental processing. He knows his assignment and where he needs to be and shows the willingness to get into a position to take on the blocker.

When running, he bends a bit too much at the waist rather than lowering the hips, limiting his power to run through would-be tacklers, especially on the first level. On outside runs, he lacks the speed to turn the edge. When no hole develops, he will try to do too much, reversing field, compounding the issue. His pass protection is tentative. He shows marginal physicality when taking on blockers and whiffing on chipping defenders on the edge.

A couple of clips of him trying to do too much.

Conclusion

Overall, Benson has good size and speed and experience in multiple run schemes. He has good patience and vision to set up his blockers with good burst through the hole. In traffic, he can find small gaps and make quick cuts, churning his legs with good contact balance to gain extra yards. He protects the ball well and has the speed to take it the distance. As a receiver, he is capable of being used in the short area and on screens and wheel routes.

Areas to improve include running behind his pads more effectively to run with power and not try to do too much when gaps are cut off. His pass protection technique and physicality need to improve to maintain his usability on third down.

Benson has just over three hundred carries in college, so there is a lot of tread on his tires. In every game I watched, he had several plays where he was hit in the backfield and still finished with six yards per carry. Put him with a quality line, and he could really shine. The Steelers have two backs they like right now, so they likely won’t be taking a running back in the earlier rounds. Benson is scheme-diverse and looked comfortable catching the ball. Clean up his pass protection, and he’ll be a quality back in no time.

For a player comp, I’ll give you DeMarco Murray. They’re measurables and speed are very similar, and he had a nice combination of strength and speed.

Projection: Mid to Late Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.0 Potential Starter/Good Backup (3rd Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – Vs LSU, At Clemson, Vs Miami, At Florida, Vs Louisville