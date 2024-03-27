2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs.

#23 CURTIS JACOBS, LB, PENN STATE– (R-JUNIOR) 6010, 241 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Curtis Jacobs 6010, 241 10 1/4″ 31 1/2″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.58 1.59 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’4″ 35″ 18

THE GOOD

— Has the size, strength, and athleticism for the position

— Seasoned defender, having manned the starting lineup for several seasons

— Has the play speed to track down ball carriers toward the sideline

— Can stack and shed blockers to make the tackle in the gap

— Will navigate through traffic near the line of scrimmage to the ball

— Effective blitzer on stunts, shooting gaps into the pocket

— Capable of dropping into zone coverage and running with tight ends

— Has split out into the slot as a dime backer when called upon

— Does a good job finding the football as a pass rusher or coverage defender

THE BAD

— Doesn’t always play to his listed size

— Will get engulfed by bigger offensive linemen on blocks

— Will over-pursue at times and get out of position on tackle attempts

— Can work on his angles of pursuit to the football

— Can remain on blocks too long as ball carrier reaches the second level

— Doesn’t show that enforcer demeanor as a tackler on tape

— Instincts appear to be a tad slow when it comes to making adjustments in the open field

— Doesn’t possess much of a pass rush repertoire on blitzes

— Can get lost in coverage at times

BIO

— Redshirt Junior prospect from Glen Burnie, MD

— Born February 18, 2002 (age 22)

— Cousin, Andre Levrone, played football at Virginia and for the Carolina Panthers

— Volunteers at his mother’s summer camp for underprivileged kids in his neighborhood

— Played wide receiver and defensive back at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland

— 2020 Under Armour All-America Game invite, four-star recruit according to Rivals

— Also played basketball in high school

— Appeared in eight games in 2020 and made nine tackles (six solo), one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup

— Appeared in 12 games, making 11 starts in 2021, and made 61 tackles (39 solo), seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception

— Started 12 games in 2022 and made 52 tackles (29 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, two pass breakups, and an interception returned for a touchdown

— Started 12 games in 2023 and made 50 total tackles (31 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries

— Telecommunications major

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Curtis Jacobs starred on the gridiron growing up in the Baltimore area, flashing as a wide receiver and defensive back in college, but his frame led to him being recruited to play linebacker at the next level. The move to off-ball linebacker proved to be a good one for Jacobs, who made quite the impact for the Nittany Lions in his four seasons at Penn State, becoming a staple in the starting lineup in just his second season while consistently making plays behind the line of scrimmage as a run-and-chase defender.

When you pop in the tape on Jacobs, you see a player with the athleticism of a former skill position player, the speed and burst to run sideline to sideline in pursuit of the ball. Check out this rep against Ohio State, where Jacobs reads the screen pass to the tight end in the flat and quickly rallies to the ball, making the tackle as he escorts the ball carrier out of bounds.

When it comes to playmaking, Jacobs does have a nose for the football as a blitzer. He does a good job locating the football and making a move to knock it free if given the chance to create a splash play for the defense. A good play that paints this picture is this rep below against the Buckeyes from this past season as Jacobs rushes the passer after operating as a QB spy, knocking the ball out of his hands as Jacobs recovers the ball and takes it back to the house for the score.

As mentioned, Jacobs is a capable blitzer who has gotten to the quarterback 9.5 times in the past three seasons. He does a good job shooting gaps and wrapping around blockers on stunts. Watch Jacobs work through the block by the running back on this rep against Michigan State, getting into the backfield to wrap up the quarterback and drag him down for the sack.

Jacobs does well as a defender in the run game, having the capability to deconstruct blocks and make plays on the football. Watch below a couple of clips of Jacobs stacking and shedding blockers against the run, with the first clip of Jacobs shedding the block by WR Roman Wilson on the edge to make the tackle on the jet sweep man. The second clip shows Jacobs shedding the block of the left tackle from Ohio State, showcasing that he can handle blocks by bigger players as he works through traffic to get in on the stop.

Still, Jacobs can get overwhelmed at times by sheer size and power as a run defender. Watch this next clip against the same blocker for the Buckeyes, who climbs to the second level and catches Jacobs unaware of the incoming block, driving him back and planting him into the turf for the big pancake block.

Jacobs also can miss his fair share of tackle attempts when he doesn’t have a good angle of pursuit. Check out this clip against the Wolverines, where Jacobs attempts to work around the block after splitting out on the bunch formation, attempting to wrap around the block. However, he is unable to move his feet quick enough as he attempts to loop around rather than work laterally to the football, resulting in the missed tackle attempt.

Jacobs can also be a mixed bag when it comes to coverage, as he does well when the ball is behind him but tends to struggle when he has to think and process quickly. Here’s an example where Jacobs blanks as he has zone responsibility on the tight end running up the seam, committing right away to the back running toward the flat while the corner at the bottom of the screen is playing more of a Cover 2 look, resulting in the tight end running free up the seam for the easy reception and the first down into enemy territory.

CONCLUSION

Curtis Jacobs has the measurables and experience you look for in an NFL linebacker, but his instincts give pause to how much should be put on his plate at the next level. He is a capable blitzer and can make plays against the run, but he struggles at times in coverage and making the correct read quick enough to evade or work through blocks as a run defender. He will need to continue to work on the mental processing part of his game to be trusted with every-down role, likely being more of an early-down defender to start his career while contributing heavily on special teams.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Jacobs, Monty Rice came to mind as another quality college linebacker coming out of Georgia who shares similar measurables and athleticism, but his on-field play speed, as well as his mental processing at the next level, have made him more of a special teams contributor/package player than a regular contributor on defense. Jacobs could develop into that type of player as he first started playing linebacker in college, but his mental acumen must become sharper to be relied on in a heavy capacity on Sundays.

The Steelers have their starting linebackers locked up with Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts, as well as Cole Holcomb returning from injury, but they could use more depth to go along with Mark Robinson. Jacobs could be had with one of their Day Three selections, taking the Baltimore native and dressing him in Black and Gold.

Projection: Mid-To-Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: vs Michigan (2023), at Ohio State (2023) at Michigan State (2023)