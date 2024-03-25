2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Mississippi EDGE Cedric Johnson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on the Mississippi EDGE Cedric Johnson.

#2 CEDRIC JOHNSON, EDGE, MISSISSIPPI (SR) — 6030, 260 lbs.

Combine

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Cedric Johnson 6030/260 9 5/8″ 33 1/2″ 79 3/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.63 1.61 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’2″ 38″ 25

The Good

— Good size and length

— Nice explosion numbers (broad, vertical) in testing

— Good play strength and looks the part

— Power rusher with good pad level and leverage

— Has some experience dropping into zone coverage

— Can set the edge and constrict running lanes

— Strength to stack and shed blockers

— Solid tackler

The Bad

— No bend or ankle flexion to turn the corner

— Hand usage is inconsistent and will lead with his shoulder

— Leaves chest open for the blocker to lock onto him

— Marginal getting off blocks

— Timing and awareness of when to shed blocks is poor

— Marginal reading the mesh point/chases the fake

— Motor is adequate; doesn’t look like he plays at full speed

— Minimal physicality to his tackles

Bio

— Career: 111 tackles, 56 solo, 22 TFL, 19 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 FR, 2 FF

— 2023: 40 tackles, 17 solo, 6.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 FF

— 46 games, 29 starts

— Four-year letterman

— Senior Bowl participant

— 2022 Bruce Feldman’s Top-50 Freaks List

— Majored in multi-disciplinary studies

— Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner – Ole Miss upperclassman defensive player who embodies the spirit of Mullins – courage, leadership, perseverance, and determination

— Birthday 9/6/2002 (21)

Tape Breakdown

Cedric Johnson has good size, length and strength. He played on the edge for Ole Miss, lining up on both sides of the defensive line in three- and four-point stances as well as on his feet.

As a pass rusher, he has good burst upfield to engage the tackle. As a power rusher, he has heavy hands leading to a good punch and uses good pad level and leverage to drive the blocker into the pocket. He will use a bull rush or long arm/stab with solid effectiveness. On speed rushes, he will use chops and swipes to knock down the hands of the blocker to assist getting to the edge. The use of a dip and rip inside showed some promise. He was used as the looper on stunts and has good burst with a clean lane.

Using his strength to collapse the pocket.

The sacks I saw were not quality per se. This was probably his best of the games watched.

On some plays Johnson was asked to drop into coverage and showed solid agility to drop into the curl and flat zones and mirror a running back into the flat. On screens, he showed solid mental processing and pursuit of the ball.

As a run defender, he has good play strength and pad level and is solid setting the edge or holding the point of attack. He has the strength to stack and shed defenders. From the backside, he has solid burst and acceleration to chase from behind. When taking on pulling defenders he uses good pad level and is solid at constricting running lanes. Overall, he is a solid tackler and takes down runners he gets his hands on.

He has the strength to manage the point of attack.

As a pass rusher, Johnson’s hand usage is marginal overall and very inconsistent. On some plays he will lead with his shoulder and on others he leaves his chest open. Once a blocker got into his chest, he was poor getting those hands off him. When speed rushing, he has adequate bend and poor ankle flexion leaving him unable to flatten to the quarterback.

Bend and flexibility are not a part of his game.

As a run defender, Johnson has marginal timing and efficacy when shedding blocks, missing on tackle opportunities in his gaps. When reading the mesh, his mental processing was marginal, often chasing the fake. His balance is marginal once he gets off blocks, Johnson needing to gather himself before trying to make a play. Overall, his motor is adequate, looking like he is never moving at full speed. There is minimal physicality to his tackles, lacking the pop you’d expect from a man his size.

Poor reading of the mesh point had him out of position.

On this play, the ball will go right by his left shoulder in a small hole and he is late to get off the block.

Conclusion

Overall, Johnson has good size, length and play strength. As a pass rusher, he is best as a power rusher using good burst, pad level and hand placement to move the pocket. He flashes a dip-and-rip move along with solid chops and swipes. He also displayed the ability to zone drop in coverage. Against the run, he is solid setting the edge and chasing from the backside. He has the strength and ability to shed blockers, can constrict running lanes and is a solid tackler.

Areas to improve include consistent hand usage, getting the blockers hands off him and developing his pass-rush plan. Speeding up the process of shedding blocks, improving his mental processing of the mesh point, and turning up the motor will help him going forward.

Visually, he looks the part, and he has good play strength for playing on the edge. His pass-rush plan is limited due to being too tight rounding the corner. There is the ability there to shed blocks and make more plays. Additionally, the athleticism he showed in his testing doesn’t match what is on film. Steelers edge players all have a non-stop motor and Johnson does not have that. He may be better off as a strongside defensive end in an even front rather than as an outside linebacker position in an odd front.

For a comp, I’ll give you Jeffrey Gunter. They both have similar testing numbers with athleticism and strength who needed to improve on technique and awareness.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 End of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – At Alabama, Vs LSU, Vs Auburn, vs Vanderbilt, At Georgia