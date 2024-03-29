2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Washington SS Dominique Hampton

Dominique Hampton

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Washington SS Dominique Hampton.

#7 Dominique Hampton/SS Washington – 6023, 215 pounds (Senior)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Dominique Hampton 6023/215 10″ 33 1/4″ 79 7/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.51 1.55 4.14 6.83
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’2″ 39″ N/A

The Good

– Muscular and solid frame with long arms and big hands, built to play near LOS
– Downhill player with serious hit power, able to stop runner’s momentum in tracks and deliver crushing blows
– Aggressive mentality and eager to play the run and fill the alley
– Competitive in man coverage and works to reroute and get physical with tight ends; uses length to his advantage
– Strong wrap-up tackler when he plays with proper technique
– Shows great closing speed and can open up in the open field
– Good pursuit when in relative range of the football
– Good starting experience
– Moved around defensively
– Durable and available
– Impressive athletic testing
– Regarded as fierce competitor and hard worker

The Bad

– Tighter-hipped on tape than his testing, shows some stiffness in open field and more of a linear defender
– Falls off tackles too often
– Prone to getting stuck on blocks out in space
– Eyes get stuck in backfield and prone to losing his receiver in man coverage; struggles to stick and plaster, needs more overall discipline
– Better closer to the line of scrimmage, more exposed in space with limited coverage range
– Gives up on play too quickly when not near the ball
– Only one year of heavy production
– Lacked impact plays, especially versus the run

Bio

– 29 career starts for the Huskies
– Career: 189 tackles (0.5 TFL) 14 PDs, 2 INTs, 1 FF
– 2023: 109 tackles (zero for a loss) 7 PDs, 2 INTs
– Never had more than 42 tackles until 2023
– Spent six years in school, likely an older prospect
– Three-star recruit from Peoria, Arizona, at a listed 185 pounds, chose Washington over Arizona, Oregon, and Colorado among other schools
– Ran track in HS, made it to states in 100- and 200-meter runs
– Older brother D.J. Hampton played S for Idaho
– Played RB in first grade and quit football for two years due to playing against older competition and taking big hits
– Played three different positions in college career, ended up at the “Husky” overhang role, came to school playing corner

Tape Breakdown

Dominique Hampton passed on the chance to stay local and committed to Washington for DBs Coach Jimmy Lake, choosing the Huskies over Colorado and Oregon. Hampton had his struggles throughout a long college career, including a costly taunting call on Michigan RB Blake Corum in 2021, benched for many weeks after that. But he battled back and despite a couple of position switches, settled into their “Husky” role in 2023.

Hampton is thickly built and a hitter with serious power. He just sends people flying and stops them in their tracks. A couple of clips to show you what I mean. Can also see his pursuit and closing ability when the ball is in his sights.

His physicality and corner background helps over tight ends, able to jostle with them off the line of scrimmage. And he can close on the ball, using his great length to break up throws.

And a nice fourth-and-goal breakup against Oregon.

While Hampton had an excellent three-cone at the NFL Scouting Combine, there is some tightness in his hips. And work is needed on knowing when to come to balance at the right time. Sometimes he’s too late, sometimes his feet stop a little too early.  The worst example is him getting spun out by USC QB Caleb Williams here. And another miss from the game in coverage.

Though it can be tough to break down coverages of a team whose defense I don’t watch regularly, there seemed to be coverage busts in his airspace. Couple clips. He has to be better mentally and functions better in the box. In the second clip, fine initial coverage on the tight end, but he gets lost and while watching the quarterback, he loses the tight end and can’t plaster in this scramble drill.

Conclusion

Overall, Hampton is a solid box player who can run and hit. He’s more of a straight-line player, even with his cornerback background, not showing the fluidity and balance you’d expect. But he can match up on tight ends if he’s better with his eyes and stronger above the neck. My NFL comp is Clayton Geathers. Hampton has the makings of a quality special teamer.

Projection: Early-Mid Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.7 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)
Games Watched: vs Oregon (2023), at USC (2023), vs Michigan (2023 – playoffs)

