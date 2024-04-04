2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Alabama State DB Mikey Victor

Mikey Victor

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Alabama State DB Mikey Victor.

#7 Mikey Victor/DB Alabama State – 6023, 205 pounds (Senior)

East/West Shrine Bowl (No Combine Invite)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Mikey Victor 6023/205* 9 3/8″* 33 1/2″* 80 5/8″*
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.67* 1.57* 4.34* 6.82*
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’4″* 35.5″* N/A

*Pro Day numbers (Alabama Pro Day) – some outlets show a different 40 time (4.57) but these numbers come from NFL Draft Scout

The Good

– Excellent length and size, fits new-age cornerback build
– Knows how to use his length, likes to press and reroute receivers
– Uses length well and attacks jump balls/downfield throws
– Shows some hit power when able to square up target
– Solid production and consistently impacted the pass game with multiple breakups
– Experience in press man and bail technique
– Athletic bloodlines

The Bad

– Poor 40 time and tape/profile suggest a switch to safety
– Slow transition out of pedal and doesn’t close quickly from zone/off-man alignment
– Lacks twitch and too easily turned around by smaller and nuanced route runners
– Doesn’t display long speed on tape, using size and length to get by
– Inconsistent tackler who struggles to break down, too often leads with shoulder
– Prone to being grabby at top of route and with ball in air; excessive contact can lead to penalties
– Obvious competition concerns

Bio

– Two-year starter for Alabama State
– Career (2022-2023): 55 tackles (1 TFL) 21 PDs, 3 INTs
– 2023: 36 tackles (1 TFL) 15 PDs, 2 INTs
– Zero-star recruit out of high school, spent 2019 at JUCO Ventura College, playing in six games
– Enrolled at UNLV for 2021 season and viewed as a strong safety, appeared in six games with two total tackles
– Transferred to Alabama State for 2022
– Played WR and CB in high school, also played on basketball team and can dunk 
– Father played basketball at Long Beach State, brother Azeem became sixth round pick of Raiders in 2018, cousin played basketball at Navy in late 90s

Tape Breakdown

Mikey Victor has taken a long road to a potential NFL stop. From high school to a JUCO to a lost COVID year to UNLV, he finally found traction at FCS Alabama State in 2022. He broke out in 2023 with 15 pass deflections while serving as the team’s top corner, a transition after appearing to be billed as a strong safety at UNLV.

On paper, Victor’s build is enticing. Over 6-2 and 200 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms, he looks like the new-age corner teams, including Pittsburgh, covet. He uses rare length to his advantage and had two breakups in all the games I watched. He’s able to bat away jump balls downfield and uses his length to close the space between him and the receiver. A cut-up. He’s the left corner, No. 7, in all these clips.

In pockets, Victor flashes hit power when he can come downhill with a head of steam and line up his target. Nice hit here in the flat.

But Victor is stiff, despite his good three-cone time, and has trouble fighting his size. He’s easily turned and twisted around by nuanced route runners underneath and the transition out of his pedal isn’t quick enough. It mitigates his length, and the lack of long speed, even if he is a 4.57/4.60 guy, is a problem to remain at corner in many systems.

He’s the LCB in all these clips. He’s still able to impact the catch point in some of these, reminding you of his length, but this won’t translate to the NFL level.

And he’s too hit and miss as a tackler overall, struggling to break down and wrap up. He can also look to throw a shoulder instead of bringing his arms, only compounding his problems. Left corner in these two clips.

Conclusion

Overall, Mikey Victor has impressive size at corner but lacks the twitch and long speed to stay there, except for potentially heavy Cover 2 teams where he could reroute and jam, though he’ll have to show better tackling to play in the flats. He’s likely going to be moved to free safety (again, tackling must even out to play in space as a last line of defense). He’d be an interesting add as an undrafted free agent or potentially seventh-round flier but it’s hard to invest more than that. My NFL comp is Joejuan Williams, a former second-round pick who struggled in New England.

Projection: Late Day 3-Priority Free Agent
Depot Draft Grade: 5.9 – Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Free Agent)
Games Watched: vs Alabama A&M (2023), at Florida A&M (2023), at Jackson State (2023)

