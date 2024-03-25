2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith

Posted on
Ainias Smith

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report Texas A&M Ainias Smith.

#0 AINIAS SMITH/WR TEXAS A&M – 5-9, 190 POUNDS. (Grad. Student)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Ainias Smith 5093/190 8 1/2″ 29″ 70 1/2″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A 21

THE GOOD

– Great explosiveness out of his breaks
– Quick feet and loose hips to change direction in a hurry
– Shows a lot of snap and misdirect at the top of routes
– Accelerates quickly when he has the ball in his hands
– Able to disguise his route with smooth pacing and fluidity
– High-level vision and awareness when he has the ball
– Very good at obtaining yards after the catch due to his slipperiness and strength
– Difficult to bring down upon first contact and breaks tackles consistently
– Concentration and ball skills are high-level; rarely drops a pass
– Able to go up and make tough, contested catches over bigger guys
– Really good play strength for a guy his size
– Excellent speed, twitchiness, and vision as a punt & kick returner
– Can be utilized as a running back because of his traits (strength, elusiveness, vision)

THE BAD

– His size and athletic limitations make him scheme-specific to slot receiver
– Doesn’t create as much separation on his routes for a guy with such fast feet
– Catch radius window is limited with lack of height and wingspan
– Bigger defensive backs can disrupt contested catches
– Struggles against press coverage to create separation
– Can drift on routes at times
– Knocked off his spot which slows him down during the route
– Didn’t look like he had the same long speed or burst in 2023 due to leg injury from 2022

BIO

Born 5/31/2001 (22 years old)
– 1,281 snaps (70 percent slot, 23 percent boundary)
– 37 career starts
– In 2023, he had 53 catches, 795 yds. (15.0 avg.), 2 TDs, 1 drop, 68 percent reception rate, and a 75 percent slot usage rate
– Ranked 2nd in college football in punt return yds. p/attempt with at least 20 returns
– 36 consecutive games with a reception
– Team captain since 2021
– 2023 first-team All-SEC (All-Purpose/Return Specialist)
– Missed most of the 2022 season with a fracture in his right leg
– Three-star HS recruit in 2019 per 247Sports
– Younger brother of former NFL DB Maurice Smith

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Ainias Smith is a slot receiver out of Texas A&M who, when he has the ball in his hands, is an electric playmaker who aligns all over the formation. He is an experienced and nuanced route-runner who primarily wins with burst and quickness off the line and out of his breaks. He has very natural hands to grab passes away from his body and isn’t afraid to go over the middle of the field. Smith is best working the short-to-intermediate areas of the field on slant routes, shallow crossers, whip routes and other various zone beaters. He’s not a burner down the field, but he has enough speed to keep defenses honest.

He is No. 0 in all of the following clips:

A majority of his touches came from schemed looks or in the intermediate areas. His vision and YAC ability are among the best in this draft class. Seriously, watch the twitchiness and wiggle in him after he catches the ball. Chris Berman would be having a field day with sound bites watching Smith.

He is a dynamic athlete with the football in his hands with the ability to take it the distance on every touch, and is a true home-run threat from any area of the field. It was very evident that he didn’t have the same burst or speed this past season because of his leg injury in 2022, but during the last 4-5 games, you could see it starting to really come back. What he lacks in wingspan and catch radius, he makes up for with vice grips for hands and toughness to combat hand fighting. Concentration among chaos is his hallmark card in regard to high-pointing the ball and yards after catch. Smith is very willing to take a hit and doesn’t shy away from contact. He rarely drops a ball (1 drop this year), and to be honest, it’s surprising at times how well he can snatch the ball out of the air for a guy his size.

Another thing I really like about Smith is his willingness to block with maximum effort for a smaller guy. He will seek out guys to initiate contact and seal defenders well as long as they don’t have a significant size advantage over him. Buckle up that chinstrap for these clips (He is #0 in the first clip and #17 in the second clip):

My favorite thing about Smith, though, is his return ability, where all of his strengths are kicked into high gear. He will be a day-one contributor on special teams with a chance to rank near the top of the NFL in return yards early in his career. He’s extremely explosive and twitchy, can change directions on a dime, anticipates angles very well, and is really hard to bring down. With 585 kick and punt returns in his 5-year career, he has a lot of experience to bring to the table, but he thrives best as a punt returner. He ranked in the top 3 in all of college football in yards per attempt as a punt returner and top 10 as a kick returner.

The concerns and limitations of a slot receiver his size make him limited to a specific role at the NFL level. He doesn’t have the size to beat press coverage, and it shows on film. He lets cornerbacks get physical with him at the line of scrimmage and doesn’t have the strength or technique to fight through them consistently. He especially struggled with bigger defensive backs this past year from teams like Alabama, Auburn, and Miami (FL) where their bigger cornerbacks were physical with him and threw him off his route stem.

CONCLUSION

Smith is a prototypical slot receiver, and he is only limited by his size and technique in dealing with press coverage. He isn’t elite at anything except as a returner, but he has the quickness, YAC ability, and catch-point toughness to contribute in the NFL right away. He will never be the focal point of an offense, but he is a chess piece that can be utilized in many different ways with an inventive offensive coordinator. Concerns remain about medicals checking out (fractured leg in 2022), overall strength, and ability to separate against bigger, tougher defensive backs.

There is a logical comparison to a former Texas A&M player in Christian Kirk, but I also see a lot of traits similar to Skyy Moore in Smith as a route runner, plus the general toughness he displays. Both are players who have clearly defined roles in the NFL but could contribute right away in multiple ways to a team. Smith’s recent injury may give caution to teams and push down his draft stock, but he will probably come in as a return specialist right away to get on the field and work his way toward being a solid contributor to an offense as a slot receiver.

Projection: Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)
Games Watched: at Miami (2023), vs Alabama (2023), vs South Carolina (2021), at LSU (2021)

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson WR Brenden Rice
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. DL Jaden Crumdey CB Andru Phillips WR Tahj Washington
CB Josh Newton DB Johnny Dixon RB Braelon Allen S Josh Proctor
WR Luke McCaffrey OT Walter Rouse RB Marshawn Lloyd OL Nathan Thomas
S Cole Bishop DB Jaylin Simpson OT Caedan Wallace CB Shon Stephens
CB Decamerion Richardson EDGE Dallas Turner WR Jamari Thrash RB Trey Benson
TE Trey Knox LB Darius Muasau OL Dominick Puni QB Michael Penix Jr.
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio DL Khristian Boyd QB Carter Bradley LB Marist Lifau
C Will Putnam OT Travis Glover OG Javion Cohen C Nick Samac
DL Brandon Dorlus RB Ray Davis WR Cornelius Johnson RB Isaiah Davis
C Charles Turner III
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top