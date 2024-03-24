2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis

Posted on
Isaiah Davis

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis.

#22 ISAIAH DAVIS/RB SOUTH DAKOTA STATE – 6021, 234 POUNDS (SENIOR)

NFL Combine 

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Isaiah Davis 6002/218 10 1/4″ 31 1/8″ 74 7/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.57 1.58 N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’11” 34,5 inches 23 reps

THE GOOD

– Very powerful runner; consistently churns out extra yardage
– Underrated foot quickness; plays with light feet and suddenness in space
– Understands how to navigate traffic well; good blend of short-area quickness and power
– Impressive pass blocker; plays with good base, feet and lower-body explosion
– Incredibly productive football player; super consistent from game-to-game perspective
– Sure hands in the passing game; consistently catches outside of his frame
– Gets to top speed quickly; acceleration is a major strength 

THE BAD

– Only average straight-line speed; won’t hit many home runs
– Scheme-specific runner; won’t work the edges much
– Lack of proven production in the passing game; not much volume or upside
– Seeks contact too often as a runner
– Some durability issues; chronic ankle injuries 

BIO

– Started 36 games during his South Dakota State career
– Ended 2023 season with 1,578 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns and 23 receptions for 199 yards and another score
– Finished his Jackrabbits career with 4.548 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns; also hauled in 53 receptions for 487 yards and another score
– Team captain during 2023 season
– Attended Joplin High School in Missouri
– Selected as Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior
– Unranked recruit coming out of high school
– Participated in 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl 

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Among a less-than-stellar 2024 running back class, Isaiah Davis is a player who has been on NFL radars for a couple of years. He made an impact the minute he got to South Dakota State, providing a dynamic complement to go along with former star Pierre Strong Jr. Davis is categorized as a physical downhill runner with a ton of power.

While that’s true, it severely undersells Davis’ foot quickness. When navigating traffic he shows great footwork to manipulate space and create some chunk plays. Davis is patient, shows tremendous feel to navigate and is decisive when needed. 

On this run, you can see Davis’ foot quickness again. Not only does he evaluate traffic well, he also makes a defensive back look silly in space. For a running back who played well over 220 pounds the majority of his career, that ability to maneuver in space is pretty impressive. He’s able to create extra yardage with his power and feet. 

Of course, Davis is also powerful and can really fall back on his effort and physicality. He’s a tough guy to corral once he gets his momentum going. Davis breaks a ton of arm tackles in the process. 

While Davis isn’t the most dynamic straight-line athlete, he can create big plays at times. He hit a lot of home runs while in Brookings. Davis does a nice job of getting up to top speed pretty quickly. 

In the passing game, Davis was used almost specifically as a check-down option. On this play, the Jackrabbits hit Davis on a swing and he’s able to showcase his physicality and explosiveness after the catch. He will never be dynamic as a pass receiver, but Davis certainly has enough to contribute occasionally in that department. 

Davis’ biggest potential in the passing game is as a blocker. He is a very strong player with an impressive lower half. Davis consistently squares up as a blocker, keeps a strong base and runs his feet on contact. There is an argument that he is the best running back in the class in this department. 

The biggest knock on Davis’ game is going to be his modest athleticism. There are some limitations to his game overall. Davis has just modest speed, lacking the ability to consistently make big plays. The upside seems as an early-down runner who could potentially be a part of a platoon, Davis lacking the ability to create big plays and impact the game as a pass catcher, 

CONCLUSION

Davis is an ideal early-down runner at the next level. He brings an impressive blend of power and short-area quickness. While there may not be anything overly dynamic about Davis, he consistently churns out extra yardage with both his foot speed and power. Add plus-pass blocking upside and you have a strong member of a committee at the next level, 

Projection: Early-Mid Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)
Games Watched: vs Montana State (2023), vs Illinois State (2023), vs Villanova (2023), vs UNI (2023)

 

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson WR Brenden Rice
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. DL Jaden Crumdey CB Andru Phillips WR Tahj Washington
CB Josh Newton DB Johnny Dixon RB Braelon Allen S Josh Proctor
WR Luke McCaffrey OT Walter Rouse RB Marshawn Lloyd OL Nathan Thomas
S Cole Bishop DB Jaylin Simpson OT Caedan Wallace CB Shon Stephens
CB Decamerion Richardson EDGE Dallas Turner WR Jamari Thrash RB Trey Benson
TE Trey Knox LB Darius Muasau OL Dominick Puni QB Michael Penix Jr.
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio DL Khristian Boyd QB Carter Bradley LB Marist Lifau
C Will Putnam OT Travis Glover OG Javion Cohen C Nick Samac
DL Brandon Dorlus
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top