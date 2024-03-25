2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Troy EDGE Javon Solomon

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Troy EDGE Javon Solomon.

#6 JAVON SOLOMON, EDGE, TROY– (R-SENIOR) 6010, 246 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Javon Solomon 6010, 246 10 3/4″ 33 7/8″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.72 1.66 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’11” 37″ 23

THE GOOD

— Strong, filled out frame for his size

— Explosive coming off the edge with unrelenting pursuit

— Can change directions quickly, adjusting his rush or pursuit of the ball carrier

— Has a vast array of pass-rush moves to get to the quarterback

— Possesses the speed, bend, and acceleration to run the arc of the pocket

— Seems to gain speed as builds his rush, flying in on a collision course with the QB

— Can convert speed to power with the long arm/bull rush, getting under blockers

— Size aids his ability to play with leverage against bigger offensive tackles

— Has the cross chop, two-hand swipe, ghost, inside swim, dip/rip, and push/pull all in his toolbox

— Possesses fast, violent hands to knock down blockers’ arms to evade blocks

— Has the strength to hold his gap and set the edge

— Does a good job reading blocks to avoid getting reach blocked/sealed off in the run game

— Long arms/big hands help make up for lack of ideal height

— Played out of position as a base defensive end at times and still produced

— Played on both sides on the ball in a standup position as well as with his hand in the dirt

— Is able to go to his counter move quickly when initial rush fails

THE BAD

— Lacks the ideal long frame as an edge rusher

— Most of his production came against non-Power 5 competition

— Can see his impact lessen when dealing with sheer size and strength

— Will struggle disengaging from long-armed tackles who win with first contact on him

— Can stand to do a better job getting up field quicker at the start of his rush

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Tallahassee, Fla.

— Born Jan. 17, 2001 (age 23)

— Zero-star recruit according to Rivals

— Favorite pre-game song is Headlines by Drake

— Says Von Miller is the player he looks up to the most as a role model on and off the field

— Earned all-conference honors in high school at defensive end, also wrestled for Godby H.S.

— Played in three games in 2019 before redshirting, recorded four total tackles and a tackle for loss

— Stepped into a rotational role in 2020 and recorded 30 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection

— Broke out in 2021 as a starter, notching 50 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and a pass deflection

— Started every game in 2022 and notched 44 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and six quarterback hurries

— Returned to star form in 2023, posting 55 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 48 pressures

— Criminal justice major

— Two-time first-team All-Sun Belt (2021, 2023), third-team All-Sun Belt (2022)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Javon Solomon is a self-made man who hasn’t been given much in life but has made the most of every opportunity that’s presented itself to him. He was lightly recruited coming out of high school in Florida and committed to Troy where he spent his first few seasons in a rotational role. However, he fully broke out in 2021 and followed that up with a dominant performance in 2023, finishing his college career with 33 sacks after developing into one of the best and most productive pass rushers in the country.

When you pop in the tape on Solomon, you see an edge rusher who is slightly undersized by NFL standards, lacking ideal height for the position. However, he makes up for it by being a fierce pass rusher, possessing a deep toolbox of pass-rush moves coupled with great arm length and hand size to defeat blocks as well as a dense, strong physical frame. Watch below a few clips of Solomon utilizing his well-varied pass-rush repertoire, using a long arm with a cross chop in the first two clips to get to the quarterback. The third clip shows Solomon winning with pure speed around the edge, bending the corner to finish at the quarterback.

Solomon is an explosive athlete coming off the edge, having the hip mobility and strength as well as the burst and acceleration to flatten the corner into the pocket on his speed rush. Watch the clips below of Solomon bending the edge. Fighting around the tackle to finish in the pocket, he dips and rips under the tackle in both clips to get the sack.

When speed doesn’t work, Solomon can counter with power and work back inside across the tackle’s face. Watch this rep where Solomon lines up as a base defensive end and starts his rush attempting to get the corner, but then counters with a long arm to the tackle’s chest to forklift him backward. Swimming though his inside shoulder, he finishes at the quarterback for the sack.

As mentioned earlier, Solomon has vast array of pass-rush moves to change things up and keep offensive tackles on their toes. Watch in this first clip as Solomon uses the cross-chop move to clear the block by the right tackle, getting into the pocket to force the quarterback to throw hot, resulting in an incomplete pass. In the second clip, we see Solomon utilize the two-hand swipe move against the right tackle, again forcing an errant pass. The next play in that same clip again shows Solomon winning around the corner with speed and a good dip/rip through the left tackle’s outside shoulder, hitting the quarterback as he throws to force the incomplete pass.

CONCLUSION

Javon Solomon is a well-versed pass rusher who also has the play strength and leverage to hold his own as a run defender, having the hip strength and leverage to get underneath tackles and make plays against the run. His size will be an issue at times against longer, stronger blockers who get first contact on him and look to control him at arm’s length. But Solomon has the arm length himself to make up for a lot of disadvantages of being a tad shorter for a pass rusher while also possessing the finesse to defeat blocks before linemen have a chance to put a hand on him coming off the edge.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Solomon, James Houston of the Lions comes to mind as a player with near identical size (6-0, 244) as an undersized pass rusher who also possesses a vast array of pass-rush moves to the get after the quarterback. Houston went in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and posted eight sacks in 12 games as a rookie rotational pass rusher, but he suffered a fractured ankle last season, which sent him to IR. Houston also has freaky arm length for his size (34 1/4″) much like Solomon, aiding in his ability to defeat blocks and win the edge consistently.

Solomon will likely go on Day 3 of the draft in April, but his skill set and potential to contribute right away should make him go much earlier than that. Someone may get a good value in a guy who can contribute right away as a rotational pass rusher and potentially become a starter down the road. Pittsburgh is pretty well stocked at EDGE with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig, but selecting Solomon in the fourth round would give Pittsburgh a fierce duo coming off the bench to supplement its star pass rushers.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 8.0 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (3rd Round)

Games Watched: at Kansas State (2023), vs Appalachian State (2023), vs Western Kentucky (2023)