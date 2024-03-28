2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan EDGE, Jaylen Harrell.

#32 JAYLEN HARRELL, EDGE, MICHIGAN (SR) — 6036, 250 lbs.

Combine/Pro Day

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jaylen Harrell 6036/250 9 3/4″ 33 1/4″ 81 1/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.68 N/A 4.39 N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’10” 37″ N/A

The Good

— Good size and length

— Starting experience on the National Championship team

— Played in multiple front defense

— Solid spin move rushing the passer

— Has experience in Zone coverage

— Solid mental processing of mesh point

— Attacks pulling blockers

— Good slide to close down the backside cutback lane

— Solid pop as a tackler

The Bad

— Athleticism and explosiveness are marginal

— Hand usage rushing the passer is very limited

— Does not have a pass rush plan

— Can not stress the offensive tackle on up the arc

— Lacks bend around the corner

— Marginal ability to set the edge

— Tight ends could handle him in pass pro and run blocking

— Slow to shed blocks to make plays consistently

— Speed is marginal in pursuit

Bio

— Career: 78 tackles, 39 solo, 20 TFL, 11 sacks, 3 PBU, 2 FF

— 2023: 31 tackles, 15 solo, 10 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 FF

— 46 games/31 starts

— All-Big Ten honorable mention (2022, 2023)

— Academic All-Big Ten (2021, 2022, 2023)

— Father James played in the USFL and in the NFL with the Detroit Lions from 1979 – 1986

— Enrolled in the School of Kinesiology, majoring in Sport Management

— Birthday May 1, 2022 (21)

Tape Breakdown

Jaylen Harrell is a two-year starter for the National Champion Wolverines. He played on the left and right side of the multiple front defensive schemes. He has good size and length and adequate overall athleticism.

Against the pass, his go-to move was inside spin. When he pressed up the arc before spinning, he had solid success. On some passing downs, they would move him off the ball to the middle of the field and use him as a penetrator to free up teammates, and he displayed solid agility as a looper. He was asked to drop in Zone coverage in the middle or flat and looked solid handling running backs out of the backfield in the short area.

Executing his spin move.

Working as the penetrator on stunts.

Against the run, he displayed solid mental processing of the mesh point by not overcommitting before the read. He showed solid hand placement when attempting to set on the edge and good aggressiveness when taking on pullers. From the backside, he was solid sliding inside to squeeze the cutback lane and displayed solid chase. Overall, his motor is solid, as is his effort to pursue across and downfield. When tackling, he was solid overall with decent pop.

Making stops in the run game.

As a pass rusher, his strides are short and choppy, making his burst off the line of scrimmage and hand usage marginal. He rarely had success with any move other than spinning. His bend around the edge was marginal and didn’t put stress on the blocker. Many teams let tight ends block him in pass protection, and they were able to subdue him. There was no power rush success in the games watched.

His pass rush plan didn’t generate much pressure, even versus tight ends.

When setting the edge, his pad level was too high, driving him out of position. He was slow to shed blockers and make plays in his gaps. His speed is marginal when pursuing the ball, and there is some hesitation before pursuing.

On the edge, he was unable to hold his ground.

And at other times, he gave up the edge, allowing the runner outside.

Conclusion

Overall, Harrell understands his role and makes the effort to execute it. When rushing the passer, his go-to move is the spin, and he has had solid success. He was used as a penetrator on stunts and was asked to cover the running back or drop in Zone in coverage. Against the run, he has solid mental processing, solid hand placement on the edge, and takes on pullers well. He is solid at closing down the backside of runs and is a solid tackler.

Areas to improve include working on his burst on pass rushes, developing his hand usage, and producing a more diverse pass rush plan. Improving pad level when setting the edge, shedding blockers more efficiently, and playing with more aggressiveness would be beneficial.

Harrell finished his collegiate career on a high note, and he’ll have that for his whole life. When it comes to the NFL, I don’t think he has a future. There was no part of his game that was dynamic in any way that showed he could be successful in a specific role. He has the size and length, but his athleticism and speed are below average, and he didn’t show the physicality to handle the edge consistently.

For a player comp, I give you Andre Mintze who played at Vanderbilt. He was a team leader with a passion for the game but lacked the physical ability to be a consistent contributor at the next level.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 5.6 Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Free Agent)

Games Watched: 2023 – At Minnesota, At Penn State, Vs Ohio State, Vs Alabama, vs Washington