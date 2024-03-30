2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Maryland OL Delmar Glaze

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Maryland OL Delmar Glaze.

#74 DELMAR GLAZE/OT MARYLAND – 6041, 315 POUNDS. (RS JUNIOR)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Delmar Glaze 6041/315 10 1/4″ 34 7/8″ 82 3/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.21 1.77 DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 8’8″ 25.5″ 29

THE GOOD

– Long, powerful tackle to deal with all comers on defense

– Really good in pass protection to stay square on guys

– Creates leverage with his hands and sustains it with good grip strength

– Adequate athletic ability to get out of his stance quickly

– Good flexion and knee bend to stay low in his pass sets and create leverage in the run game

– Very consistent in his pass sets and has a great foundation to build off to continue improving

– Uses his length well to throw powerful jabs and punches

– Nice arm length and wingspan to make first contact and ward off long-limbed defenders

– Impressive power on angle-drive blocks in the run game

– Has quick hand strikes to defenders with nice hand carriage position

– Able to identify and change up landmarks to keep edge rushers guessing with their plan of attack

– Able to get in anchoring position quickly, dropping his hips and backside low to plant well

– Played well against high levels of competition, especially against Ohio State and Michigan

THE BAD

– Limited range because of foot quickness to hit his landmark against speed rushers

– Turns his hips, crosses over and creates a soft inside shoulder in pass protection

– Not a nasty finisher who puts guys in the dirt often, but won’t pass up a pancake opportunity

– Over-sets on edge rushers too often that allows him to be beaten inside

– Can be late in rolling back on his base to deal with power moves and anchor in place

– Late with getting his hands up in time to redirect

– Difficulty getting to depth against speedy rushers

BIO

– 2,300 offensive snaps during career (1,151 at LT and 1,147)

– 32 starts (16 at LT and 16 at RT) and appeared in 39 games

– Three sacks and 14 pressures allowed in 2023 season

– Allowed a total of 36 pressures and 7 sacks in four years of play

– 2024 Senior Bowl participant

– 2023 Third Team All-Big Ten

– 2022 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

– 2022 Academic All-Big Ten

– 2020 Consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Delmar Glaze had a nice career of 32 starts for the Maryland Terrapins at both left and right tackle positions. His teams ran multiple schemes during his tenure there and he has experience both in gap and inside zone. Glaze checks a lot of the physical boxes. Beyond his wingspan, he’s a great athlete whose lateral mobility is a major plus, especially in pass protection. He also brings quality short-area correction and enough explosiveness to move guys in the run game.

He is No. 74 in all of the following clips:

Glaze has good weight distribution throughout his body with strong arms, a stout lower base and a thick midsection that he utilizes well on running plays to get momentum going. He is able to balance himself well on his down blocks and land potent punches to defenders. Glaze thrives in situations where he can angle-drive block as the lead on double-teams. He lines up his target and plants into the ground quickly with a strong base, and allows his grip strength and power to direct defenders where he wants them to go. Glaze is good in short area spaces but lacks the high-end power to move the line of scrimmage. He typically wins reps with body placement and leverage.

Glaze is a fluid and smooth pass protector, both in technique and footwork. He knows how to take the proper angle to cut off edge rushers from consistently going past his outside shoulder. He also shows good timing and leverage to close space where he will latch on to defenders and end reps quickly.

Glaze has a strong anchor to plant and affirm himself against bull rushes. He is difficult to move off his spot if he plants his hips. He has a great kick-step to get out quickly, meeting guys at the point of attack to out-angle edge rushers. No issues with him being over his feet or playing too high.

There are some areas of development for Glaze to work on going to the NFL. He has shown difficulty adjusting to gap exchanges and post-snap movement. He doesn’t adjust quickly enough when guys cross his face to redirect them when his face gets crossed, which causes him to get caught off balance. He also doesn’t have the greatest foot quickness in space, and his range may be limited when he’s trying to mirror edge rushers. Against the speed and quickness of Penn State’s edge rushers the past several years, he showed difficulty being able to get to depth in vertical pass sets to cut them off quickly enough.

CONCLUSION

Glaze is a nice tackle prospect who shows a lot of high-upside potential with his pass protection skills that he already has. He should get better in the run game with more upper body strength and technical precision, but he certainly has the power to move defenders when he wants to. He can play multiple positions along the offensive line with good experience at both tackle spots, but some teams may view him more so as a guard due to his limited athleticism in his foot quickness. He could certainly be given a chance to play tackle with his length, experience and pass protection prowess. That versatility should be appealing to NFL teams.

Glaze projects and plays similarly to T.J. Lang when he was coming out of Eastern Michigan University. Both guys played tackle in college and did well because their pass protection skills got them on the field more quickly than their counterparts. Lang eventually made the move to guard at the NFL level and played well there, which may be the path for Glaze, too. Whoever drafts Glaze is getting a guy who could develop into a solid starter with room to grow as a run blocker and pass protector.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.0 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (Third Round)

Games Watched: at Ohio State (2023), vs Penn State (2023), at Michigan (2022), at N.C. State (2022)