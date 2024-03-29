2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire.

#12 M.J. DEVONSHIRE, CB, PITT– (R-SENIOR) 5106, 186 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan M.J. Devonshire 5106, 186 8 3/4″ 32 7/8″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.45 1.54 4.35 7.12 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’4″ 38.5″ N/A

THE GOOD

— Has good size with great arm length for the position

— Has played on both sides during his college career

— Possesses the demeanor and aggressiveness to come downhill as a run defender

— Does a good job cutting opposing runners down, taking out their motors

— Jams receivers at the line to throw them off their route

— Arm length aids in press coverage as well as minimizing passing lanes

— Can run with receivers down the sideline in-phase

— Transitions well from a backpedal to flipping his hips to run with receivers

— Contests passes well in the air

— Eyes and instincts take him to the football

— Has a knack for making the big play with three pick-sixes in his career

— Capable return man that has ripped off several impressive returns in his career

THE BAD

— Lacks that long speed and can have receivers get on-top of him on occasion

— Eye discipline can lead to him jumping the gun and getting out of position

— Most of his splash plays came on poorly-thrown passes rather than skill

— Interest in throwing body around as a run defender can wane at times

— Can be consistently more aggressive as a tackler

— Gets very grabby at the line and on top of routes, leading to penalties

— Will be a 24-year-old rookie

BIO

— Redshirt Senior prospect from Aliquippa, Pa.

— Born Sept. 12, 2000 (age 23)

— Boasts an impressive shoe collection on his Instagram page

— Brother, Keir Jeter, played football at Edinboro University

— Recorded eight interceptions, and eight punt return touchdowns his senior season at Aliquippa High

— Four-star prospect according to Rivals

— Also starred at basketball and track in high school (won two titles in basketball)

— Committed to play college ball at Kentucky out of high school

— Totaled 5 tackles with a pass deflection in 2019

— Had a tackle and a pass deflection in 2020, entering the transfer portal following the season

— Played in 13 games as a reserve in 2021 and totaled 18 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 4 pass breakups and an interception

— Played in all 13 games, starting 9 in 2022 and compiled 34 tackles, 8 pass breakups and 3 interceptions (2 returned for touchdowns) while returning 25 punts for 245 yards and a touchdown

— Played in all 12 games, starting 9 in 2023 and totaled 32 tackles with 4 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 10 pass breakups, and returned 20 punts for 101 yards

— Communications major

— 2x Second-team All-ACC (2022, 2023)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

M.J. Devonshire has been making plays in the city of Pittsburgh for a while, being a yinzer born and bred who attended powerhouse Aliquippa High. While there, Devonshire made himself into a sought-after recruit, nearly breaking the career return touchdown record as a senior while also picking off 8 passes and scoring 24 total touchdowns. He left town for two years to attend Kentucky but decided to transfer back home to Pitt after failing to crack the starting lineup. Devonshire would go onto have a strong college career with the Panthers, posting 18 pass breakups and 7 interceptions, 3 of which were returned for touchdowns.

When you pop in the tape on Devonshire, you see an opportunistic defensive back that has a nose for the football. He does a great job getting his eyes on the quarterback and reading the play, having his instincts take him to the football. You see that in his ball production that last two seasons as Devonshire seems to be in the right place at the right time, being in position to catch off-target throws or jump routes for picks. Here are two examples of Devonshire making a play on the ball and taking it the other way to the house for the score.

Devonshire is a good athlete that has the speed to run with receivers down the field. He also has nearly 33-inch arms that aid in his ability to combat intended targets at the catch point as well as help jam them at the line of scrimmage. Watch below as Devonshire carries the West Virginia receiver up the sideline in the first clip, running with him stride-for-stride. In the second clip, watch as Devonshire gets hands on the receiver from Wake Forest immediately after the ball is snapped in press coverage, running with him up the sideline, then turns around to stay in-front of him as the ball is thrown, battling him for the interception on the poorly thrown ball by the quarterback.

Devonshire’s physicality in coverage also shows up in his run defense, having the willingness to stick his face in the fan and come downhill in run support. He does a good job taking out the opponent’s motor by wrapping the ball carrier up low by the legs as you can see in the clips below, getting low and undercutting the runner to get him on the ground.

Still, Devonshire can be disinterested at times to make plays as a run defender when he gets covered up on blocks. He needs to improve his physicality to fight off blocks, as well as his demeanor to want to get into every play. In the clip below against the Mountaineers, you see Devonshire look disinterested as the ball comes his way, showing no desire to fight around the block as the tight end escorts him away from the ball carrier who runs right past Devonshire.

Devonshire’s physicality can also be a negative when it comes to coverage as he can tend to get a little grabby at the line of scrimmage, as well as at the top of routes if he feels like a receiver is stacking him vertically. This will lead to more penalty flags in the NFL, like on the play you see below where Devonshire grabs the receiver with his left arm on his torso and yanks him down as the intended target starts to work vertically, drawing the flag as he holds the intended target from breaking out of his route toward the sideline.

CONCLUSION

M.J. Devonshire is an experienced coverage defender who may lack impressive plays where he outmuscles the receiver for the ball, but manages to have the ball find him regularly as if he has a ball magnet in his chest. He is a physical cover corner who can also mix it up in the running game, but his lack of long speed as well as his grabby tendencies may make him more of a fit for the slot at the next level, where he can use his length and strength to reroute smaller slot receivers as well as blanket them with his arm length, serving as a quality run defender should he display more desire of fighting and defeating blocks.

When thinking of a pro comparison for Devonshire, William Gay came to mind as a name many Steelers faithful would know. Gay had near identical size and athleticism coming out of Louisville in 2007, playing mostly outside for the Cardinals before moving to more of an inside role at the next level. The move proved to be a great one for Gay as he ended up becoming known as “Big Play Willie Gay”, picking off 13 passes in his career with 5 returned for touchdowns, including a whopping 3 returned for scores back in 2014.

Gay went in the fifth round back in 2007, and I foresee Devonshire going in a similar range this spring. The Steelers could use a slot corner who can also play outside if necessary, and Devonshire brings that playmaking ability and physical style of coverage that they are looking for while, also having a background as a returner to potentially contribute on special teams as well.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: at West Virginia (2023), at Wake Forest (2023), vs Louisville (2023)