2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis.

#22 ISAIAH DAVIS/RB SOUTH DAKOTA STATE – 6021, 234 POUNDS (SENIOR)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Isaiah Davis 6002/218 10 1/4″ 31 1/8″ 74 7/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.57 1.58 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’11” 34,5 inches 23 reps

THE GOOD

– Very powerful runner; consistently churns out extra yardage

– Underrated foot quickness; plays with light feet and suddenness in space

– Understands how to navigate traffic well; good blend of short-area quickness and power

– Impressive pass blocker; plays with good base, feet and lower-body explosion

– Incredibly productive football player; super consistent from game-to-game perspective

– Sure hands in the passing game; consistently catches outside of his frame

– Gets to top speed quickly; acceleration is a major strength

THE BAD

– Only average straight-line speed; won’t hit many home runs

– Scheme-specific runner; won’t work the edges much

– Lack of proven production in the passing game; not much volume or upside

– Seeks contact too often as a runner

– Some durability issues; chronic ankle injuries

BIO

– Started 36 games during his South Dakota State career

– Ended 2023 season with 1,578 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns and 23 receptions for 199 yards and another score

– Finished his Jackrabbits career with 4.548 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns; also hauled in 53 receptions for 487 yards and another score

– Team captain during 2023 season

– Attended Joplin High School in Missouri

– Selected as Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior

– Unranked recruit coming out of high school

– Participated in 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Among a less-than-stellar 2024 running back class, Isaiah Davis is a player who has been on NFL radars for a couple of years. He made an impact the minute he got to South Dakota State, providing a dynamic complement to go along with former star Pierre Strong Jr. Davis is categorized as a physical downhill runner with a ton of power.

While that’s true, it severely undersells Davis’ foot quickness. When navigating traffic he shows great footwork to manipulate space and create some chunk plays. Davis is patient, shows tremendous feel to navigate and is decisive when needed.

Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State For a bigger back, Davis has some really light feet. He’s explosive out of his jump cut and understands how to navigate space accordingly. pic.twitter.com/4Ttvxqw493 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 19, 2024

On this run, you can see Davis’ foot quickness again. Not only does he evaluate traffic well, he also makes a defensive back look silly in space. For a running back who played well over 220 pounds the majority of his career, that ability to maneuver in space is pretty impressive. He’s able to create extra yardage with his power and feet.

Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State Check out the sick cut at the end. Davis has really nimble feet for a bigger back. Impressive combination of quickness and power to sort through traffic, pic.twitter.com/AeKxlzv6LI — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 19, 2024

Of course, Davis is also powerful and can really fall back on his effort and physicality. He’s a tough guy to corral once he gets his momentum going. Davis breaks a ton of arm tackles in the process.

Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State When he gets moving, Davis is a runaway freight train. Very powerful, works through contact. Routinely churns out hidden yardage. pic.twitter.com/7ydSgdoZAK — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 19, 2024

While Davis isn’t the most dynamic straight-line athlete, he can create big plays at times. He hit a lot of home runs while in Brookings. Davis does a nice job of getting up to top speed pretty quickly.

Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State Davis doesn’t have big time long speed but he has enough juice to create some explosives. Here he finds an easy crease and goes for six. pic.twitter.com/RPHxZcfSY1 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 19, 2024

In the passing game, Davis was used almost specifically as a check-down option. On this play, the Jackrabbits hit Davis on a swing and he’s able to showcase his physicality and explosiveness after the catch. He will never be dynamic as a pass receiver, but Davis certainly has enough to contribute occasionally in that department.

Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State Davis is more of a check down option in the passing game but he has shown the ability to create some big plays after the catch. He’s a strong runner who can easily work out of arm tackles. pic.twitter.com/YlNrUBAugb — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 19, 2024

Davis’ biggest potential in the passing game is as a blocker. He is a very strong player with an impressive lower half. Davis consistently squares up as a blocker, keeps a strong base and runs his feet on contact. There is an argument that he is the best running back in the class in this department.

Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State Running backs who can block>>>> Davis is one of the better pass protectors in the class. Plays with a great base, very strong lower body. Consistently stays square and runs feet on contact. pic.twitter.com/8fHvUBGytY — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 19, 2024

The biggest knock on Davis’ game is going to be his modest athleticism. There are some limitations to his game overall. Davis has just modest speed, lacking the ability to consistently make big plays. The upside seems as an early-down runner who could potentially be a part of a platoon, Davis lacking the ability to create big plays and impact the game as a pass catcher,

CONCLUSION

Davis is an ideal early-down runner at the next level. He brings an impressive blend of power and short-area quickness. While there may not be anything overly dynamic about Davis, he consistently churns out extra yardage with both his foot speed and power. Add plus-pass blocking upside and you have a strong member of a committee at the next level,

Projection: Early-Mid Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: vs Montana State (2023), vs Illinois State (2023), vs Villanova (2023), vs UNI (2023)