2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson.

#6 CORNELIUS JOHNSON, WR, MICHIGAN (rSR) — 6026, 212 lbs.

Shrine Bowl/Combine

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Cornelius Johnson 6026/212 8 5/8″ 31 7/8″ 77 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.44 1.55 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’7″ 37″ N/A

The Good

— Height/weight/speed prospect

— Solid release package versus tight coverage

— Very good Zone awareness

— Hands are good overall; adjusts well for the ball in most directions

— Good concentration in traffic and along the sidelines

— Can add yards after the catch when there is space

— Aggressive and effective blocker in the run game

— Lots of experience on special teams

The Bad

— Wide stance, arms flail on release

— Build up speed/doesn’t threaten the defender

— Struggles to create space versus Man coverage

— Lacks suddenness out of his breaks

— Change of direction is marginal

— Route running is adequate

— Had a couple of drops on low throws

— Didn’t create yards on short area receptions

Bio

— Career: 138 receptions, 2,038 yards, 14.8 YPR, 14 TD; 6 carries for 70 yards, 11.7 YPC

— 2023: 47 receptions, 604 yards, 12.9 YPR, 1 TD, three carries for 40 yards

— All-Big Ten honorable mention (2023)

— Four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21-22-23)

— Shared Offensive Skill Player of the Year honors (2021)

— 60 games/ 44 starts

— Major special teams contributor, including two blocked punts

— East West Shrine Bowl participant

— Graduated from the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts with a major in Communication and Media

— Pursuing a master’s degree from the School of Social Work

— Birthday November 29, 2000 (23)

Tape Breakdown

National champion Cornelius Johnson was a three-year starter for the Wolverines. Last season, he was second on the team in receptions and third in yards. He played primarily outside for their offense.

As a receiver, he ran a modest route tree highlighted by Post, Shallow Cross, and about all the routes in the short area. He has a very wide stance at the line of scrimmage and has solid acceleration off the line of scrimmage. He has displayed physicality and a hesitation move to create space versus tight coverage. Against Zone coverage, he displays very good awareness to find open areas and works well in the scramble drill to give the quarterback a target.

Creating separation at the line of scrimmage.

A couple of receptions by Johnson.

His route running needs work, but there were some very nice routes as well. There is enough there that you think he can be coached up and be better against man coverage.

His hands are good overall, and he is very good at adjusting up, behind, and in front of his body to haul in errant throws. Contested catches were a positive for him, and he shows very good concentration in traffic and on the sideline. When in space, he is able to create yards after the catch with vision and solid quickness.

Adjusting for the throws outside of his frame.

Impressive catches along the sideline.

I didn’t get to see a lot of plays like this, but it shows he can get extra yards with some space.

In the run game, he was asked to block often, and he was good overall. He works to get into a good position and uses a wide base and pad level to lock up and mirror defenders. Whether at the line of scrimmage or downfield, he puts in good effort to make the block.

He has build up speed using long strides and his arms flail away from his body. Versus Man coverage, he is marginal at creating space consistently. He rounds off his routes and doesn’t explode out of his break, allowing defenders to keep with him. Route running overall is adequate, and his change of direction is labored laterally, and his hip drop to come back to the ball is adequate. I saw a couple of drops from him. Both were at or below his waist and on the move. After receptions in the short area, he didn’t display the ability to create after the catch.

A couple plays getting jammed at the line of scrimmage, unable to threaten the defender or get separation.

Conclusion

Overall, Johnson has the height/weight/speed attributes teams like. He was used on all three levels, has a solid release package, and has very good Zone awareness. His hands are good, he can make the tough catch in traffic or on the sideline, and he can create yards after the catch when he has space.

Areas to improve include his route running in general. Sharpening routes, setting up defenders, and learning to create space. Being more consistent on lower throws and adding more after the catch would be beneficial to his game.

Johnson has a lot to like physically. He is built like the type of receiver you want on your team. Additionally, he does all the little things. He blocks, runs the rub route, and sells the deep route on runs to open up space. Special teams were a part of his game through his final season despite being a starter.

In an NFL offense, I think he will be a Zone eater. A possession-type receiver who can move the chains and occasionally make a big play downfield. Move him with motions and put him in bunch formations to try to help with separation. He would fit nicely as a number three or four receiver who will be a core special team player.

For a player comp, I’ll give you former West Virginia wide receiver Gary Jennings. He had comparable size and speed and was a possession receiver with good focus. He, too, needed to improve his route running and burst out his breaks.

Projection: Mid-Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 Backup/Special Teamer (5th Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – At Minnesota, Vs Ohio State, Vs Iowa, Vs Alabama, Vs Washington