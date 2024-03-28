2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Illinois TE Tip Reiman

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Illinois TE Tip Reiman.

#89 TIP REIMAN, TE, ILLINOIS– (SENIOR) 6047, 271 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tip Reiman 6047, 271 10 1/2″ 32 7/8″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.64 1.55 4.26 7.01 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’1″ 33.5″ 28

THE GOOD

— Possesses good height, size, and length for the position

— Has the bulk to hold up well as an in-line blocker in the league

— Strong, powerful blocker that can base block defensive ends at the line of scrimmage

— Does a good job on down blocks, washing defenders down the line

— Can kick out edge defenders to create big running lanes

— Can climb to the second level to pick up linebackers and make blocks from the slot in space

— Has a strong punch and good leg drive to finish blocks

— Big target that gives quarterback a large target over the middle of the field

— Size aids in ability to create after the catch

— Can stretch the field vertically as a receiver, underutilized in college

— Does a good job finding soft spots in zone coverage and sitting in the zone

THE BAD

— Lacks fluidity and crispness as a route runner

— More of a lumbering player after the catch than an evasive player

— Can struggle to separate from man coverage down the field

— Will lunge into blocks in open space, leading to whiffs

— Can do a better job sustaining blocks with correct hand placement

— Likely isn’t going to draw a large target share in his role

BIO

— Senior Prospect from Rapid City, SD

— Born September 17, 2001 (age 22)

— Attended St. Thomas More High School before transferring to O’Gorman Catholic High School in Sioux Falls

— Helped O’Gorman win the state championship game as a senior

— Also participated in track and field

— Two-star recruit according to Rivals

— Kinesiology major who wants to be a strength and conditioning coach

— Joined the “Birds Aren’t Real” movement at the NFL Combine

— Walked on at Illinois versus taking scholarship offers at South Dakota & South Dakota State

— Played all eight games in 2020 and was mostly used on special teams

— Received a scholarship from the school in 2021

— Played 12 games in 2021 and started three and recorded three receptions for 43 yards

— Started all 13 games in 2022 and had 19 receptions for 174 yards and one touchdown

— Started all 12 games in 2023 and had recorded 19 receptions for 203 yards and three scores

— 2023 team captain, Academic All-Big Ten (2021-23)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Illinois TE Tip Reiman drew headlines at the NFL Combine regarding his comments on birds at the podium, but he showed out on the field as well during the testing on on-field drills portion in Indianapolis as well, displaying impressive athleticism packed into a nearly 6-5 271-pound frame. Reiman has come a long way from being a former walk-on in college after playing his high school ball in South Dakota, earning a scholarship, and becoming a team captain as a player who possesses the frame and skill set to make an impact on Sundays in the league.

When you pop in the tape on Reiman, the first thing you notice is his prowess as a run blocker. He has the size, strength, and power you desire in an in-line blocker at the position, being possibly the best pure-blocking tight end in the draft class. He can wash defensive ends down the line of scrimmage, as you see in the first clip, taking DE Adisa Isaac and down-blocking him away from the football on the outside runs. He also has the size and strength to base defensive ends to make big running lanes like in the second clip, going toe-to-toe with EDGE Chop Robinson and neutralizing him as the back runs off Reiman’s backside into the second level, picking up first down yardage.

Reiman is a quality blocker as well when it comes to climbing to the second level and making blocks on linebackers as well as making blocks out in space on defensive backs when lined up in the slot. He has the size and strength to dominate smaller competition, like on this rep against Penn State, where Reiman drives LB Curtis Jacobs off the ball into the end zone, clearing a big hole that the runner exploits to power his way into the end zone for the score.

Reiman can struggle at times to make blocks in space as he tends to overextend and lunge into blocks, leading to whiffs. He also can work to sync up his hands and feet when asked to stay home in pass protection, getting driven back here by Isaac on an RPO play where he attempts to reach the defender and pass block, nearly allowing a sack. It’s a tough ask by Reiman to cross the defender’s face and make the block, but he can do a better job digging his feet into the ground and getting better hand placement inside the defender’s chest to stall his rush.

Reiman was hardly utilized as a pass catcher during his time at Illinois, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t do it at a competent level. He does a good job working close to the line of scrimmage, spotting up in soft spots of the zone coverage to give his quarterback a big-bodied target to check the ball down to. Here are a couple of examples of Reiman making catches near the line of scrimmage, utilizing his size and frame to turn upfield and pick up additional yards after the catch, thanks to his strength as a runner.

Reiman isn’t a fluid route runner when it comes to breaking in and out of his routes, but he has the capability to work down the field and in the red zone, having a big body with big, strong hands his quarterback can do to as a red zone threat. He scored three touchdowns in 2023 and has the upside for more as a pass catcher and likely TE2 in an offense, serving as a quality blocker as well as a capable pass catcher that can see a few targets a game on possession downs or in the red zone.

CONCLUSION

Tip Reiman is a rare breed of tight end that seems to be dying out in the NFL, having the skill set as well as the desire to excel as an in-line blocker as well as be a competent pass catcher when asked to do so. He won’t ever command a large target share, but he is a capable receiver who can move the chains while being a real difference-maker in the running game, having the strength, power, and size to act as another offensive tackle at the end of the line of scrimmage that can effectively block defensive ends and overwhelm linebackers and defensive backs.

When thinking of a pro comparison for Reiman, Ko Kieft came to mind as another dominant blocking tight end coming out of Minnesota a couple of years ago before getting drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round. Reiman is a better athlete than Kieft and has a higher upside as a pass catcher, but both are plus run blockers as Kieft has earned a role in 12 personnel sets in Tampa Bay thanks to his prowess as a run blocker to give the offense an advantage on the line of scrimmage.

The Steelers already have Darnell Washington, who serves a similar purpose to Reiman, on the roster, but if they are looking to deploy Connor Heyward more as a fullback in 2024, Reiman would be a welcomed addition to a team looking to play more heavy personnel sets under OC Arthur Smith this season. He would also add another capable body into the room with Pat Freiermuth entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: vs Penn State (2023), at Iowa (2023), vs Nebraska (2023)