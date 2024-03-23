2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Miami OG Javion Cohen

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Miami OG Javion Cohen.

#74 JAVION COHEN/OG MIAMI – 6043, 324 pounds (Redshirt Junior)

Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Javion Cohen 6043/243 9 7/8″ 34″ 80 1/2″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 8’8″ 26.5″ 22

THE GOOD

– Play strength is evident on tape

– Uses hands well

– High motor

– Moves well into the second level

– Good counters against pass rush moves

– Long arms help him keep defenders at bay

THE BAD

– Plays off-balance at times

– Can be overactive with his initial punch

– Doesn’t recover well when beaten

– Lower half can get stiff

BIO

– 2023 All-ACC honorable mention

– 36 starts since 2021 at Alabama and Miami

– Spent one month at a mental health facility in Massachusetts while at Alabama

– Four-star recruit in 2019 class

– Missed one game due to injury in 2021

– Transferred to Miami ahead of 2023 season

– Two-year starter for Alabama in 2021 and 2022

– Worked under Steelers assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams at Senior Bowl

TAPE BREAKDOWN

There’s a lot to like about Cohen’s game, especially the power he can generate from his hands. When he connects with his initial punch and gains control, he’s hard to beat. In this clip against Florida State, he’s able to get control of Fabian Lovett and not let him use his long arms to make a play, getting control and driving him to the ground.

For the most part, Cohen showed he’s good at identifying blitzes and keeping his head on a swivel, but there are momentary lapses. Here, he doesn’t account for the blitzing linebacker and instead doubles Braden Fiske, leading to a sack.

Those are the types of plays that Cohen will have to eliminate at the next level. Cohen has a tendency to play too upright, but sometimes, he can still win his assignment due to his play strength. Here, he gets stood up a little bit by Fiske, but due to his wide base and strong hands, he is still able to keep the hole open for a big run.

Usually, though, it ends up hurting more than it helps Cohen. Later in the game, also against Fiske, Cohen gets off-balance trying to punch, and Fiske is able to easily get by him.

On a screen play against North Carolina, Cohen gets too aggressive with his initial punch again, causing him to stumble and miss the lead block, which allows Ced Gray to blow the play up in the backfield.

It’s a fixable flaw, and Cohen said that Steelers assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams helped him fix his stance at the Senior Bowl, which could hopefully prevent him from getting off balance and playing too upright.

A big reason for it is because Cohen can get so active with his initial punch, that if he misses, it knocks him out of the play. Another example against UNC where he whiffs on the punch and allows his defender to easily beat him in the backfield.

One thing Cohen does do well is block out in space. He’s a solid mover for his size, and here he gets a nice duo block with center Matt Lee to help create the whole before jumping out and forcing the linebacker to stumble to create a big play.

Cohen does use his hands well, and he does a good job using independent hands to defend counters. Against Texas A&M, he’s able to maintain his base, help create a clean pocket, and adjust against a counter attempt.

CONCLUSION

Cohen’s experience working with some really talented offensive lines at Alabama and Miami and being a key cog for both teams is certainly noteworthy. There’s a lot to like about his power and movement in space. But in the NFL, his issues playing off-balance will be more of a problem if he continues to get over-eager with his initial punch, and it’s going to cause him to get beat more often than not.

I think he could develop into a decent starter in the right offensive line room, though, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a team intrigued by his solid hand usage, power, and length on the interior to take a chance on him in the middle rounds.

Cohen is an impressive person off the field as well, and high-character individuals like him are never bad to have in the locker room. There’s still a bit to work on on the field for him to become a starting offensive lineman, but the potential is certainly there.

Projection: Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 – Rotational Player (4th Rounder)

Games Watched: at Florida State 2023, vs North Carolina 2023, at UNC 2023