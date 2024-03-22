2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame LB Marist Liufau

Marist Liufau

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Notre Dame LB Marist Liufau.

#8 MARIST LIUFAU/LB NOTRE DAME – 6021, 234 POUNDS (SENIOR)

NFL Combine 

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Marist Liufau 6021/234 9 7/8″ 34 1/4″ 79 3/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.64 1.59 N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Outstanding frame; modern feel with incredible length
– Impressive foot speed; ability to work in pursuit
– Natural instincts in pass coverage; major upside in that department
– Rare closing speed as a blitzer
– Experience playing a variety of roles; WILL backer, quarterback spy, space player, on ball rusher
– Physical player; no issue coming to balance as a tackler
– Deep experience on special teams; big upside there 

THE BAD

– Poor instincts in the run game; eye discipline is very inconsistent
– Disappears too often; gets lost as a processor
– Lack of production; never put it together for a full season
– Some bad penalties in 2023; needs to play more disciplined
– Missed 2021 season with ACL injury 

BIO

– Started 28 games during his Irish career
– Finished the 2023 season with 44 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and two pass breakups
– Finished Notre Dame career with 118 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 4 pass breakups
– Participated in the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl
– Missed 2021 season due to ACL injury
– Considered consensus three-star recruit coming out of Punahou High School
– Chose Notre Dame over offers from USC, Oregon, Utah, Arizona and Washington State among others 

TAPE BREAKDOWN

The best of Marist Liufau is as a movable chess piece on the second level, having an impressive combination of size, athleticism and feel for space. On this particular rep, you can see Liufau’s dynamic ability on the second level. The offense tries to make the second level wrong, and work towards the fake swing screen to the right. 

Liufau stays disciplined, eventually working back to the wide receiver screen on the left. You can see his easy change of direction ability, as well as explosiveness to close down towards the ball and hit power to make the stop. In a space-oriented game, Liufau’s ability to navigate space is a big selling point. 

When Notre Dame wasn’t using Liufau as a subpackage rusher or blitzer, he did have some reps as a quarterback spy. On this play, he flashes the big time speed in pursuit to make a huge stop against NC State. Liufau shows terrific range, as well as hit power to stall the quarterback on contact. Really impressive overall player in pursuit. 

As a blitzer, Liufau is a big weapon. His closing speed is tremendous. When he gets opportunities as a free blitzer or can slip a block, he can close down space in a hurry. That acceleration is pretty rare for a linebacker his size. 

The NC State game was a clinic of how impressive of an attack-style player that Liufau can be. If you just watched that game, you might be convinced that he is a first round caliber player. The closing speed is a very unique attribute that is rare for a player of his size profile. 

Early on in Liufau’s career, he played a lot of rover for Notre Dame. That is their overhang position that plays a ton out in space. You can see Liufau’s comfort in pass coverage, having easy change of direction skills and relatively good instincts in that department. On this play, the offense tries to sneak the running back on a wheel off of play action. Liufau stays patient and easily runs with the route. He blankets it step-for-step down the sideline. 

The coverage upside for Liufau is again highlighted on this play. Liufau is lined up to the bottom of the screen, where the offense tries to isolate him against an option route. He’s able to stay patient at the top of the stem, showing outstanding change of direction to quickly close out of the break. The quarterback was clearly reading the okay, but Liufau eliminated that read. 

In the run game, things are extremely inconsistent with Liufau. The best of what he brings is working in pursuit, especially to the perimeter. On this play, Liufau shows his change of direction and closing speed to chase down the perimeter run near the sideline. When he’s at his best, Liufau makes some very difficult things look routine. 

The instinctual part of the run game is where Liufau falls short too often. He’s a gifted athlete with the physicality to be a difference maker in that department. Unfortunately, he is a slow processor and often has his eyes in the wrong spot. His upside and athletic profile will buy him time on special times, but his lapses as a diagnoser could prevent him from becoming a substantial difference maker defensively. 

CONCLUSION

Liufau is long, athletic, powerful and can run. Anytime you have that, there’s a good chance that special teams could be a calling card. That’s the early outlook for Liufau, who has starting caliber physical traits but needs to improve as a processor to become a starter down the road. His maturation in that department will determine if he ever can ascend from being a depth player/special teamer on the next level. 

Projection: Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)
Games Watched: vs NC State (2023), vs Ohio State (2023), vs Clemson (2023), vs USC (2023)

