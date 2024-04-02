2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan OG Trevor Keegan

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan OG Trevor Keegan.

#77 TREVOR KEEGAN, OG, MICHIGAN– (R-SENIOR) 6053, 310 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Trevor Keegan 6053, 310 10 ″ 32 3/8″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.24 1.78 4.62 7.41 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 8’11” 30.5″ N/A

THE GOOD

— Has great size and play strength for the position

— Experienced blocker who has faced NFL competition

— Quality run blocker that does a great job down blocking on the line of scrimmage

— Drives his legs on contact to generate a push upfront

— Can pull to kick out defenders and create running lanes

— Can mirror in pass protection laterally with active feet and hands

— Does a good job executing on double teams and combo blocks up to the second level

— Keeps a head on a swivel, looking for work

— Has strong hands and a powerful punch to latch on in pass protection

— Has the size and anchor to stall bull rushes in their tracks

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal athleticism, speed, and quickness

— Can get his shoulders over his toes at times, leaving him susceptible to counter-rushes

— Can miss with his hands at times as a blocker, relying on his forward momentum

— Can struggle to sustain blocks in pass protection against quicker pass rushers

— Pass rushers can control him if they get hands on his torso first

— Doesn’t have the quickness to pick up many blocks in space

— Will be a 24-year-old rookie

BIO

— Redshirt Senior prospect from Crystal Lake, IL

— Born August 30, 2000 (age 23)

— Rivals four-star recruit, #1 player out of Illinois

— Part of a hardcover book titled The Men Up Front telling children about the Michigan offensive line

— Enrolled at Michigan in 2019 but did not appear in any games and redshirted

— As a sophomore in 2020, played five games on special teams and two on the offensive line

— As a junior in 2021, started 11 games at left guard

— Prior to the 2022 season, lost approximately 40 pounds, going from 340–343 pounds to 303–305

— Started at left guard in 11 games in 2022

— Returned in 2023 and started all 15 games as Michigan won a national championship

— Back-to-back Joe Moore Award Winner (2021-22)

— Communication and Media major

— First-team All-Big Ten (2022), Second-team All-Big Ten (2023), 2023 team captain, Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Trevor Keegan was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Illinois, having his pick of where he wanted to continue his football journey. He ended up committing to Michigan, where he would go on to appear in 44 games in his career along the offensive line with 37 career starts at left guard. Keegan played on a lustrous offensive line with the Wolverines, winning the Joe Moore Award (best college OL) in back-to-back seasons as well as making the CFP three-straight years with his final appearance resulting in a National Championship.

When you plug in the tape on Keegan, you see a throwback blocker that looks like a rugged offensive lineman that could have fit in well in a more run-heavy era. He is a tough, physical blocker who plays with an aggressive demeanor, looking to physically overwhelm the competition in front of him. He’s a great choice to run behind, as you can see in the clip below against Penn State, latching onto the defender across from him and controlling the block as the runner runs right off his backside, springing him to the corner as he nearly gets to the end zone.

Keegan is an effective down blocker, having the size, strength, and tenacity to move big defensive linemen off the ball with a combination of great effort as well as technique. Watch this rep below against the Nittany Lions, where Keegan drives the defender down the line of scrimmage to make a big hole for the back to run through in the first clip. He does the same in the second clip, tacking the nose tackle completely out of the play to make a huge cutback lane the back exploits for an explosive play on the ground.

Keegan is also a very capable puller from the guard spot. He has the movement skills and technique to square up his target and either drive him off the ball toward the sideline or seal him for the back to get the corner. Below are a couple of examples of Keegan pulling to the right, springing the runner into the second level of the defense to help him pick up first-down yardage.

When it comes to pass protection, Keegan has the movement skills to mirror pass rushers laterally, as well as the technique to land his punches and hand fight defenders to keep them from getting inside the pocket. Watch the examples below of Keegan keeping the opposition from Penn State and Minnesota at bay in pass protection, staying calm and using his hands and feet in unison to match and mirror the rush, keeping his quarterback clean.

Still, Keegan can be susceptible to more athletic pass rushers who display more speed on their rush. He also tends to lean into his blocks, causing him to lose balance and be susceptible to counter rushes like the one below, where his hands and feet stall, leading to the defender executing the push/pull on him to get into the pocket.

Keegan’s lack of top-tier athleticism also shows up as a run blocker when asked to make blocks on the move in space on smaller, quicker defenders. He doesn’t have the quickness to change directions in short spaces to make blocks like in the clip below, keeping his head on a swivel looking for work on the screen play, but can’t stop his forward momentum to turn back and make a block on a defender who ends up getting to the ball carrier.

CONCLUSION

Trevor Keegan is an experienced offensive lineman who would be a good fit in a power/duo blocking scheme for a team that prioritizes the running game. His athletic upside is limited as he can struggle with athletic inside pass rushers at the next level, but he has the physicality and technique to hold up as a good backup at worst while likely being able to step into a starting role rather quickly in the league as a low ceiling/high floor option.

I would compare his game to Cordell Volson of the Bengals, who was a tackle coming out of North Dakota State but possesses similar athletic limitations while having similar strengths as a run blocker with a similar frame. The Pittsburgh Steelers may not immediately need a guard, but Keegan would be a great value pick should he slip to Day Three of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Projection: Late Day 2/Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.8 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (Third Round)

Games Watched: at Penn State (2023), vs Bowling Green (2023), at Minnesota (2023)