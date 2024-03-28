2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Southern Miss RB Frank Gore Jr.

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Southern Miss RB Frank Gore Jr.

#3 Frank Gore Jr./RB Southern Miss – 5075, 201 pounds (Junior)

Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Frank Gore Jr. 5075/201 8 1/4″ 29 5/8″ 70 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.58 N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’3″ 29″ 18

*Pro Day numbers

The Good

– Has shown a really solid ability in making defenders miss in open space with side and back cuts

– Brings that physicality as a runner to keep legs turning through contact despite being well below average size

– Is able to keep a sustainable top speed during and after making a defender miss, which allows him extra space to break free

– Solid hands as a receiver out of the backfield

– Able to be used in a multitude of different gadget ways with wildcat runs and passes if a team decides to implement that

– Keeps his base centered throughout the play, which allows his instant cuts and toughness to bring down

– Solid history of production that teams will gravitate towards, having nearly 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns his last two seasons

The Bad

– Really bad measurable testing numbers being in the 9th percentile for height, 12th percentile for bench press, and 33rd percentile for weight

– Looks uninterested as a blocker by doing the bare minimum

– Speed is average at best, which will limit his home run ability when playing against better athletes in the NFL

– Six fumbles in the last two seasons start to raise concerns

– A handful of production comes from the wildcat, which is hardly used in the NFL

– Mediocre burst, which allows time for the defensive line to break through and tackle him before a large gain

Bio

– 22 years old (March 13th, 2002)

– 47 games played for Southern Miss from 2020 to 2023

– 834 offensive touches, 4,714 scrimmage yards, 30 scrimmage touchdowns, and 5.3 yards per carry. While also throwing 17 completions on 35 attempts for 368 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception in his college career

– 258 offensive touches, 1,352 scrimmage yards, 13 scrimmage touchdowns, and 4.9 yards per carry in 2023

– 2023 foot injury vs Tulane that forced him into a boot

– Three-star RB in his 2020 high school class from Miami, FL

– Son of former All-Pro RB Frank Gore, who played in the NFL from 2005 to 2020, racking up 19,985 scrimmage yards and 99 offensive touchdowns with the 49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills, and Jets

– 2022 LendingTree Bowl MVP, where he ran for 329 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries while also throwing two completions for 19 yards and a touchdown, also named 2024 Shrine Bowl MVP

– Originally committed to FAU in June of 2019 before de-committing in December, just a day before committing to Southern Miss

– Played quarterback and running back in high school

Tape Breakdown

Frank Gore Jr. shows real reliability in the receiving game with solid hands and natural instincts to turn and run upfield. Here, the situation is fourth and long, where Gore has a check and release to the flat. The quarterback rolls out before pitching it to Gore at the last second before going down. Gore proceeds to make one defender miss with a side cut and throws another two off with his power while spinning. Gore gains a few more yards before running out of stamina and going down. This kind of relentlessness to keep your legs turning despite three defenders being draped on you is insanely impressive. Plays like this will entice teams to draft Gore as their power back for plays like this on the goal line or short-yardage situations.

Despite the wildcat not being used predominantly in the NFL, Gore shows a great ability to be used in that role if a team decides to implement it. He may have very unusual throwing mechanics, but his resume speaks for itself, throwing 17 completions for over 350 yards and seven touchdowns. A team can bring him out in the wildcat like the Titans have used Derrick Henry in the past and get some easy touchdowns. This is about a 26-yard throw as well, instead of Henry’s goal-line jump passes.

This is the only clip of Gore’s fumble against Troy that I could find but it is really just inexcusable. Granted, the situation is not good with them being down 11 with it also being third and long. However, Gore receives the screen pass, potentially setting up a fourth-down situation where they could decide to go for it and impulsively pitch it back to the quarterback who is not expecting it. This allows Troy to return the ball the other way for a touchdown. Spotting the team six points regardless is never acceptable as a running back, especially when it takes you down three scores instead of two. For a player that has struggled with ball security, having six fumbles in the last two years, plays like this that are just a lapse in judgment are unacceptable.

Gore definitely has a lot of success with his own ability but it’s hard to ignore the consistent big plays that come when the defense is playing the pass over the run. A lot of Gore’s big plays come on third or fourth down with a lot of yardage to go for a new set of downs. The defense is typically playing the pass in these situations as it is what most teams do. However, Southern Miss decides to give Gore the ball in a lot of these situations which catches the defense off guard and allows a long run. In this play, Gore has a massive hole thanks to his offensive line and isn’t touched until after he gets the first. He was able to make one defender miss on this play using the defender’s leverage against him. Although, besides that, the rest of the credit should go to the run-blocking and play call that caught them off-guard.

If Gore is able to add this type of running game to an NFL offense, he will probably be selected higher than he should be. Everything about this clip is impressive, but primarily making the defender miss behind the line of scrimmage, who won his rep instantly. After throwing off the first defender, he is able to run straight through the next one who got off his block. Gore proceeds to make three more defenders miss with a mixture of jukes and power on his way to a large gain.

Conclusion

Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. looks to make an NFL roster late in this year’s draft as a role-specific player. This is a guy who I really do question speed and burst wise which doesn’t help that we do not have his testing numbers for those aspects. The only testing numbers we do have do not favor Gore. Falling in the 9th percentile for height, 12th percentile for bench press, and 33rd percentile for weight. Despite the unimpressive size and bench numbers, Gore continues to show that power is the root of his game time and time again. From natural instincts as a runner, he is able to keep his base centered throughout the play, which allows his instant cuts and toughness to bring down. He has also flashed his ability as a receiver multiple times without showing a single drop on the film I reviewed.

I think the testing numbers, playing for a Sun Belt team, ball security issues, and speed concerns all play against him and make him more of a concern for teams. He most likely could have capitalized on his 2022 season and transferred to a better school but decided to stick it out with Southern Miss, which may have hurt his stock. He shows more times than not a real lack of care for blocking which teams will not like.

I think Gore’s ceiling is a rotational running back who can average 500 to 700 yards a year with a few scores as well. For his floor, this is a guy who can add value for a few years in situational areas as well as being a special teamer. For a guy with so many concerns but also a handful of positives, I think the 6th to 7th round projection is a fair assessment.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth/Seventh Round)

Games Watched: South Alabama (2023), Troy (2023), Texas State (2023), Rice (2022)