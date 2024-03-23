2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia State OL Travis Glover

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia State OL Travis Glover.

#52 Travis Glover/OL Georgia State – 6060, 338 pounds (Senior)

Senior Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Travis Glover 6064/317 9 3/8″ 35 1/2″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A 32 23

*Pro Day figures

*The Good

– NFL frame with excellent length, thick overall body with big quads and lower half

– Can engulf and envelop smaller opponents in pass and run game, impressive grip strength to lock on in pass protection

– Uses length to seal the edge and make up for lack of high-end foot speed

– Can steer and control blockers in the run game

– Excellent down blocker able to wash defenders across the formation

– Shows a desire to finish and can run defenders into the ground, seeks out pancakes

– Experience at both tackle spots and guard

– Held own playing “up” against better competition

– Looks conditioned and played in tempo offense

– Uses independent hands, works hard to re-fit, and flashes dead/bait hand in pass protection

– Displays snap and burst as a puller

– Elite starting experience, durable and overall available

– Used in unique ways on offense, played on punt coverage unit as the front line “shield”

The Bad

– Slow foot speed in pass pro, takes shorter steps and doesn’t get much width, used on more vertical sets

– Played in an offense that didn’t require a ton of traditional base/man blocking, worked angles and hinge blocks, not many 45 degree kicksets in pass game

– Struggles to redirect and counter inside rushes

– Plays with heavy body lean, bends at waist in run and pass game, too often doubles over and ends up on the ground

– Inconsistent with recognition of blitzes and can make mental errors

– Not as dominant in the run game on base blocks as you’d like

– Tends to play tall and upright, shows stiffness and rigidity in pass protection

– Hands are often too wide and struggles to land strong initial punch, opens chest and allows defenders to take control

– Did not consistently play against Power Five competition

– May be position limited at NFL level

– Older than most prospects

Bio

– Appeared in 59 games, made 57 starts (second in school history)

– Turns 24 in August

– Played left tackle all 2023 season, first four games of 2022 came at left guard before moving to right tackle for majority of the remainder of the year

– Career: 2,393 snaps at left tackle, 1,306 at right tackle, 426 snaps at left guard

– Three-star recruit from Vienna (population 2,912), Georgia, chose GSU over Arizona, UCF, vs Mississippi State

– Participated in shot put in high school

Tape Breakdown

Travis Glover slimmed down in the pre-draft process, listed at 338 pounds on his team site, to tip the scales at 317 pounds at his recent Pro Day. Still, he’s a mountain of a man with tree trunks for legs and excellent length. He’s strong, too, and able to seal and wash defenders down in the run game. That’s when he flashes as an elite-looking prospect, playing to his best traits.

While there’s concerns in pass protection, he utilizes his length well to make it hard to get around him, not dissimilar to Amarius Mims from Georgia. And his grip strength is excellent, able to lock on and win when he displays proper technique. He flashed good reps in the team’s 2023 game against LSU. Examples.

But Glover is all over the place technically. While he works hard to shoot his hands and stay in the fight, his initial punch is far too wide and misses its intended target way too often. Some clips of that.

Glover lacks the foot speed to make me feel confident he can stick at left tackle at the next level. And he displays too much forward body lean in the run and pass game. He also struggles to redirect in pass pro against inside rushes. Examples of everything mentioned above in these clips.

Conclusion

Overall, Glover has highs and lows in his game. He’s competitive and flashed against good competition and had a solid pre-draft process. But his game is messy and it’s not for a lack of experience. He has 57 career starts. While he’s logged far more snaps at tackle than guard, he’s going to have to kick inside. And even then, he needs to refine his technique, play with lower pad level, and improve the accuracy of his punch to be able to succeed.

Pittsburgh’s shown plenty of interest in Glover and should be a late-round candidate on the radar. But I don’t see enough consistency here for me to feel great about his NFL prospects, even if he’ll have his moments. My NFL comp is Julie’n Davenport, who did stick at tackle and flashed a bit. This would be Glover’s ceiling.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.1 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (6th/7th Round)

Games Watched: vs North Carolina (2022), vs Georgia Southern (2023), at LSU (2023), vs Appalachian State (2023)