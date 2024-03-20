2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina TE Trey Knox

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Carolina TE Trey Knox.

#1 TREY KNOX/TE South Carolina – 6030, 240 pounds (Graduate Student)

Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Trey Knox 6030/240 9 3/8″ 34 3/4″ 78 3/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A 4.54 7.09 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’1″ 32.5″ N/A

THE GOOD

– Quick in the open space

– Good straight-line speed

– Natural receiver with reliable hands

– Long arms and good jumping ability

– Gets separation at the catch point

– Competitive lead blocker

– Plays smart

– Position versatility, even lined up as a fullback or out wide

THE BAD

– Still in the middle of the transition to tight end

– Ran a limited route tree

– Will not create much after the catch

– Technically, raw hands as a blocker

– Does not always come in the right angle to block, sometimes even missing completely

– More slot receiver than inline blocker

– Undersized, needs to bulk up some weight

BIO

– Turns 23 in August

– 39 starts in 55 games for Arkansas and South Carolina

– Career stats: 119 receptions, 1,195 yards, 10.1 average, 11 touchdowns

– 2023 stats: 37 receptions, 312 yards, 8.4 average, 2 touchdowns

– Converted from wide receiver to tight end in 2022

– Missed two games in 2023 due to a hamstring injury

– Three-star recruit out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee

– Played on both sides of the ball in high school

– Graduate transfer in 2023

– Started all 11 games as a freshman

– Earned Second-Team All-SEC honors 2023

– Big fan of dogs, his Husky “Blue” is his training buddy

– Signed a NIL-Deal with PetSmart due to his affinity for dogs

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Trey Knox is still in the middle of the transition to tight end. After starting his college career as a wide receiver at Arkansas, he began playing at the line in 2022. Coming from this background, Knox is still one of the most athletic tight ends in this year’s class. He has the ability to attack downfield and create separation.

After running a 4.91 at his Pro Day, his speed is in question, but let me tell you, his game speed is certainly something else. Knox is quick off the line and will be an athletic mismatch for many linebackers. If he does not run into friendly fire in the next play, he should get open on the seam.

Given his history as a wide receiver, Knox’s biggest strength is his route running. Even if he is only running a limited route tree, Knox can easily get open over the middle. After the cut, he does not lose any speed, which will always give him an advantage against man coverage.

With the ball in his hand, Knox quickly opens up to become a runner. You will see him creating some yards after the catch but do not expect him to break any tackles. He is just going down too fast.

Knox would be a safety blanket and red zone target, even if he was not used much by Spencer Rattler. Given Rattler’s connection with top wide receiver Xavier Legette and an offensive line that could not protect for long, Knox usually did not draw much attention. He is still constantly trying to find the open space and also coming Rattler’s way when he is rolling out. His catch radius could give him the edge even at the next level.

With all his athleticism, Knox is still struggling mightily in pass protection. He is almost constantly getting pushed back by defensive linemen and edge rushers, causing Rattler to scramble out of the pocket. His blocking technique is still very raw, and you can see him trying his best to hold on to the block.

His run blocking is better but still far from ideal. He is not a people mover by any means, but he is just doing enough to keep gaps open. His best use is as a lead blocker coming across the field. For this, he is also lining up as a fullback or wingback. There is still a chance that he will miss his block, though.

CONCLUSION

After five years, Trey Knox is still an unfinished project. His transition to tight end needs more work and, therefore, requires a coach who is willing to work with him. Knox has some catching up to do as a blocker but will probably never become elite. When he is coming to a spread offense, he could be asked to line up in the slot, which would most definitely suit his game. If you look at the Steelers’ tight ends, it would be a stretch to see a fit in their offense.

He could still hear his name being called late in the NFL Draft if a team is intrigued by the raw size and athleticism that he brings to the game. A spot on the practice squad would be conceivable.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (6th Rounder)

Games Watched: vs Cincinnati 2022, at Georgia 2023, vs Florida 2023