2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Clemson C Will Putnam

Posted on
Will Putnam

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Clemson C Will Putnam.

#56 WILL PUTNAM/OC CLEMSON – 6-4, 301 POUNDS. (RS SENIOR)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Will Putnam 6044/301 9 3/8″ 31″ 75 1/2″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.45 1.81 4.70 7.88
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
8’4″ 24″ 28

*Pro Day Figures

THE GOOD

– Upper body strength to take on double teams
– Likes to stick on guys and carry defensive tackles up to the second level
– Great patience at the line of scrimmage on inside zone
– Doesn’t lunge out at defensive tackles, instead he reacts to their movement
– Locates well at the second level
– Has good size for a center with a well­-proportioned frame
– Uses wide base in both run game and pass protection for balance
– Possesses good core strength and body control both in his movements and through contact
– Allows defenders to declare a side and then traps them on that side and secures the block
– Pad level usually on point
– Plays the game with intelligence and an understanding of angles and timing
– Uses timing over athleticism to get best results on combo blocks
– Keeps head back and arms extended in pass protection
– Hand placement is solid and maintains feel for his target
– Has a strong commitment to strength and conditioning

THE BAD

– Plays a more finesse­-based game over power
– Doesn’t generate much push against quality strength across from him
– Has below-average explosiveness and agility out of his stance
– Angles and technique work have to be just right or secure blocks will be a challenge
– Average to below-average quickness off snap
– Is not at his best when asked to work in open spaces
– Reactive movement could use work against counter moves in pass pro
– Struggles with big, strong nose tackles who come with the power and force to move him

BIO

– Born 08/13/2000 (23 years old)
– 3,564 snaps in 5 years (1,958 at OC; 1,604 at RG)
– 49 starts and appeared in 60 games
– Allowed a total of 46 pressures and 7 sacks
– 2023 Voted by his teammates as a permanent team captain
– Two-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2019-20)
– Three-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree (2020, 2022-23)
– Four-star guard prospect coming out of Plant High School in Florida by Rivals.com
– Selected to US Army All-American game in San Antonio
– Father was in the U.S. Army for 30 years, including 24 with the Green Berets
– High school team captain who played both guard and defensive tackle
– Competed in state heavyweight tournament as a freshman in 2016 and was the Florida state champion as a heavyweight in 2018 with a 25-0 record for the season

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Putnam is a four-year starter inside Clemson’s zone-based run scheme with 49 career starts at center, making all the line calls and setting protections since his freshman season in 2018.

He has a smaller stature with middling girth and arm length, but is a proficient, skilled run-blocker who plays with good leverage, pad level and balance. He has adequate explosiveness out of his stance and shows good hand strike accuracy. He shows an impressive understanding of how to work combo blocks with his guards, knowing how to fit on interior run-defenders to cover them up, overtake and release up to the second level. He has solid quickness to reach shades and strains through contact consistently, running his feet and reworking his hands to stay attached and finish when defenders attempt to disengage.

Putnam is #56 in all of the following clips:

He is an adept zone run blocker with solid initial quickness, pad level and use of hands to reach, cut-off and scoop shades, plus combo/climb with his guards to the second level. He does a good job re-leveraging his hands back inside the frame of defenders to stay attached to blocks. His feet seem to always be moving and he gives consistent effort from snap to whistle to finish blocks. Putnam really relies on great technique from his strike timing, upper body power and grip strength to win the battle at the snap. You can really see his wrestling background come into play because his understanding of leverage, striking accuracy and sustaining gives him an advantage.

Putnam has always shown a high football IQ and processing skills to sort through games, stunts and blitzes. He has consistently been on the All-ACC academic lists, so his intelligence comes into play with making all the calls since his freshman year. He plays with good balance and alertness in protection to slide, mirror and stay attached to movement across his face.

A glaring issue with Putnam that you see with bigger defensive tackles (0-1 techs especially) is his lack of lower body mass and power. Deone Walker (Kentucky DT) gave him all kinds of problems in their 2023 bowl game. To be fair, he also gave almost everyone issues, but Putnam especially got exposed with his ability to anchor and losing awareness, which is something you can’t do with a serious disruptor in the A gap. He is “light in the pants” with middling power to jar, torque and uproot bigger defenders when needed. His anchoring is fine until he faces someone with serious power or size to overmatch his great upper body strength. He looks to have below-average arm length that, combined with being undersized, limits his ability to gain control and create displacement on nose tackles that win his chest.

This will likely pigeonhole him as a zone-only scheme fit unless he develops these areas more. He also has an erratic hit rate at the second level because of inconsistent angles and average movement skills. You can really see his slow, choppy feet when he has to get out and show his range. Putnam does have lateral quickness, but he’s better when he can get a head of steam on pin-n-pulls or inside zone runs.

CONCLUSION

Overall, Putnam is a proficient zone run-blocker with a good football IQ to quarterback the pre-snap phase of the game. He lacks scheme or position versatility because of his lack of size and lower body power, but his makeup and understanding of leverage is worth drafting for a backup role in a zone scheme. He bears a lot of similarities to Michal Menet when he was coming out of Penn State in 2021.

Both are physical, intelligent and technically adept guys with lots of good experience at the center position but have severe athletic and length limitations. He could be someone Pittsburgh looks at as an undrafted free agent with upside to back up and be a spot starter if need be at center or guard, down the road.

Projection: UDFA (Undrafted Free Agent)
Depot Draft Grade: 6.0 – Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Free Agent)
Games Watched: at Kentucky (2023), vs Georgia Tech (2023), vs Tennessee (2022), vs Miami (2022)

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson WR Brenden Rice
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. DL Jaden Crumdey CB Andru Phillips WR Tahj Washington
CB Josh Newton DB Johnny Dixon RB Braelon Allen S Josh Proctor
WR Luke McCaffrey OT Walter Rouse RB Marshawn Lloyd OL Nathan Thomas
S Cole Bishop DB Jaylin Simpson OT Caedan Wallace CB Shon Stephens
CB Decamerion Richardson EDGE Dallas Turner WR Jamari Thrash RB Trey Benson
TE Trey Knox LB Darius Muasau OL Dominick Puni QB Michael Penix Jr.
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top