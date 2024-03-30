2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Maryland OL Delmar Glaze

Posted on
Delmar Glaze

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Maryland OL Delmar Glaze.

#74 DELMAR GLAZE/OT MARYLAND – 6041, 315 POUNDS. (RS JUNIOR)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Delmar Glaze 6041/315 10 1/4″ 34 7/8″ 82 3/4″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.21 1.77 DNP DNP
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
8’8″ 25.5″ 29

THE GOOD

– Long, powerful tackle to deal with all comers on defense
– Really good in pass protection to stay square on guys
– Creates leverage with his hands and sustains it with good grip strength
– Adequate athletic ability to get out of his stance quickly
– Good flexion and knee bend to stay low in his pass sets and create leverage in the run game
– Very consistent in his pass sets and has a great foundation to build off to continue improving
– Uses his length well to throw powerful jabs and punches
– Nice arm length and wingspan to make first contact and ward off long-limbed defenders
– Impressive power on angle-drive blocks in the run game
– Has quick hand strikes to defenders with nice hand carriage position
– Able to identify and change up landmarks to keep edge rushers guessing with their plan of attack
– Able to get in anchoring position quickly, dropping his hips and backside low to plant well
– Played well against high levels of competition, especially against Ohio State and Michigan

 THE BAD

– Limited range because of foot quickness to hit his landmark against speed rushers
– Turns his hips, crosses over and creates a soft inside shoulder in pass protection
– Not a nasty finisher who puts guys in the dirt often, but won’t pass up a pancake opportunity
– Over-sets on edge rushers too often that allows him to be beaten inside
– Can be late in rolling back on his base to deal with power moves and anchor in place
– Late with getting his hands up in time to redirect
– Difficulty getting to depth against speedy rushers

BIO

– 2,300 offensive snaps during career (1,151 at LT and 1,147)
– 32 starts (16 at LT and 16 at RT) and appeared in 39 games
– Three sacks and 14 pressures allowed in 2023 season
– Allowed a total of 36 pressures and 7 sacks in four years of play
– 2024 Senior Bowl participant
– 2023 Third Team All-Big Ten
– 2022 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
– 2022 Academic All-Big Ten
– 2020 Consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Delmar Glaze had a nice career of 32 starts for the Maryland Terrapins at both left and right tackle positions. His teams ran multiple schemes during his tenure there and he has experience both in gap and inside zone. Glaze checks a lot of the physical boxes. Beyond his wingspan, he’s a great athlete whose lateral mobility is a major plus, especially in pass protection. He also brings quality short-area correction and enough explosiveness to move guys in the run game.

He is No. 74 in all of the following clips:

Glaze has good weight distribution throughout his body with strong arms, a stout lower base and a thick midsection that he utilizes well on running plays to get momentum going. He is able to balance himself well on his down blocks and land potent punches to defenders. Glaze thrives in situations where he can angle-drive block as the lead on double-teams. He lines up his target and plants into the ground quickly with a strong base, and allows his grip strength and power to direct defenders where he wants them to go. Glaze is good in short area spaces but lacks the high-end power to move the line of scrimmage. He typically wins reps with body placement and leverage.

Glaze is a fluid and smooth pass protector, both in technique and footwork. He knows how to take the proper angle to cut off edge rushers from consistently going past his outside shoulder. He also shows good timing and leverage to close space where he will latch on to defenders and end reps quickly.

Glaze has a strong anchor to plant and affirm himself against bull rushes. He is difficult to move off his spot if he plants his hips. He has a great kick-step to get out quickly, meeting guys at the point of attack to out-angle edge rushers. No issues with him being over his feet or playing too high.

There are some areas of development for Glaze to work on going to the NFL. He has shown difficulty adjusting to gap exchanges and post-snap movement. He doesn’t adjust quickly enough when guys cross his face to redirect them when his face gets crossed, which causes him to get caught off balance. He also doesn’t have the greatest foot quickness in space, and his range may be limited when he’s trying to mirror edge rushers. Against the speed and quickness of Penn State’s edge rushers the past several years, he showed difficulty being able to get to depth in vertical pass sets to cut them off quickly enough.

CONCLUSION

Glaze is a nice tackle prospect who shows a lot of high-upside potential with his pass protection skills that he already has. He should get better in the run game with more upper body strength and technical precision, but he certainly has the power to move defenders when he wants to. He can play multiple positions along the offensive line with good experience at both tackle spots, but some teams may view him more so as a guard due to his limited athleticism in his foot quickness. He could certainly be given a chance to play tackle with his length, experience and pass protection prowess. That versatility should be appealing to NFL teams.

Glaze projects and plays similarly to T.J. Lang when he was coming out of Eastern Michigan University. Both guys played tackle in college and did well because their pass protection skills got them on the field more quickly than their counterparts. Lang eventually made the move to guard at the NFL level and played well there, which may be the path for Glaze, too. Whoever drafts Glaze is getting a guy who could develop into a solid starter with room to grow as a run blocker and pass protector.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Two
Depot Draft Grade: 8.0 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (Third Round)
Games Watched: at Ohio State (2023), vs Penn State (2023), at Michigan (2022), at N.C. State (2022)

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson WR Brenden Rice
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. DL Jaden Crumdey CB Andru Phillips WR Tahj Washington
CB Josh Newton DB Johnny Dixon RB Braelon Allen S Josh Proctor
WR Luke McCaffrey OT Walter Rouse RB Marshawn Lloyd OL Nathan Thomas
S Cole Bishop DB Jaylin Simpson OT Caedan Wallace CB Shon Stephens
CB Decamerion Richardson EDGE Dallas Turner WR Jamari Thrash RB Trey Benson
TE Trey Knox LB Darius Muasau OL Dominick Puni QB Michael Penix Jr.
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio DL Khristian Boyd QB Carter Bradley LB Marist Lifau
C Will Putnam OT Travis Glover OG Javion Cohen C Nick Samac
DL Brandon Dorlus RB Ray Davis WR Cornelius Johnson RB Isaiah Davis
C Charles Turner III EDGE Javon Solomon  EDGE Cedric Johnson TE Cade Stover
WR Ainias Smith C Kingsley Eguakun EDGE Gabriel Smith TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
LB Curtis Jacobs QB Jordan Travis RB Jaylen Wright TE AJ Barner
RB Frank Gore Jr. TE Tip Reiman EDGE Jaylen Harrell CB M.J. Devonshire
S Dominique Hampton CB Elijah Jones EDGE Brennan Jackson S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

 

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top